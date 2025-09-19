America, America

Susanna J. Sturgis
11h

Think about changing that headline to "Capitalism and the Attack on Free Speech." Because we're watching it happen in real time as big corporations kowtow to the demands of our anti-democratic president and his administration. Too many USians think of democracy and capitalism as inseparable, if not the same thing. They aren't. Democracy and capitalism run on separate tracks. Democracy is a political system in which "we the people" make the rules with our votes, through our elected representatives. Capitalism is an economic system where money talks. Since the Reagan administration, money has been talking louder than the citizenry. With a big assist from the Supreme Court, it's been rigging the rules in its favor. This godawful administration is its endgame -- and, I hope, one last wakeup call to "we the people."

Ellen Deschatres
12h

Everything you have so eloquently and fearlessly stated is as alarming as it is true. I read this morning that Senator Rick Scott has put forward a resolution to make Charlie Kirk’s horrific murder into a Day of Remembrance. Need I say more? Need I????

