America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3h

“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.”- Frédéric Bastiat

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
2h

I’m voting tomorrow when early voting begins! At this point, I would crawl over broken glass to cast my vote. Let’s pray we never have to do that. Let the games begin. We can save our neighbors and our country with our vote. We are ALL Spartacus!

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