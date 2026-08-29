America, America

America, America

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Marat Oyvetsky's avatar
Marat Oyvetsky
4h

For nearly eighty years, America showed up at the world’s table wearing a pressed suit, carrying a checkbook, a map, and most importantly, a reputation. It may have been unreliable at times, sanctimonious often, but broadly committed to the idea that alliances, institutions, and promises mattered. Then Donald Trump lumbered in like the loudest man at a failing casino, mistaking every diplomatic relationship for a financial racket and every ally for a waiter who’d forgotten his extra ketchup. Through the peculiar alchemy of grievance, vanity, and breathtaking incuriosity, he turned trust into a punch line, treaties into props, and American leadership into a late-night cable rant with nuclear codes. The damage is not simply that other countries now doubt Washington DC, it’s that they have learned, rationally, to plan around it. Trust, after all, is slow-cooked and simmered. It takes years of shared sacrifice, compromise, and occasionally swallowing your pride. And, trust was simply burned to charcoal by one Donald Trump who was convinced the smoke meant dinner was ready.

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Mike Hammer's avatar
Mike Hammer
4hEdited

I’m not going to believe that America cannot emerge from this nightmare stronger than ever, but it will take many years to convince the rest the world that Trump was an aberration, if indeed that is the case.

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