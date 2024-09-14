In yesterday’s post, I shared with you numbers following Tuesday’s debate in which Kamala Harris beat (and beat and beat) Donald Trump. Those numbers included new money raised in the first 24 hours ($47.1 million) and flash polling of who won the showdown (Harris over Trump 63 to 37 percent). But I went back into the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Sept. 10-12 and found several interesting additional insights beyond the overall measure that the race is now Harris at 47 percent and Trump at 42 percent nationally. According to the snapshot survey, registered voters who watched the debate or heard something about it told the pollsters that Kamala Harris:
made them more hopeful about the future (47 percent vs. 35 percent for Trump)
appeared to have higher moral integrity (52 percent vs. 29 percent)
appeared more dignified (56 vs. 26)
seemed like someone who would listen and understand their concerns (49 vs. 33)
On policy priorities, the polling found a virtual tie over who would prioritize “creating an economic climate that is good for them and their family” (43 to 42 percent Harris over Trump). But it did find that voters say Harris would work to decrease gun violence (48 vs. 27), make it possible to receive good, affordable healthcare (46 vs. 31), make necessary changes in Social Security and Medicare to keep these programs stable (45 vs. 34), and increase taxes on people and businesses who haven’t paid their fair share (54 vs. 20). One red flag: Respondents said Trump would prioritize lowering prices on everyday items like gas and groceries (43 Trump vs. 36 Harris).
There’s no question that policy issues such as access to abortion and securing reproductive freedom, which were not directly measured, and fears over inflation and prices will be strong determinants for many voters. But I believe the questions of character and the overall trajectory of the country’s future offered by each candidate will be critical when voters are filling out their ballots—and there’s little doubt who holds that edge.
One other thing: While social media has been lit up with amusing videos and other memes about Trump’s ridiculous and ugly assertion that Haitian immigrants are eating cats and dogs, we have seen in the last days that these despicable lies have led to bomb threats and school evacuations in Springfield, Ohio. This is the hateful future of conflict and violence that Trump—who has doubled down on these grotesque anti-immigrant lies since the debate—is promising. And after VP Harris’ demolition of him Tuesday night, I believe Trump will become even more unhinged as he struggles psychologically with the aftershock of his humiliating thrashing from a brilliant, capable, fearless Black woman. With less than two months before poll workers will be tallying votes, the debate’s impact will continue to be felt as voters solidify their perceptions and intentions.
What do you think? Can one debate decide the outcome of the election? Was Kamala Harris’ successful confrontation of Trump strong enough to stick with the 67 million viewers who tuned in and influence their decision-making? Despite Trump insisting now he won’t do another debate, do you think a second one would be helpful for the Harris campaign? Lastly, in the long run, which will you most remember among the two influential debates: Biden-Trump or Harris-Trump?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments. Trolling will not be tolerated.
Share
Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections.
*Photo: Watching the Sept. 10 debate. Photo by Alex Wong via Getty Images.
It would be a blow out if it wasn’t for the Maga GOP voter suppression tactics.
But I think TFG will lose. The debate was the final straw.
Now We need to worry much more about keeping the Senate majority and its control of the judiciary.
Only if we follow up to all the insanity spewed by #DonOld. One debate forced Biden out of the race, so why isn't MSM doing the same 24/7 hatchet job on Trump? Oh right, because 90% of all MSM is controlled by GOP billionaires who just want more tax breaks
So it is up to US-We the People to keep up the pressure by exposing his glaring deficiencies along with the dangers of #Project2025. Combined with getting out a vote "Too Big To Rig" this debate could be the turning point for Kamala & Walz
Thank you for sharing this vital information with us! What wonderful news! ["One red flag: Respondents said Trump would prioritize lowering prices on everyday items like gas and groceries (43 Trump vs. 36 Harris). " Oh, come on people! The orange sadist is owned by corporations, and the only reason that grocery prices are high is that corporations keep it that way. THINK!]
The most fascinating question is the last one: “…which will you most remember among the two influential debates: Biden-Trump or Harris-Trump?” The two are inextricably linked—given we’re here now, one doesn’t happen without the other. Personally, I will never forget either—and I hate the fact tRump was in both. (But I LOVE how things seem to be turning out.) As for the other questions—Harris, appropriately, went on the offensive again to issuing another debate challenge. But she doesn’t need the next debate (I believe her strategists planned and counted on exactly how things are playing out.) Trump does, but won’t. Harris retained the upper hand—Trump was in a no-win situation, and Harris put him squarely there.
And she did remind Grump that he’s running against her and not Joe Biden. And she didn’t lower herself to the level of having to justify Biden’s term of office because it speaks for itself.
Perfectly stated. It was a masterclass in debate skills.
Harris needs to hammer away at the fact that Trump killed the border bill
Probably, tRump has a "concept of a plan" for lowering gas prices and grocery prices. 🤪🤣
Unfortunately, I do not think the debate put a fork in Trump. Looking pretty good, but it is a close election still. I think the odds of another debate are no more than 50/50. I would expect Trump to do better next time, but most likely result would be a draw. Two things are the biggest risks to Harris. A shock, my guess would be a sudden economic shock. And the electoral college works against her. She cannot really do anything about either. So the range of outcomes is now a narrow trump victory to Harris blowing trump out. Most likely outcome is Harris, Democratic house, and a gop senate.
Kamala Harris CRUSHED Donald Trump. 67 million people watched him melt down in that debate. He was out matched in every phase and on every question.
The moment Trump's entire persona as any sort of serious man collapsed when he started shrieking about pet eating people. It was utterly strident and completely unhinged. I wouldn't doubt that Trump actually believes that crap is true.
Reminder that Kamala actively WON last night. She did not have a millisecond of weakness that predator Trump could seize on. She is a prosecutor and knows how to handle criminals.
Trumped wanted some camera time and he basically spit insults and conspiracy theories the entire evening. He NEVER once addressed a question in it's context.
Literally, as this t-shirt says: "Kamala removed stubborn orange stains" last night 👇 🤣
libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/votek
I don’t get how anyone under the age of 26 could need a reminder of how unfit Trump is for the presidency. 🤔
Oh! What a blissful outcome that would be! So much could be accomplished/turned around.
Well said Richard!
“I believe Trump will become even more unhinged as he struggles psychologically with the aftershock of his humiliating thrashing from a brilliant, capable, fearless Black woman.”
While I believe that is true, what is going to drive Trump even more vicious and deadly is the inevitable jail time which he is facing. He knows that his only hope of remaining free for the rest of his life is to win the election and quash every case against him, through influencing the Justice Department and “his” Supreme Court Justices.
Thanks for sharing. Lot of good coming out of Tuesday. Trump becomes more unhinged by the day, which is scary. Bomb threats, etc. His rabid followers will not go quietly into the night.
The key for Nov 5 will be turnout. GOP will do its utmost to restrict voting, challenge counts, etc. We combat that by voting at historic levels. A landslide might finally end the stranglehold Trump has had on this country.
The rallies are awesome and great to see. But I’d love to see a few well placed 45 min interviews w Lester Holt, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Oprah Winfrey. Give her the chance to share her policy plans w the country.
Harris/ trump
We've been watching this odious creature bully and bluster and get away with his lies for 9 years against everyone who " dared" to challenge him. Finally someone didn't cower or fail in an exchange with him. It was glorious. And the fact that it is a black woman ( who he both hates and fears the most) made it that much sweeter.
trump was NOT better on the economy. Gas and food prices plummeted because he used the pandemic for his own self enrichment and sadism.
The years before were a continuation of the Obama administration's economy. He simply rode on what already existed and then crashed it to a point not seen since the great depression. Why people think trump created a good economy or would ever be capable of creating one in a 2nd administration is a lie the fact that people still believe that is extremely concerning and frankly insane.
Thanks Steve. Elliot Kirschner also has an excellent post on time, past-present-future, influencing my response. We went into this debate with a lot of PAST tucked securely in our minds. Thus a lot of bias, judging from the polling. NOW we have to process this new information through the filter of our world-view... what do we believe about human nature, joy-ownership-protection-freedom? Or ego-influences-hope... that will effect a candidate's ability to create the kind of FUTURE we want?
Let’s stop looking at the debate and confront the real danger. Trump is setting us up to go along with mass deportations of dehumanized creatures who eat pets, spoil the blood of the country, spoke out against him, donated to the opposition, etc.
Look down the road. It is headed to a very dangerous place for everyone.
There is plenty of historical references of how mass roundups and purges are carried out.
No one will be safe. Roundups are not done carefully. There will be no one to appeal to if you are selected by mistake. Is there a neighbor who covets your stuff or a co-worker who doesn’t like you? What happens if they point you out for rounding up?
Even MAGA folk need to be scared of a purge.
Let’s stop debating on who has won the debate and talk loudly about what follows when a candidate dehumanizes, promises mass deportations and retribution of those he will choose. Think Hitler, Stalin, Mao.
Agree there’s more to say on thus ugly issue of mass deportations.
It is time to get graphic about what it will look like and be like if Trump Vance win and the mass deportations and retribution are carried out as promised.
Show what the protests will look like and the military in the American streets to control them.
It is a big negligence to consider what Trump promises as mere rhetoric and not a real threat to everyone.
The moderators did ask Trump what the “mass deportations” would look like. He ignored the question. I’d hoped they’d pursue it but alas Trump babbled his way out of any direct response.
It isn’t up to Trump to describe the horrors. We have generals, police chiefs and historians who can describe how mass deportations work. Oh, and how much will it cost to do this? Who will replace the workers that are rounded up? Let’s take him seriously. This is the most clear promise he has made in addition to tariffs.
Re: the violent threats in Springfield toward legal Haitian immigrants - MAGA has become a terrorist group.
Alongside the Neo Nazis!
Harris’ performance was better, stronger, more on the mark than anything I’ve seen. Will it make the difference with those Americans who look at a corrupt, felonious, lying, racist traitor and then at Kamala Harris and struggle to make up their minds? Hard to know. We’re getting a history lesson that none of us should want. I hope we make it.
It is amazing and sort of a mystery? No measurable increase in her support after the Convention or the debate this week. What is it? Cannot put my finger and facts on it? The “undecided” pipe in that they WANT to know more and DO NOT know enough about Kamala!
Rubbish! The woman has talent and is more prepared than anyone ever to be a candidate for President. The undecided may be lacking in talent and are unprepared to recognize a skilled leader when they see one? Or compare Kamala to Trump? Pathetic!
If the truth be told, is the undecided lack of support due to Kamala’s gender? To her race?
BINGO!
I still worry about voter suppression
Yes, we need to worry about that particularly in several states, (surprise, they are all in the South, GA and NC in particular for this election.) One might also worry about Arizona and Nevada in the Southwest. Texas probably ALREADY DOES suppress hundreds of thousands of American citizens of Mexican American heritage. I have seen the same thing in small cities like Dodge City in Kansas, where they closed all but one voting place in the center of town, not accessible by bus from areas two or more miles away, areas where Mexican Americans reside. This is not to mention college campuses in many cities in several states a mile or more from a voting place, where the option to vote is not offered on-campus.
Two words Kennedy vs Nixon, ok three!
I still believe a corrupt convicted felon should not be running for POTUS, much less be on a debate stage. Having said that, Kamala very adequately represented who she is, her intelligence, compassion, optimism, ability to construct/express a coherent idea. We’ve known who Trump is for 9 years now. Giving him another debate stage will only enable him to spew worse lies and conspiracies. He’s already done enough damage with the folks in Springfield.
One caveat, for people who aren’t really exposed to his mental deterioration, don’t attend his rallies, seeing him become even more unraveled, may help to take votes away from him.
The thought that tfg would prioritize food and gas prices is completely whacked. He has never bought groceries, let alone visit a grocery store or filled a car with gas EVER. Absolutely ridiculous people could believe this. They would have to be as crazy as he is.
No I don’t think one debate will win the race. Unfortunately, with all the gerrymandering and voter suppression laws put into place since 2020, we could win the popular vote and still lose the election (remember 2016?). MAGA is betting on the electoral college (why can’t we get rid of this 18th century boondoggle?) to bail them out. 60-70k votes in three states could make the difference. We have to vote in such large numbers that trickery will not prevail. Don’t forget there are a number of senate races that are also crucial. Winning the presidency is vital but we must win the senate as well. This is a precarious time.
I don’t think there will be another debate. I don’t think Trump will risk it. I do think that the last debate will affect the outcome of the election, in favor of. Call Alice performance was so strong and shedelivevered her platform so well that I don’t know how anyone listening to the debate could vote against her.
Good questions - I think Debate 2 simply solidified it for many of us that VP Harris is the best candidate for President with her strong, clear-thinking, and ability to discern the dippy character in the opponent. It was so good to finally hear someone with clout tell him the truth (You are a disgrace.) that has needed to hear for years. I think I'm not alone in saying I would have voted for any opponent to Trump, but now I feel Kamala is the best choice all around. In October, I would like to hear a clear and concise speech from the Harris campaign, simply a reassurance that all is as good as possibly can be as we go into the final days up to the election. I don't particularly want to listen to any more out of Trump. As far as evaluating Debate 1 with Debate 2? Harris-Trump was far more memorable for more good reasons that Debate 1 where I sat, appalled and praying for Pres. Biden when he faltered and seemed ill, truly sorry that he had to be there enduring Trump. Kamala Harris proved to me that we are ready for a younger generation to take the reins and guide the nation.
A debate can change an election. I can think of two examples.
First, the debate between Reagan and Carter with “there you go again”.
Second, in 2012 when Romney said Russia was our greatest threat. Though he was right, he was mocked and it became a game changer.
I think that as much as a debate is going to affect the election it already has.
There are two other significant outcomes in American history, the Lincoln-Douglas debates and the televised Nixon-Kennedy debate.
And don't forget the third one: Kennedy v. Nixon! I was a little child, but I still remember watching (hiding, because it was past my bedtime!) my parents and their close friends watching that debate.
The popular story about the Nixon-Kennedy debate used to be that those who listened to the debate on the radio thought Nixon had won, and those who watched on tv thought that Kennedy had won. You may recall that Nixon was unphotogenic, sweaty, and nervous, while Kennedy was vigorous, youthful, and handsome.
Yes, and he had a 5:00 shadow!
I watched the JFK versus Nixon debate as a 7-year old! I was a JFK boy in ruby red Kansas and getting ragged on in 1st grade by all the other little boys marching lock step with Tricky Dicky! VP Harris had the best debate performance in American history bar none!!! She is already using Traitor Trump’s insane rhetoric from the debate in her campaign commercials and that will assist keeping Trump’s insanity in everyone’s memory for 11-05-24!!! VOTE ALL BLUE!!!
Trump does not want the second debate since he is fearful of being bombed again?
Kamala Harris should agreed to a Town Hall by the channel of choice! Let viewers send in questions that can be selected by moderators/station. Go it ALONE! People will hear from her in an unfiltered way? She would be the center of the stage and action? The last person she needs to appear with is Donald Trump! His expiration date is over, he is OLD, and completely lazy and uninformed!
I don't think one debate can decide the outcome of an election, but I do believe that if all news media covered it fairly and highlighted several points that each candidate made, it could influence the people that didn't watch the debate. TFG isn't going to do a third debate; he knows he can't handle being on stage with a strong, black woman who truly knows her stuff and can stick it to him in such a way that doesn't come across as he does.
“ Trump’s ridiculous and ugly assertion that Haitian immigrants are eating cats and dogs” serves one important purpose, that is to force the subject of immigration to American public. He achieved his goal by “lit up social media with amusing videos and other memes”.
That issue also takes attention away from his stance on abortion and other important issues like Project 2025. Tfg doesn’t believe we can walk and chew gum simultaneously, because he can’t.
I know we make fun of Trump for believing only the last thing he is told, but I think a lot of people do the same thing. People have a short memory. How else to explain MAGA’s belief that life was better four years ago? Voters in general will remember the debate when it comes time to vote, unless something else headline-grabbing occurs between now and then. That’s why it’s important for the Harris team to create ads that remind voters of the deranged and dangerous things Trump has said.
Two thoughts: First, PLEASE, EVERYONE. Read Jessica Bennett’s fantastic piece today about the debate on Sub Stack! Second, today’s news included a revelation about how Neo Nazis, encouraged by Trump and Vance’s disgusting lies about Haitian immigrants who have legally settled in Springfield, have sought to disrupt society there and by extension try to win Ohio for Grump and defeat the incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown. It’s just another Laura Loomer day, I guess!
Another debate is not really needed, just a rehash of the “same old playbook” from Trump and another opportunity for the corporate media to attack Harris’ campaign.
Second debate would merely confirm how UNFIT Trump is for office! Trump would not risk it!
Trump cannot be measured next to a high capable woman, and a multi-racial one at that!
GO KAMALA!
But wouldn’t you like to remind potential Trump voters what a jerk he is? Won’t happen, and Trump knows it.
It already has.
I can’t tell you how many people feel that it has to be Trump. They say he can handle the economy. Which points to how little they know. One person cannot control the economy. They fear Harris will just screw everything up. I ignorance runs rampant through the land.
I have a Trump-supporting acquaintance who told me that he is so disappointed in both candidates he’s going to write in Nikki Haley. So, yes, this single debate changed at least one Trump voter’s mind. I don’t understand for a nanosecond what disappointed him about Harris - and I don’t care because he’s already wrong - but the fact that he “can’t vote for Trump now” is a win.
As the debate and his recent actions have shown, Trump is a tired, old man. Though soundly beaten in the debate by a more prepared, principled, and energetic opponent, he hangs in for one reason... self preservation. Eking out a "W" may be the only way that he stays out of jail, ergo he's summoned "Hotel California" like properties: "... they stab it with their steely knives, but they just can't kill the beast." With a growing army around her, Kamala must march on to (and through) the finish line, with a smile on her face, spring in her step, and a Christian Louboutin planted squarely on his throat.
Steven, if you haven’t had the chance yet to read Heather Cox Richardson’s Substack yet, please do so. That entire Springfield outburst by trump has been a work in progress by some neo-nazis in the area and Sen JD Vance. As soon as VP Harris baited him on his crowd sizes, he went off on his pet eating rant and completely fell off the deep end with it.
As far as people still bemoaning “the economy” it’s not far fetched to see that many just can’t seem to grasp the basic concept of supply vs. demand. Nor do they seem to understand how monopolies work against them. So they bitch, moan and blame. It’s maddening. Were they living in other parts of the world that haven’t recovered as well as we have here, they might sing a different tune. As for trump’s “concept of a(healthcare)plan”, that alone should cost him some votes. The only thing that will really matter is the election when it comes down to it. Republicans are pulling out all the stops to jam the entire voting process up. If voting weren’t so important, they wouldn’t be working so hard to screw it all up.
Imho, Harris has the edge in this election. Women are angry about our rights to bodily autonomy being ripped away. I believe women will drive this election, and that Harris/Walz will prevail.
The other issue we face is election deniers being in places that will interfere with the certification of votes. Hopefully the courts will hold them to their duty to certify, even if they aren’t in agreement with the totals. Marc Elias and his team are ready to help in cases where it could change the outcome if those charged with overseeing elections don’t follow the law.
It cannot be one debate because two were held. In past elections it would still be Biden v Trump because the debates were held after the conventions selected their nominees.
In 2024, the first debate caused Biden to drop out. The outcome of the second (and apparently final) debate is yet to be determined. However, I am extremely disappointed in the quality of our presidential candidates and fear that, unless we have truly quality presidential candidates in 2028, we will be in serious trouble.
@Richard Brody - I am happy to. To be transparent, I am a conservative Republican who is a never Trumper. He was unqualified to be president in 2016, let alone now.
Tell me, how vetted was Kamala before Biden dropped out? I’d argue she is the candidate only because she was able to coalesce support quickly due to her boss’s endorsement. She certainly does not have any notable accomplishments as VP, especially as the southern border czar. But, in our system, the VP role has low expectations.
From my vantage point, it appears that we have a dearth of leadership who are willing to be vetted for, and/or desire to be president. The position has become extremely complicated in today’s environment.
Mr. Ackerman, since you state you’re a Never Trumper I offer my gratitude to you. However, your conclusion that Ms. Harris is unvetted and only got the nomination because Biden endorsed her is foolish. She has a long history of public service and the endorsement from Biden - a highly unpopular candidate - had its downsides. Ms. Harris has had three+ years of experience close to the White House, and her growth over this period of time has been significant. Not only did she come prepared to win the debate, she also demonstrated how unprepared Mr. Trump is for ANY interaction with other world leaders. She pitched a no-hitter because she has worked hard and come up through the minor leagues on her way to this high point of a long career.
So, please tell me why Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate are not “quality” candidates? I get it with Trump. Please, get real!
I doubt you will get a response to your question. I think you found one real troll on here. Either that, or he is among the few poorly educated and poorly-informed citizens who is somehow still "undecided".
Can One Debate Decide the Outcome of the Election?
Can One Debate Decide the Outcome of the Election?
Can One Debate Decide the Outcome of the Election?
In yesterday’s post, I shared with you numbers following Tuesday’s debate in which Kamala Harris beat (and beat and beat) Donald Trump. Those numbers included new money raised in the first 24 hours ($47.1 million) and flash polling of who won the showdown (Harris over Trump 63 to 37 percent). But I went back into the Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Sept. 10-12 and found several interesting additional insights beyond the overall measure that the race is now Harris at 47 percent and Trump at 42 percent nationally. According to the snapshot survey, registered voters who watched the debate or heard something about it told the pollsters that Kamala Harris:
made them more hopeful about the future (47 percent vs. 35 percent for Trump)
appeared to have higher moral integrity (52 percent vs. 29 percent)
appeared more dignified (56 vs. 26)
seemed like someone who would listen and understand their concerns (49 vs. 33)
On policy priorities, the polling found a virtual tie over who would prioritize “creating an economic climate that is good for them and their family” (43 to 42 percent Harris over Trump). But it did find that voters say Harris would work to decrease gun violence (48 vs. 27), make it possible to receive good, affordable healthcare (46 vs. 31), make necessary changes in Social Security and Medicare to keep these programs stable (45 vs. 34), and increase taxes on people and businesses who haven’t paid their fair share (54 vs. 20). One red flag: Respondents said Trump would prioritize lowering prices on everyday items like gas and groceries (43 Trump vs. 36 Harris).
There’s no question that policy issues such as access to abortion and securing reproductive freedom, which were not directly measured, and fears over inflation and prices will be strong determinants for many voters. But I believe the questions of character and the overall trajectory of the country’s future offered by each candidate will be critical when voters are filling out their ballots—and there’s little doubt who holds that edge.
One other thing: While social media has been lit up with amusing videos and other memes about Trump’s ridiculous and ugly assertion that Haitian immigrants are eating cats and dogs, we have seen in the last days that these despicable lies have led to bomb threats and school evacuations in Springfield, Ohio. This is the hateful future of conflict and violence that Trump—who has doubled down on these grotesque anti-immigrant lies since the debate—is promising. And after VP Harris’ demolition of him Tuesday night, I believe Trump will become even more unhinged as he struggles psychologically with the aftershock of his humiliating thrashing from a brilliant, capable, fearless Black woman. With less than two months before poll workers will be tallying votes, the debate’s impact will continue to be felt as voters solidify their perceptions and intentions.
What do you think? Can one debate decide the outcome of the election? Was Kamala Harris’ successful confrontation of Trump strong enough to stick with the 67 million viewers who tuned in and influence their decision-making? Despite Trump insisting now he won’t do another debate, do you think a second one would be helpful for the Harris campaign? Lastly, in the long run, which will you most remember among the two influential debates: Biden-Trump or Harris-Trump?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to hear from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments. Trolling will not be tolerated.
Share
Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections.
*Photo: Watching the Sept. 10 debate. Photo by Alex Wong via Getty Images.
It would be a blow out if it wasn’t for the Maga GOP voter suppression tactics.
But I think TFG will lose. The debate was the final straw.
Now We need to worry much more about keeping the Senate majority and its control of the judiciary.
Only if we follow up to all the insanity spewed by #DonOld. One debate forced Biden out of the race, so why isn't MSM doing the same 24/7 hatchet job on Trump? Oh right, because 90% of all MSM is controlled by GOP billionaires who just want more tax breaks
So it is up to US-We the People to keep up the pressure by exposing his glaring deficiencies along with the dangers of #Project2025. Combined with getting out a vote "Too Big To Rig" this debate could be the turning point for Kamala & Walz
Thank you for sharing this vital information with us! What wonderful news! ["One red flag: Respondents said Trump would prioritize lowering prices on everyday items like gas and groceries (43 Trump vs. 36 Harris). " Oh, come on people! The orange sadist is owned by corporations, and the only reason that grocery prices are high is that corporations keep it that way. THINK!]
The most fascinating question is the last one: “…which will you most remember among the two influential debates: Biden-Trump or Harris-Trump?” The two are inextricably linked—given we’re here now, one doesn’t happen without the other. Personally, I will never forget either—and I hate the fact tRump was in both. (But I LOVE how things seem to be turning out.) As for the other questions—Harris, appropriately, went on the offensive again to issuing another debate challenge. But she doesn’t need the next debate (I believe her strategists planned and counted on exactly how things are playing out.) Trump does, but won’t. Harris retained the upper hand—Trump was in a no-win situation, and Harris put him squarely there.
And she did remind Grump that he’s running against her and not Joe Biden. And she didn’t lower herself to the level of having to justify Biden’s term of office because it speaks for itself.
Perfectly stated. It was a masterclass in debate skills.
Harris needs to hammer away at the fact that Trump killed the border bill
Probably, tRump has a "concept of a plan" for lowering gas prices and grocery prices. 🤪🤣
Unfortunately, I do not think the debate put a fork in Trump. Looking pretty good, but it is a close election still. I think the odds of another debate are no more than 50/50. I would expect Trump to do better next time, but most likely result would be a draw. Two things are the biggest risks to Harris. A shock, my guess would be a sudden economic shock. And the electoral college works against her. She cannot really do anything about either. So the range of outcomes is now a narrow trump victory to Harris blowing trump out. Most likely outcome is Harris, Democratic house, and a gop senate.
Kamala Harris CRUSHED Donald Trump. 67 million people watched him melt down in that debate. He was out matched in every phase and on every question.
The moment Trump's entire persona as any sort of serious man collapsed when he started shrieking about pet eating people. It was utterly strident and completely unhinged. I wouldn't doubt that Trump actually believes that crap is true.
Reminder that Kamala actively WON last night. She did not have a millisecond of weakness that predator Trump could seize on. She is a prosecutor and knows how to handle criminals.
Trumped wanted some camera time and he basically spit insults and conspiracy theories the entire evening. He NEVER once addressed a question in it's context.
Literally, as this t-shirt says: "Kamala removed stubborn orange stains" last night 👇 🤣
libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/votek
I don’t get how anyone under the age of 26 could need a reminder of how unfit Trump is for the presidency. 🤔
Oh! What a blissful outcome that would be! So much could be accomplished/turned around.
Well said Richard!
“I believe Trump will become even more unhinged as he struggles psychologically with the aftershock of his humiliating thrashing from a brilliant, capable, fearless Black woman.”
While I believe that is true, what is going to drive Trump even more vicious and deadly is the inevitable jail time which he is facing. He knows that his only hope of remaining free for the rest of his life is to win the election and quash every case against him, through influencing the Justice Department and “his” Supreme Court Justices.
Thanks for sharing. Lot of good coming out of Tuesday. Trump becomes more unhinged by the day, which is scary. Bomb threats, etc. His rabid followers will not go quietly into the night.
The key for Nov 5 will be turnout. GOP will do its utmost to restrict voting, challenge counts, etc. We combat that by voting at historic levels. A landslide might finally end the stranglehold Trump has had on this country.
The rallies are awesome and great to see. But I’d love to see a few well placed 45 min interviews w Lester Holt, Doris Kearns Goodwin, Oprah Winfrey. Give her the chance to share her policy plans w the country.
Harris/ trump
We've been watching this odious creature bully and bluster and get away with his lies for 9 years against everyone who " dared" to challenge him. Finally someone didn't cower or fail in an exchange with him. It was glorious. And the fact that it is a black woman ( who he both hates and fears the most) made it that much sweeter.
trump was NOT better on the economy. Gas and food prices plummeted because he used the pandemic for his own self enrichment and sadism.
The years before were a continuation of the Obama administration's economy. He simply rode on what already existed and then crashed it to a point not seen since the great depression. Why people think trump created a good economy or would ever be capable of creating one in a 2nd administration is a lie the fact that people still believe that is extremely concerning and frankly insane.
Thanks Steve. Elliot Kirschner also has an excellent post on time, past-present-future, influencing my response. We went into this debate with a lot of PAST tucked securely in our minds. Thus a lot of bias, judging from the polling. NOW we have to process this new information through the filter of our world-view... what do we believe about human nature, joy-ownership-protection-freedom? Or ego-influences-hope... that will effect a candidate's ability to create the kind of FUTURE we want?
Let’s stop looking at the debate and confront the real danger. Trump is setting us up to go along with mass deportations of dehumanized creatures who eat pets, spoil the blood of the country, spoke out against him, donated to the opposition, etc.
Look down the road. It is headed to a very dangerous place for everyone.
There is plenty of historical references of how mass roundups and purges are carried out.
No one will be safe. Roundups are not done carefully. There will be no one to appeal to if you are selected by mistake. Is there a neighbor who covets your stuff or a co-worker who doesn’t like you? What happens if they point you out for rounding up?
Even MAGA folk need to be scared of a purge.
Let’s stop debating on who has won the debate and talk loudly about what follows when a candidate dehumanizes, promises mass deportations and retribution of those he will choose. Think Hitler, Stalin, Mao.
Agree there’s more to say on thus ugly issue of mass deportations.
It is time to get graphic about what it will look like and be like if Trump Vance win and the mass deportations and retribution are carried out as promised.
Show what the protests will look like and the military in the American streets to control them.
It is a big negligence to consider what Trump promises as mere rhetoric and not a real threat to everyone.
The moderators did ask Trump what the “mass deportations” would look like. He ignored the question. I’d hoped they’d pursue it but alas Trump babbled his way out of any direct response.
It isn’t up to Trump to describe the horrors. We have generals, police chiefs and historians who can describe how mass deportations work. Oh, and how much will it cost to do this? Who will replace the workers that are rounded up? Let’s take him seriously. This is the most clear promise he has made in addition to tariffs.
Re: the violent threats in Springfield toward legal Haitian immigrants - MAGA has become a terrorist group.
Alongside the Neo Nazis!
Harris’ performance was better, stronger, more on the mark than anything I’ve seen. Will it make the difference with those Americans who look at a corrupt, felonious, lying, racist traitor and then at Kamala Harris and struggle to make up their minds? Hard to know. We’re getting a history lesson that none of us should want. I hope we make it.
It is amazing and sort of a mystery? No measurable increase in her support after the Convention or the debate this week. What is it? Cannot put my finger and facts on it? The “undecided” pipe in that they WANT to know more and DO NOT know enough about Kamala!
Rubbish! The woman has talent and is more prepared than anyone ever to be a candidate for President. The undecided may be lacking in talent and are unprepared to recognize a skilled leader when they see one? Or compare Kamala to Trump? Pathetic!
If the truth be told, is the undecided lack of support due to Kamala’s gender? To her race?
BINGO!
I still worry about voter suppression
Yes, we need to worry about that particularly in several states, (surprise, they are all in the South, GA and NC in particular for this election.) One might also worry about Arizona and Nevada in the Southwest. Texas probably ALREADY DOES suppress hundreds of thousands of American citizens of Mexican American heritage. I have seen the same thing in small cities like Dodge City in Kansas, where they closed all but one voting place in the center of town, not accessible by bus from areas two or more miles away, areas where Mexican Americans reside. This is not to mention college campuses in many cities in several states a mile or more from a voting place, where the option to vote is not offered on-campus.
Two words Kennedy vs Nixon, ok three!
I still believe a corrupt convicted felon should not be running for POTUS, much less be on a debate stage. Having said that, Kamala very adequately represented who she is, her intelligence, compassion, optimism, ability to construct/express a coherent idea. We’ve known who Trump is for 9 years now. Giving him another debate stage will only enable him to spew worse lies and conspiracies. He’s already done enough damage with the folks in Springfield.
One caveat, for people who aren’t really exposed to his mental deterioration, don’t attend his rallies, seeing him become even more unraveled, may help to take votes away from him.
The thought that tfg would prioritize food and gas prices is completely whacked. He has never bought groceries, let alone visit a grocery store or filled a car with gas EVER. Absolutely ridiculous people could believe this. They would have to be as crazy as he is.
No I don’t think one debate will win the race. Unfortunately, with all the gerrymandering and voter suppression laws put into place since 2020, we could win the popular vote and still lose the election (remember 2016?). MAGA is betting on the electoral college (why can’t we get rid of this 18th century boondoggle?) to bail them out. 60-70k votes in three states could make the difference. We have to vote in such large numbers that trickery will not prevail. Don’t forget there are a number of senate races that are also crucial. Winning the presidency is vital but we must win the senate as well. This is a precarious time.
I don’t think there will be another debate. I don’t think Trump will risk it. I do think that the last debate will affect the outcome of the election, in favor of. Call Alice performance was so strong and shedelivevered her platform so well that I don’t know how anyone listening to the debate could vote against her.
Good questions - I think Debate 2 simply solidified it for many of us that VP Harris is the best candidate for President with her strong, clear-thinking, and ability to discern the dippy character in the opponent. It was so good to finally hear someone with clout tell him the truth (You are a disgrace.) that has needed to hear for years. I think I'm not alone in saying I would have voted for any opponent to Trump, but now I feel Kamala is the best choice all around. In October, I would like to hear a clear and concise speech from the Harris campaign, simply a reassurance that all is as good as possibly can be as we go into the final days up to the election. I don't particularly want to listen to any more out of Trump. As far as evaluating Debate 1 with Debate 2? Harris-Trump was far more memorable for more good reasons that Debate 1 where I sat, appalled and praying for Pres. Biden when he faltered and seemed ill, truly sorry that he had to be there enduring Trump. Kamala Harris proved to me that we are ready for a younger generation to take the reins and guide the nation.
A debate can change an election. I can think of two examples.
First, the debate between Reagan and Carter with “there you go again”.
Second, in 2012 when Romney said Russia was our greatest threat. Though he was right, he was mocked and it became a game changer.
I think that as much as a debate is going to affect the election it already has.
There are two other significant outcomes in American history, the Lincoln-Douglas debates and the televised Nixon-Kennedy debate.
And don't forget the third one: Kennedy v. Nixon! I was a little child, but I still remember watching (hiding, because it was past my bedtime!) my parents and their close friends watching that debate.
The popular story about the Nixon-Kennedy debate used to be that those who listened to the debate on the radio thought Nixon had won, and those who watched on tv thought that Kennedy had won. You may recall that Nixon was unphotogenic, sweaty, and nervous, while Kennedy was vigorous, youthful, and handsome.
Yes, and he had a 5:00 shadow!
I watched the JFK versus Nixon debate as a 7-year old! I was a JFK boy in ruby red Kansas and getting ragged on in 1st grade by all the other little boys marching lock step with Tricky Dicky! VP Harris had the best debate performance in American history bar none!!! She is already using Traitor Trump’s insane rhetoric from the debate in her campaign commercials and that will assist keeping Trump’s insanity in everyone’s memory for 11-05-24!!! VOTE ALL BLUE!!!
Trump does not want the second debate since he is fearful of being bombed again?
Kamala Harris should agreed to a Town Hall by the channel of choice! Let viewers send in questions that can be selected by moderators/station. Go it ALONE! People will hear from her in an unfiltered way? She would be the center of the stage and action? The last person she needs to appear with is Donald Trump! His expiration date is over, he is OLD, and completely lazy and uninformed!
I don't think one debate can decide the outcome of an election, but I do believe that if all news media covered it fairly and highlighted several points that each candidate made, it could influence the people that didn't watch the debate. TFG isn't going to do a third debate; he knows he can't handle being on stage with a strong, black woman who truly knows her stuff and can stick it to him in such a way that doesn't come across as he does.
“ Trump’s ridiculous and ugly assertion that Haitian immigrants are eating cats and dogs” serves one important purpose, that is to force the subject of immigration to American public. He achieved his goal by “lit up social media with amusing videos and other memes”.
That issue also takes attention away from his stance on abortion and other important issues like Project 2025. Tfg doesn’t believe we can walk and chew gum simultaneously, because he can’t.
I know we make fun of Trump for believing only the last thing he is told, but I think a lot of people do the same thing. People have a short memory. How else to explain MAGA’s belief that life was better four years ago? Voters in general will remember the debate when it comes time to vote, unless something else headline-grabbing occurs between now and then. That’s why it’s important for the Harris team to create ads that remind voters of the deranged and dangerous things Trump has said.
Two thoughts: First, PLEASE, EVERYONE. Read Jessica Bennett’s fantastic piece today about the debate on Sub Stack! Second, today’s news included a revelation about how Neo Nazis, encouraged by Trump and Vance’s disgusting lies about Haitian immigrants who have legally settled in Springfield, have sought to disrupt society there and by extension try to win Ohio for Grump and defeat the incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown. It’s just another Laura Loomer day, I guess!
Another debate is not really needed, just a rehash of the “same old playbook” from Trump and another opportunity for the corporate media to attack Harris’ campaign.
Second debate would merely confirm how UNFIT Trump is for office! Trump would not risk it!
Trump cannot be measured next to a high capable woman, and a multi-racial one at that!
GO KAMALA!
But wouldn’t you like to remind potential Trump voters what a jerk he is? Won’t happen, and Trump knows it.
It already has.
I can’t tell you how many people feel that it has to be Trump. They say he can handle the economy. Which points to how little they know. One person cannot control the economy. They fear Harris will just screw everything up. I ignorance runs rampant through the land.
I have a Trump-supporting acquaintance who told me that he is so disappointed in both candidates he’s going to write in Nikki Haley. So, yes, this single debate changed at least one Trump voter’s mind. I don’t understand for a nanosecond what disappointed him about Harris - and I don’t care because he’s already wrong - but the fact that he “can’t vote for Trump now” is a win.
As the debate and his recent actions have shown, Trump is a tired, old man. Though soundly beaten in the debate by a more prepared, principled, and energetic opponent, he hangs in for one reason... self preservation. Eking out a "W" may be the only way that he stays out of jail, ergo he's summoned "Hotel California" like properties: "... they stab it with their steely knives, but they just can't kill the beast." With a growing army around her, Kamala must march on to (and through) the finish line, with a smile on her face, spring in her step, and a Christian Louboutin planted squarely on his throat.
Steven, if you haven’t had the chance yet to read Heather Cox Richardson’s Substack yet, please do so. That entire Springfield outburst by trump has been a work in progress by some neo-nazis in the area and Sen JD Vance. As soon as VP Harris baited him on his crowd sizes, he went off on his pet eating rant and completely fell off the deep end with it.
As far as people still bemoaning “the economy” it’s not far fetched to see that many just can’t seem to grasp the basic concept of supply vs. demand. Nor do they seem to understand how monopolies work against them. So they bitch, moan and blame. It’s maddening. Were they living in other parts of the world that haven’t recovered as well as we have here, they might sing a different tune. As for trump’s “concept of a(healthcare)plan”, that alone should cost him some votes. The only thing that will really matter is the election when it comes down to it. Republicans are pulling out all the stops to jam the entire voting process up. If voting weren’t so important, they wouldn’t be working so hard to screw it all up.
Imho, Harris has the edge in this election. Women are angry about our rights to bodily autonomy being ripped away. I believe women will drive this election, and that Harris/Walz will prevail.
The other issue we face is election deniers being in places that will interfere with the certification of votes. Hopefully the courts will hold them to their duty to certify, even if they aren’t in agreement with the totals. Marc Elias and his team are ready to help in cases where it could change the outcome if those charged with overseeing elections don’t follow the law.
It cannot be one debate because two were held. In past elections it would still be Biden v Trump because the debates were held after the conventions selected their nominees.
In 2024, the first debate caused Biden to drop out. The outcome of the second (and apparently final) debate is yet to be determined. However, I am extremely disappointed in the quality of our presidential candidates and fear that, unless we have truly quality presidential candidates in 2028, we will be in serious trouble.
@Richard Brody - I am happy to. To be transparent, I am a conservative Republican who is a never Trumper. He was unqualified to be president in 2016, let alone now.
Tell me, how vetted was Kamala before Biden dropped out? I’d argue she is the candidate only because she was able to coalesce support quickly due to her boss’s endorsement. She certainly does not have any notable accomplishments as VP, especially as the southern border czar. But, in our system, the VP role has low expectations.
From my vantage point, it appears that we have a dearth of leadership who are willing to be vetted for, and/or desire to be president. The position has become extremely complicated in today’s environment.
Mr. Ackerman, since you state you’re a Never Trumper I offer my gratitude to you. However, your conclusion that Ms. Harris is unvetted and only got the nomination because Biden endorsed her is foolish. She has a long history of public service and the endorsement from Biden - a highly unpopular candidate - had its downsides. Ms. Harris has had three+ years of experience close to the White House, and her growth over this period of time has been significant. Not only did she come prepared to win the debate, she also demonstrated how unprepared Mr. Trump is for ANY interaction with other world leaders. She pitched a no-hitter because she has worked hard and come up through the minor leagues on her way to this high point of a long career.
So, please tell me why Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate are not “quality” candidates? I get it with Trump. Please, get real!
I doubt you will get a response to your question. I think you found one real troll on here. Either that, or he is among the few poorly educated and poorly-informed citizens who is somehow still "undecided".