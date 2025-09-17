I am pleased to share with you the first of a new video series called “Got a Minute or Two? Mad Hattery and Other Outrages.” As the title indicates, these will be comments of one-to-two minutes and they will focus on some of the madder and most maddening events emerging from the Trump regime and in our body politic.

These are short, recognizing that the minutes in our days are precious. These will be straight to camera, without additional adornment. These will be built for speed, allowing me to respond as news unfolds.

Sometimes they will be heavy topics, like today’s commentary focusing on the Trump regime’s exploitation of the Charlie Kirk murder as a pretext to escalate their attacks on Democrats and what they call “the radical left.” Sometimes there’ll be lighter topics that just remind us of how mad our world has become—and how important it is for us to hold onto both our sanity and sense of humor.

I hope you will share with me your feedback on this series, which I expect to be at least weekly episodes. I welcome hearing your thoughts.

I also will host a live chat at 5PM ET today for paid subscribers to discuss this escalation of political retribution and intensification of the regime’s assault on dissent and our sacred First Amendment. I hope you’ll join us.

