Donald Trump exploited the night to attack journalists while his propagandist Karoline Leavitt and Wiejia Jiang, the White House Correspondents’ Association president, stood by. (Photo by EricLee via Getty Images)

The headline of The Washington Post’s story about the event encapsulates the continuing failure of too many in the legacy media to grasp their duty in this dangerous moment in our nation’s history: “Trump’s insult-laden speech to press dinner draws mostly stunned silence.” Really? Trump’s attacks stunned people in the room? Have they not been paying attention for the last decade as this hateful authoritarian has worked tirelessly to undermine our most sacred right of free speech and a free press? Did they really think this night—billed as a celebration of free speech and a chance to reward journalists—would honor the profession?

As the Society of Professional Journalists put it in its letter criticizing the event, “We believe it is hypocritical to celebrate the First Amendment in front of the man who relentlessly attacks it.” The group’s letter offered a long list of recent attacks by Trump and his operatives, including his myriad personal insults of female reporters, threats to pull broadcasting licenses from shows that question his regime, as well as restricting reporter access.

It honestly pains me to describe how high-profile members of the legacy media disgraced themselves by welcoming Trump into the room again. (The original dinner in April was cut short when a gunman opened fire outside the ballroom.) This is what cavorting with the enemy looks like. This communicates to many Americans that the media is in on the game—that it hasn’t merely failed to name and condemn Trump’s fascism but aids and abets it in order to maintain access to power. The Washington Post continues to run the tagline, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” but its owner Jeff Bezos has proved the limits of this message by demonstrating obedience and support for democracy’s enemy. This fabled journalism institution is not alone in its failure to meet the moment.

Given this, independent journalists take on added responsibility. This publication is just one small part of the cadre of professionals who have recognized they can no longer participate within traditional media institutions—many of which have sacrificed their honor by either succumbing to the regime’s pressures or willfully embracing Trump’s anti-democratic pursuit of total power. And to be clear: My work here is only possible with the support of individuals who recognize the danger—the gravity of this chapter in our history—and are motivated to fight back.

So what do you think? Can legacy media ever remove the stain? Has this event permanently stamped the failure to adequately confront this dark period? In turn, do you think I have overstated the point? Does the good and valuable work of many legacy journalists override the failures of their owners and too many of their peers?

As always, I look forward to your observations and the opportunity of the America, America community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

For further reading on this topic, here is my essay just before the April 25 event: “Will the Legacy Media Ever Learn?” And here is my essay just after the event’s shooting: “Is This Any Way to Live?”

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