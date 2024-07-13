You don’t need me to tell you we are in uncharted territory. There’s no question that there are plenty of panicking Democrats and out-for-blood media types determined to force President Joe Biden out of the race. But what if they are wrong? What if—despite current polling that finds most Americans say Biden is too old— the majority can be convinced of the value of an elderly president, even if there are difficult days that come along with it? Would it make a difference if those challenging days are counterbalanced by humane values, the capacity for wise decision-making resulting from deep experience, knowledge and enough fighting power to push back against a mad criminal hungry for retribution and fascism? What if that candidate has garnered enough affection from a grateful public that they are increasingly willing to overlook his shortcomings and latch onto his lingering strengths?
Such questions occurred to me while watching Joe Biden’s remarkably spirited speech in Detroit yesterday evening. Clearly buoyed by a boisterous crowd, breaking into chants like “Don’t go Joe” and “We’ve got your back,” the president offered the most pointed and aggressive case against Donald Trump and for his own agenda since the campaign has started.
“I’m the only Democrat or Republican who has beaten Donald Trump ever. And I’m going to beat him again,” he defiantly insisted. “I know him: Donald Trump is a loser.” Biden also called him a business fraud, a convicted criminal and, in light of the E. Jean Carroll case, a rapist. Promising “no more free passes” for Trump, Biden noted that Trump is the only president besides Herbert Hoover to lose jobs, that he stole classified documents, that he praised Putin as a genius after he invaded Ukraine. Biden also asserted that Project 2025 is Trump’s plan even if he’s trying to run away from it, that he’s all about revenge and retribution, and that America must oppose a man who wants to be a dictator.
Biden also mocked Trump’s praise of the fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter, his fear of sharks and his inability to succeed as a casino operator. “He inherited millions of dollars only to squander it. He’s filed for bankruptcy six times,” Biden said. “He even went bankrupt running a casino. I didn’t think that was even possible. Doesn’t the house always win in a casino?”
Biden also looked forward, firing off a list of his top agenda items for a second term. These include restoring abortion rights, signing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, banning assault weapons, expanding Social Security and Medicare, protecting the Affordable Care Act and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, raising the taxes of billionaires and raising the federal minimum wage. “I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it,” he said at another Detroit event after this speech. “I see a future where we protect our freedoms, don’t take them away. I see a future where the middle class finally has a fair shot and the wealthy begin to pay their fair share in taxes so we can pay for childcare, eldercare, paid leave, and so much more…I see a future where we save the planet from a climate crisis and our country from gun violence.”
As I noted in yesterday’s essay, “A Time of Anxiety,” no one can predict the future, especially when we are in such uncharted territory. I don’t argue that one fierce and invigorated speech in Detroit—complete with “Motown is Joetown” signs—means that Joe Biden will not stumble or that he will overcome the rising cries for him to exit the race. But, at least on this one day in Detroit, we could see a very American story of the guy who’s got his flaws, has been dismissed by all the people who think they know better, then comes out swinging and proves them wrong.
"They’ve been hammering me because I sometimes confuse names," Biden told the crowd. "I say, 'That's Charlie,' instead of 'Bill.’" But, noting that 14 million voted for him in the primaries, the president said, “You made me the nominee, no one else. Not the press, not the pundits, not the insiders, not donors. You, the voters. You decided. No one else. And I’m not going anywhere.”
So what do you think? Can Joe Biden prove the naysayers wrong? Is it possible that the question of his age and the stumbles that come with it will become more endearing if they are matched by a strong counterattack? Can he win as he promises to do? Or do you expect he will exit the race by the time Democrats meet for their convention in Chicago next month?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and for this community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
For those still fantasizing about their dream ticket, please consider this:
No candidate, other than President Biden, is stepping forward to say "Follow me! I can lead the Democratic Party to victory in November and here's how I'll do it." No one.
There is no viable alternative. We've had two weeks to reach another conclusion and it's just not there. What's happening now is suicidal.
Absolutely Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can win. But only if everyone unites behind them now.
.
I’m riding with Biden
As am I! He, his team and policies have restored our country to where we should be. This is a country for ALL the people, not just the elites, the Uber rich or the so-called Christians.
Well said Jerry Weiss. The only way we can beat Trump(who has just been shot) is to unite the democrats together and spread the truth to the voters that a Trump presidency would be the downfall of democracy as we know it now to be. And stop bickering among ourselves about Biden being on the ticket. If he can’t do the job, then Harris will take over. Only if we win
Steven, I harbor a sneaky hope that the resurgent Joe Biden, whom we are seeing before us now, will be able to turn all the negatives of the "debate" into a huge positive by rallying Democratic voters and earning himself a wellspring of affection and support.
The timing could not be better: Biden is highlighting the existential danger that Trump poses on the eve of the Republican convention in Milwaukee. That lovefest will ring so much more hollow because of the opprobrium that Biden is heaping upon their chosen one.
It's high time that the fence-sitting Democrats in Congress rally behind Biden and act as his surrogates to spread word of his agenda across the country.
Biden's mission is to change this nation in fundamental ways. Let's all work together to give him the chance to do so.
I agree!
And DONATE NOW! Let the billionaire donor class know that WE are in charge and have Joe's back, without them.
($1,500 so far! Never done anything this large before!)
Does he need to? The election will be decided by the people, not the elites, pundits, media or pollsters. Each of these groups seems to have their fingers on the wrong pulse lately. They’ve been wrong about the pull of 45 outside of his base (which seems to be not as much as reportage would suggest). They have influence, but mostly at the margins. Most people know what’s at stake. They’ve acting and voted accordingly. Let’s trust them (but always verify!)
Exactly. You took the words right out of my mouth. Why should he have to prove the naysayers wrong? He’s got nothing to prove that he hasn’t already. To say that he’s been a great president and I have all the respect in the world for him but he should step aside is not only ridiculous, but shameful. I agree that being aligned with the Democratic ethos means we have more ‘dissension and discourse’ especially when measured against the man who doesn’t allow dissension and demands total allegiance. And here’s the but, who cares about these small time senators who want to make a name for themselves in this time of turmoil? Who cares about those who think we should have ‘practical and necessary’ discussion about if Biden is the right candidate. All well and good except the speak ups and discussions should have been well before the primaries and definitely NOT 3-1/2 months before the election. If not now, when? How about NEVER? Yes, he’s old. Yes, I’m old. But neither one of us have lost our minds as opposed to Trump and neither one of us is, as of yet, incapable and/or unable to do the job. Honestly, I don’t know that I can support a late breaking candidate but I do know that if they have to wheel Biden into the White House on a stretcher connected to life support, I would still vote for him. IMHO we cannot under any circumstances have another term of Trump, so I am ridin’ with Biden.
I’m all in too, and I’m older than Joe. My mental acuity is still going strong. Yes, I have arthritis in my spine, so I can’t walk or stand for very long, but that has no effect on my brain. Joe has and will do a great job by providing this country with the best administrative team we have seen in years. Don’t go Joe!
💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼
As we used to say back in the day, right on, baby. Now is NOT the time to second guess the aspirations of yet unknown aspirants. I’m sticking with the horse that brung us and woe unto those who think that the past is prologue; we’ve only just begun this fight.
All you pundits (mostly male) are totally underestimating the vigorous grassroots activists (mostly female) who support of Democrats across the board. For example, there is a massive effort to send postcards (and letters) out to potential voters.
Great point!
Yes, AND, if you watched Heather Cox Richardson's interview with Antony Blinken you saw a world view vital to Earth as well as America and each individual. We need this view and this president.
Integrity
To see a World in a Grain of Sand
And a Heaven in a Wild Flower
To Hold Infinity in the Palm of Your Hand
And Eternity in an Hour
William Blake
Humankind has not woven the web of life.
We are but one thread within it.
Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves.1
All things are bound together. All things connect.
When we try to pick out anything by itself,
We find it hitched to everything else in the universe.2
We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality,
tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one
directly, affects all indirectly.3
We look back, see the blue dot Earth suspended
In the blackness of space,
And realized we are all part of one.
The wholeness of integrity
Uses at least three levels of nested worlds
Serves > < nurtures (Me) (We) (Many).
Found poetry:
1Chief Seattle
2John Muir
3Martin Luther King
Yes, I watched that interview, I can’t wait for the second part of it. Dec. Blinken is just one of the many great members of the Biden/Harris team. There isn’t anyone who could do it better than Joe and Kamala!
I can’t edit my comment -I meant Sec. Blinken
So very beautifully said.
Thank you Marcia. Posting poetry on substack is hard because of the formatting. Glad you were able to follow it.
I certainly did, and it warmed the heart of this old high school Enlish teacher!
Worth it for sure. She must have been the one to turn you on to Blake.
We could use a lot more Blake right now.
I am with Joe and Kamala. I am infuriated that some elites (mostly white men) are working to invalidate my primary vote and the votes of millions of others. Biden's poll numbers are going up and 538 has him beating Trump. The people are behind Biden. Biden had one bad debate and has since given multiple speeches and a press conference where he performed well. I now think there is nothing he can do to satisfy some people but that only shows how shallow their complaints are. Enough!!!!
Puck the Funditry!
I am with him 1000% Jonathan Capehart was very good at discussing this fine mess the media has made. Why do they keep moving the goal posts? Biden will win, especially if we unite behind him already.
Old can mean wise. Old can mean tested and tempered. Old can mean determined and patient in nuanced balance. Old can mean experience to lead. Alongside the stumbles and the mis-naming, I see all these qualities in Joe Biden. At this precarious and critical time, I am grateful for the leadership of Joe Biden as it goes hand-in-hand with aging. In our country and culture we do not value the wisdom of age; we are fearful of aging. I think this, and the soul-wrenching fear we all have, is fueling some of the desire to replace Biden. I am not a pundit. I am not a media mogul. I am an ordinary citizen, actively fighting for democracy, and I vote. I want to put our votes and strength behind Joe Biden.
As an old man (82), I. couldn’t agree more. I’m tired of having my 2 ents worth ignored and or flummoxed by young squirts barely out of puberty. It’s time to renew an old political mantra: Give ‘em hell, Joe”
Very well said Diane!
No, he should not step down. The time to have had this debate was a year ago, not less than 4 months till the election. It's pure fantasy to think that someone, even Kamala Harris, could jump in now and galvanise the party. We need to stop playing into the orchestrated media frenzy, roll up our sleeves and do everything we can to get Biden re-elected, if for no other reason than he will not take us down the path of autocracy and the other guy will. We should be paying more attention now and in the next few months to what the GOP & the Heritage Foundation are telling us about their plans to challenge votes and electors, to try to illegally throw the election to Trump. They had a practice run at it in 2020, and learned a lot. I am way more afraid of that than I am of an elderly and principled man in the Oval Office.
Steven : I still believe in Biden. He is a very good human being with phenomenal experience who has surrounded himself with outstanding advisors.—-!
As you point out…
Yes, I believe it makes a “…difference if those challenging days are counterbalanced by humane values, the capacity for wise decision-making resulting from deep experience, knowledge and enough fighting power to push back against a mad criminal hungry for retribution and fascism?…”
Biden’s pro Democracy pro Freedoms pro International bonding … etc., are what we must have.—! TYrump selfish autocratic Fascism will end the US.
Thank you for writing this article.
💙💙🇺🇸💙💙
I believe that Joe Biden and his team of experts can continue to do a fantastic job for us. There is no one else who has his experience, his expertise, and his record of outstanding achievements. Age brings wisdom as well as infirmities. Age brings an educated overview as well as oppressive attacks. If Biden was a stand alone type, I would worry. He is not, and his accomplishments through the actions of his teams prove that. Biden/ Harris 2024!
He should stay in the race. And everyone needs to watch his rally in Michigan yesterday! The crowd loved him. And with good reason.
I don’t think he needs to. He’s who we voted for and we don’t have any magic Obama-like candidate in the wings. It’s him or Trump.
This election is not Biden v Trump; it’s Democracy v Fascism.
I would vote for Joe Biden even if it were “A Weekend at Bernie’s” vote. This is about the policies & vision of Biden and the Democratic Party, versus the dystopian vision of the Felon Trump and his would-be Fascists. The MAGA party (no longer the Republican Party) would establish a king in lieu of a President, and turn time back to the Middle Ages, where greedy rich white men would rule at a whim & the rest of us would labor for their benefit. Think I am exaggerating? Read Trump’s 2025 Manifesto and then get back to me.
Yes, it would be wonderful to have a young hero ride in on a white horse and save us all, but that is fantasy. Those who think Biden should step down are not offering a practical way forward that will beat Trump. If they think that the voters will flock to Vice President Kamala Harris running for President, then examine the facts more closely. She is well qualified & able, but she is a woman of color, & the MSM alternately ignores her & denigrates her. Just wait until she is in the spotlight if you think it’s bad now. There are too many misogynists here in America for her to beat Trump. I can see no other way forward other than for everyone to quit their wishful thinking & get behind Joe Biden for the win. Trump is afraid of him. He can do it with our votes. Remember, a house divided against itself cannot stand.
He already has so proven, with every public appearance he has made since the debate. The problem is people refusing to see anything but a few picked and relentlessly broadcast cherries.
I keep pointing out that Biden and Trump could have gone to the SAME HIGH SCHOOL at the SAME TIME. Where are the attacks on Trump's age? (Well, I know they get drowned out by the attacks on his basic idiocy. But if Age is the issue this month, we need to bring Age to the forefront in Trump's case, too. The question every dump-Biden advocate has to ask themselves is, if Biden is too old, why isn't Trump? So you don't have a choice but oldsters. That's the way it is, as Cronkite would say.
Why does anyone think that "younger" will automatically move Gen Z or whoever to trump? They aren't all dumb enough to think that's the ONLY thing they want in a president. Why does anyone think the Donors will suddenly abandon the Democratic Party if Biden is nominated? Why, above all, do so many people let the NYT tell them what to think?
The answer to the question is: "Yes!"
Joe is the guy. No doubt some risks with the age factor, but more than outweighed in my view by the experience, standards, and team he brings. This comes down to three factors: Politics (who can win), Governance (who can run the government well), and timing (with about 100 days left, how realistic would it be to start over, even with the VP as the candidate).
On all three counts, stick with the team we have is the best answer. As a couple of governors have said, worry less and work more. The Joe at Detroit was on fire and impressive.
Hoping and expecting to see more of that Joe and hammering on Trumps record, crimes, shallowness, authoritarianism, and the Project 2025 that 40 (!) of his people helped create.
I’d especially like Joe to explain to young guys with sexual fantasies and old men with sexual memories that the Project 2025 section on abortion suggests that it will be unlawful to sell condoms because they, like abortions, prevent the conclusion of pregnancy. No more “ let the good times roll” or back seat follies without high physical risks or unwanted and unprepared for families.
He has to win. We have to get out the vote. We have to stop say divisive things we can’t just pick someone to run instead of him. With Kamala by his side he’ll be fine. He has a great team beside and behind him.
Goddamnit, stop harping on this and write about something else. You're beginning to resemble the NY Times! Joe is staying in the race. Period.
I’m not harping. I’m raising legitimate questions. But you’re welcome to disagree.
I for one would love to see a substack author sing Biden’s praises. And Kamala. She’s the succession plan if he has health issues in office. So far he’s had a cold and mild case of COVID years ago while Trump was hospitalized. So?
These are the questions that must be asked and answered!
Bull. Write about Biden's record as president instead of wah, wah, wah. You are indeed harping. I am losing my patience with you and all the other pundits who are beating this horse to death. Enough, please!
Love Lynn’s poetry!
In prose it is stark and dark, we are all in this together, or are we not?
Stop creating what you fear most: losing our country coast to coast.
Former and convicted felon already has his staff in play to take us down.
Yup, Joe’s old. But the former is old, incoherent, planning and denying things scarier than any of us can put into words.
Civil rights? Human rights? Women in America will not let this go down. Trust us and Kamala, too!
I believe in Biden/ Harris 2024!
I could scream!!! IT IS *WE* WHO WILL PROVE THE NAYSAYERS AND FEAR MONGERS WRONG!
President Biden and Vice President Harris have done everything to prove their commitment and excellence at their jobs. The rest is (screaming)
UP. TO. US!!!
Perhaps it's time for you and Steve Schmidt to have another conversation..
Funny
I've looked all over, I can't seem to find my sense of humor today. For years I've posted & commented, here and on other Substacks & social media some form, metaphors that no one can misunderstand, yet not a fucking thing ever came from it. I sent them to House Reps, Senators, journalists and anyone in positions who could act, that I thought would get it. You will likely recall seeing them.
"Desperate times, desperate measures." or " A fish rots from the head, cut off the head the body withers and dies." or my personal favorite,
“If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it is that you can kill anyone”
~Michael Corleone
The Godfather Part II, art imitating life..
But not a single soul thought to take hold of these simple to understand and interrupt perspectives. We were attacked by a domestic terrorist act of war on our seat of government on Jan 6th 2021, the response has been to that of a burglary.
In the meantime disgraced General Michael Flynn is training umpteen hundreds, thousands perhaps into a paramilitary force for take two. Coupled with The Heritage Foundation & Federalist Society's Project 2025 and the Fascist Christian nationalist movement, who by the way is well represented in both houses of Congress and state governments across the land. To lay waste to our Democracy. And we are doing what about it exactly?
Sorry you sense of humor has gone missing. Try this one: “George Clooney has brought to political analysis the medical skills he learned playing an ER doctor on TV.”
Yeah, I get it..Like Reagan was an actor playing a president, saying what he read in the sides given to him by the AD each day. What is it that you think I mean by my comment?
Love it.
YES! I see a scenario where the narrative goes from “Joe Biden needs to drop out” to “wow, he just won’t quit” to “wow, he sure is determined for an old guy” to “Joe Biden is staging a surprising comeback” to “Joe Biden is winning the sympathy of those who wrote him off with pure grit” to “Joe Biden pulls off a Hollywood ending comeback in landslide victory”; that Joe Biden is an example of overcoming a lifelong struggle of stuttering to achieve the ultimate victory; that Joe Biden goes down in history as one of the greatest presidents on a level with Abraham Lincoln; that he defeated Trump and set back the rising tide of global authoritarianism. And that he defeated the number one instigator of all the political division, fascism, racism, anti-immigration and corruption in the world: Vladimir Putin. Like Lincoln’s destiny was the abolishment of slavery, defeating the dark elements in today’s world is Biden’s. And he will do it with style, class and grace.
Thank you William, I could not have said it as well.
DJT is liked by authoritarians. JRB is loved by 'progressives.' Fringe politics is loved by the media. America needs centrists. Centrists don't make headlines. But they reflect the soul of the country. PS. If Biden retires I hope he joins Mornin' Mika and they call it Morning JoeJoe.
I sure wish everyone would just shut up about his age. His accomplishments speak volumes and that should be good enough. He had an amazing team around him. Let's just let him finish the job!
Joe Biden understands the gravity and importance of this election better than anyone. He has the character and the world experience, and will fight to save our Democracy in November. Stop listening to the pundits and chaos, and get behind the team that has been fighting for us the past 4 years.
I voted for Joe Biden in the SC primary. I'll vote for him in the general election. I'm confident he will continue his rally and rout the opposition in November. It's not a horserace. It's a battle for democracy and the soul of our nation. Joe Biden will prevail.
The only panic I feel is that Trump might win another term due to the late-in-the-day disloyalty if fellow Dems. Where have they been the past three and a half years? With supporters like these, detractors can't hurt much!
The current mob of critics is like a hunting pack of Wolves. During the chase for prey if one of the pack falters or is injured the pack might actually turn on it and tear it to shreds.
Joe Biden must be so frustrated. Being Joe’s age myself I know the mouth and/or body doesn’t always do what the Brain wants/expects it to do. I firmly believe that our President is not egotistical, he understands his capabilities and will do whatever he knows best for our Country/Democracy. I also feel that his time in politics has taught him a great deal about people, how read them, have an idea who to trust…and who not to trust! I also believe that he is carefully assessing the people who are bailing out on him, in word or deed, and probably has a good idea of their true agenda. Furthermore, I feel when a majority forms and they include a trustworthy, dominant core that he could safely turn over the reins to…he will…when he is ready and knows it’s time.
Regarding the current group…I personally believe a majority of them might be considered Judases…waiting for someone to drop a bag of silver coins or, what ever they value most, into their clutching hands.
Steve, we hope Biden can prove the naysayers wrong. But, borrowing metaphorically from your story of Trump's casino failures, we are betting against the house. None of us has the answer, we are all trying to 'count cards' and play the hand in a way that gives the best odds for a Democratic victory. We may read the situation differently, but share the same goal.
Biden, with these very positive recent performances, is doing his best. But he will be relentlessly mocked with video evidence from now until November. I think some of us believe, looking back at polling at this point in the cycle from both 2016 and 2020, that there is too much stacked against him to significantly outperform his current polling numbers. We think that a new face at the top of the ticket will leave the MAGA camp unprepared and will little time to formulate their schtick, and that disaffected Dem voters will be reenergized. But we too may be wrong.
Thanks so much for hosting this forum-- a conversation and debate in the best tradition of democracy.
Please tell us who that new face is? I can think of no one, and I believe Biden and his exceptional team is powerful enough to do the job.
(Sorry for the repetition-- I meant to post this here in response to Marcia.)
The new face could certainly be Kamala Harris.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/13/republicans-kamala-harris-biden
But I'm also open to the possibility that 'Biden can prove the naysayers wrong.' I think at this point we all have to be open to a range of possibilities, and build simultaneous strategies as things unfold.
I'd like to see a poll of people who describe themselves as definitely non political who are asked "Do you know who [proposed alternate candidate] is? What is their greatest achievement? [list of four things, only one of them true of the candidate]
I guess if media mocking at picked cherries is how this country picks a president, we deserve trump.
The shock, and then deep, deep dread that I felt after that nightmare "debate" is gone. I watched Joe speak at his Detroit rally, and -- there he was, again!!! He has my vote, and the votes of anyone else I can influence!
I am upset with all these handwringing power elites - pundits, politicians, celebrities, media outlets - yammering on endlessly about our President. Meanwhile the TRUE threat to our country is sitting back enjoying the mess they’ve made. Everyone I know (normal voters with no soapbox) are still supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. PERIOD. I really wish these whiners and worriers would just SHUSH. (And get on the Biden/Harris bandwagon along with us common folk NOW.)
Hi Steven,
Yes, there are a lot of questions, and very few answers. Our culture likes glitz, and it can get people energized. Biden may be able to win without glitz, but can the down ballot House and Senate members? It seems to me; that Biden will need a lot of energetic segregates to create enough noise to overcome his lack of glitz. He will also need a great ground game to get people motivated to vote. If Biden wins, great. Bit if he can’t carry the House and Senate, then all of his experience is for naught, because there won’t be any across-the-isle support for him in the House. So, it’s the whole enchilada or nothing. That’s a big ask, but that’s the reality. Democrats need to organize like the country depends on it, because it does.
President Biden endears himself to voters because he owns up to his speech and memory flubs. He also owns and is spot on his agenda moving forward which he articulates beautifully. Joe is a class act and has the moral high ground. I’m with Joe all the way!! I’m writing get out the vote postcards to help. Let’s go everyone and work hard. We will win!!
Thanks, Steven, for this article. I do believe that President Biden has done an outstanding job as President and that he can beat Trump again......but only if all Democrats unite behind him, as they should.
Yes, he can prove them wrong, and he will! Anyone wanting him to step down at this point doesn’t understand campaign finance laws, unless they want to nominate Kamala Harris, as she’s the only one who can spend the money the campaign has. And if Biden stumbles in the next term, she’s next up anyway. Chill, Democrats! Our President knows what he’s doing, and, by the way, he’s doing it as we speak.
Also there’s the question of dates to get on the ballot in different states. Unless a candidate is on the ballot in all 50 states, there is no path to victory. I’m ridin’ with Biden! (And Harris!)
Motown is Joe's town means he's out there swingin'!
Its puzzling to me that we continue to wring our hands about Joe Biden's age and capabilities, when in reality this election is about the continuation of democracy as we have known it since the Civil War. I have began reading the Project 2025 manifesto and it wants us to go back to 1797, when white men property owners were the only ones who voted and were allowed to be a part of government. Our great American patriots were mostly slave owners, especially in the south (all of them?), which at the time was any place south of Pennsylvania, and there were many wealthy folks in the north who owned slaves for a few more generations after 1797. So, in reality, until after the Civil War, and then actually not until the 1920's, was there any real equality for women (those of color had to wait another 40 year). Women couldn't vote until 1919 and couldn't open their own checking accounts until 1971. So, the great American experiment is still just an experiment, isn't it. Just within the last 60 years has it even began to even approach the equality promised in our Declaration of Independence or the Constitution (and not until 1866 did it even approach freedom for all, which was still allowed to be ignored for another 100 years because of the same white supremacists who wrote the Jim Crow laws [which were enforced more than just in the south] and who are now writing Project 2025.
As I have began reading through this fascist manifesto (which I know most of you will not, though you should - at least scan it), I keep finding small bits of truth about America. Our Constitution really does need to be changed, drastically, not continued in its original and existing form. It was not written for "We the People" as noted above. We need to revive how Congress works by dismantling rules that deny passage of practically anything without a super majority (which should be a credit to Biden for getting what he has accomplished through Congress with a special atta boy). The Supreme Court needs to be dramatically changed to eliminate life-time terms and stronger rules against what is happening with Thomas' and Alito's total disregard for the rule of law and precedence. It needs to go back and review the Citizens' United ruling which I believe has allowed groups like the Heritage Foundation to try to overthrow the experiment and move us to a theatrocracy. The Executive Branch needs to be changed to align the rights of everyone more to laws that are passed by Congress, not to the interpretation of unelected bureaucrats, and the manner of electing the President needs to be amended by eliminating the Electoral College and replacing it with a nationwide election. Voting rights and the rights of women needs to be ensconced in the new Constitution so that we do not ever have this travesty of eliminating the rights of women over their own bodies.
Feels good to ventilate, but I am very concerned about the future of America, even if our side wins the next election, which I think it will. The MAGAs will not go away. Our ways of governing must change to bring the majority back to rule while protecting minority points of view (that's from my high school Civics classes in the 1950's which I do not believe they teach any more). The country needs some very basic changes protecting all Americans and governing as the Constitutional experiment has been trying to do for at least the last 140 years, and not just for white evangelical males.
Thems are the stakes. Period. Women have held up MORE than half ths sky for a very long, if not forever, and those frightened ignorant bible beaters are pushing for the war that will be their Armageddon, at our expense. There is no Heaven to Rapture to. This little blue ball that spawned us is what enabled the concept of Heaven to enter human consiousness. They will destroy it if we let them.
I don’t know Steve - I think we should just do our part in defeating fascism. I hope we as Americans keep our eye on the prize: the preservation of our democratic republic.
With all that we can muster.
I believe Biden will stick, so long as the Democratic Party machine is behind him.
The cowardice of those on the edges demanding he step down for Hillary Rodham Clin—I mean, "somebody completely unnamed", of course! is as much a guarantee of a Trump victory as I can imagine....
The new face could certainly be Kamala Harris.
The “time to go Joe" crowd reminds me of a middle school clique gathering their input from each other and working themselves into an increasingly greater frenzy over some perceived slight or over-interpreted incident. That includes a small group of Representatives, a larger group of journalists, pseudo-journalusts, pundits, columnists, celebrities, and digital media influencers. They are, however real, and doing real damage.
Realistically, I believe there are several factors at work here. Some are more apparent.
1) There may be some very nefarious forces at work. I have seen allegations that some of the Representatives calling for President Biden to step aside have received some rather large donations to their campaign war chests. There are allegations that a RFK Jr fanboy and Ted Cruz are involved. It’s also rather curious that Trump has been hidden on his golf course while much of this is going on.
There may be no fire here, but there is is way too much smoke to be ignored.
2) There are strong tones of ageism, sexism, and racism. The ageism part is obviously aimed at President Biden. The racism is a bit more cryptic, but I see too many signs of fear that a woman of color could ascend to the presidency if President Biden should become disabled. Yes, I've seen the claim that Kamala Harris could outpoll President Biden. I've also seen polls that say the opposite.
3) The demise of the “Limousine Liberal Left" may be in play. President Biden is increasingly taking his case to the working middle class. Organizations such as the UAW, AFL-CIO, USW and many more have endorsed President Biden. Their influence on his policies could easily outweigh those of the “Brahmin Left". It's all well and good to espouse liberal causes as you sit in your lovely house on Lake Como or one of your other luxurious houses with minimal threat to your 7+ figure income, but….
These are undoubtedly powerful influences, but I believe they are increasingly being negated by the President. He is putting his vigor and determination on display almost daily.
I also believe we, the American people, have the ability to see through these increasingly transparent ploys.
Obviously, the work is not yet done. We must join the President in exposing the danger of a Project 2025 Trump presidency and expanded influence a highly corrupted Supreme Court. I believe we, working with President Biden can do it.
Can I just say I’m really sick of the whole discussion? Joe Biden is surrounded by incredibly talented people and a really good VP. We are going to lose this election if we don’t get our shit together and stick by our nominee. We’re acting like a bunch of Republicans!!
WHY do I have to re-sign in to comment only on this substack?
Come on, IT'S ANNOYING to say the least. Anyway ...
I like Joe Biden and I hope he is able to recover from his scary performance at the debate, but he needs to GO HARD against Trump and his enablers to prove he is up to the task. In the world of politics Trump should be an easy target. It's time to take the gloves off Joe. Give 'em hell or hand it over to someone who can. The future of this country is on the line. Start acting like it!
He just did, in Detroit. And no reason to think he won't keep at it.
Agreed. Let's hope he does. Kamala too. Time to call Trump out for who he is. No holding back!
Joe needs his gloves on, not off, Timothy!
This is a fight to the finish.
We have the winning ticket. The detracters are wasting valuable time. The Punditry Class are arsonists, fanning the flames of the fire that THEY set, only to bolster their reputations for being RIGHT. They are Right. all right. The are giving what the Fascist Right Wingnuts need to destroy us all.
No. Get a grip. This is a frail debilitated old man with possible early dementia. His aging only will accelerate under the stress of the presidency and with his relentlessly advancing age. For the good of this country he must step down. The sooner the better.
First, frail has no connection with dementia. If his aging becomes a problem, Harris is in the wings. What in the WORLD are you worrying about?
That’s the part people don’t understand. God forbid something happens to him physically in the next four years. We have a very sting BP in Kamal and the rest of the of his team there to keep it all together. He can beat tRump! If we all work together!
VP🤦♀️
Frailty is strongly associated with cognitive impairment and clinically diagnosed dementia among persons aged 76 and older. It is possible that cognitive impairment is a clinical feature of frailty and therefore should be included in the frailty definition.
Gee, the fact that I can’t walk as far as I once could and have to be careful on the stairs proves I’m cognitively impaired? Wow. I better stop Substack and just drool instead.
This discussion isn’t about character or achievement. It is about medical fact. And the fact is that Biden is in rapid decline. That’s an observable clinical fact and any physician would confirm it He’s not up to another four years and he will lose. That will be an avoidable catastrophe of biblical proportions.
So, which of any physicians has confirmed it?
I'm not talking about achievement either. I'm talking about the fact that ANYONE over 76 (or 65 for that matter) has a greater chance of cognitive impairment than a 20 or 40 year old. And guess what! It's a medically proven fact that a whole lot don't. Though stairs can be a problem for them.
So why haven’t a barrage of medical doctors confirmed this? A barrage of neuropsychologists confirmed Trump has Alzheimer’s and another barrage of doctors confirmed he’s in cognitive decline. So where is that showing up in the right wing bought and paid for media? You have absolutely no proof that Biden is in cognitive decline. Is he like my grandparents were, showing signs of aging and looking older? Were either of the ones I interacted with in cognitive decline? No, they most certainly weren’t. Did they momentarily forget names or get them mixed up sometimes? Did their minds perform as it does with most of us? Yes, just not as quickly or readily. Really, in all seriousness, does he have to be ready to fire off at all moments? No, he doesn’t because he has a great staff who can work alongside him to make good decision making happen.
So he won’t prove you, as a naysayer, wrong? Is that all you’re saying?
Care to elaborate on your reasons for the Rush? Or some insight on your agenda (Wish List)
Just look at the empirical data. First and foremost the dismal debate performance. Then Calling Harris vice president Trimp and calling Zelensky President Putin. The weak raspy voice and stiff unsteady gate. The man is aging and as is common in octogenarians his aging is accelerating. This discussion is not about character or achievements. It is about the reality of medical facts.
Switching words is a symptom of stress, look it up. Also debilitated means unable to function, which is hardly the case here. So much for your “medical facts.”
Again, so basically he won’t prove you, as a naysayer, wrong? There, I fixed it for you.
“What makes Mr. Biden’s cognitive decline especially damaging is that he and his aides have systematically failed to level with the public about it. This undercuts Democrats’ efforts to contrast their commitment to facts and science with Mr. Trump’s lies and flights of demagoguery — however worse morally those might be.” The Washington Post
Your first and fatal mistake is reading or acknowledging anything the WAPO has to say. Your insistence on digging in about medical facts makes you a wannabe physician and unless you can prove you’re an MD or know someone who has diagnosed Biden, it’s all “in your opinion”. This discussion is about all of it and let’s face it, as a naysayer, we won’t prove you wrong but as for me, I’m going with Biden, hospital bed and all. It’s as simple as that. You do as you will.
I am a physician. Physicians can’t just formally opine about a patient they care for in a public forum. There are Hippa laws about doctor patient confidentiality. Next time you speak with a doctor ask her or him their opinion.
His first job is to reassure Dem voters he’s up for the campaign. Madison and Michigan should do that. Spread the word to those who haven’t seen those rallies and also Raleigh the day after the debate. His next job is to corral the worried Dem reps and donors, which will take all his years of persuading the cat herd that is the Senate to do the right thing . That also means making progress in the Middle East and Ukraine, to the extent that’s possible. Finally, he has to continue to expose Trump and fascism, even when the media doesn’t want to. The RNC convention should be a great foil in that pursuit. If he does these things - and I think the take away from Michigan is that he can and will - he will pull enough voters along in swing states to take the Electoral College and carry down-ticket Dem candidates with him. The press has shot its wad with this age and confusion attack. They can’t say he didn’t accomplish great things since 2021 and I think they not only can’t claim he won’t fulfill his second term promises, they’re worried he will - pro-union, pro-labor, pro-middle class, anti-climate change, anti-oligarchy, pro-democracy.
Is anyone here surprised by the fact that a group of billionaires are withholding $90M from a PAC unless Biden steps down? Kinda explains some of the stupidity. Follow the money…
I was ready to write off Joe after that horrible debate, but if you've seen his recent appearances, he's come roaring back. I don't know if he can prove the naysayers wrong, but here are a few things that might help: Continue to give passionate speeches in front of passionate supporters, like the one in Detroit. Find a good balance between stressing his administration's accomplishments and goals, and attacking Trump forcefully. I wish he'd say "I" less frequently and "we" more often. That would convey trust in his administration overall, which may give some reassurance to skittish voters that his policies will continue should something unfortunate happen. I like how he's been handling his wording stumbles: acknowledging them and making a little fun of himself, then turning back to the big issues and/or criticism of Trump. And that's an interesting point, Steven, that these may even become an "endearing" part of his image if he plays it right. But the biggest thing is to avoid another huge disaster like the debate. Remember that Hillary Clinton was rolling toward the 2016 election with a substantial lead in the polls when Comey reopened the investigation into her emails 11 days before the election. That changed everything, and she didn't have time to recover. I fear if the same thing happens to Joe as the election draws near, it will be game over. That's why I'm so conflicted about all this...
Even though Merrick Garland is a Republican, I don’t think there’s any “scandal” like the emails to be reopened. One of Trump’s few lucid moments in the debate was his excoriating Biden for the Afghanistan withdrawal that Trump negotiated. If that comes up in other than Trump speeches, it will be in the House where Comer and Jordan have proven repeatedly they aren’t smart enough to make anything stick against Biden.
