America, America

America, America

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Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
2h

As I've written elswhere, IMO the non-corrupt members of the press ought to have either cancelled or scheduled and then publically and dramatically boycotted this event, making it plain who the fascism-collaborator members of the press are.

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
2h

In a word…NO. In two words…HELL NO. In three words…THIS IS WRONG. In four words…WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?

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