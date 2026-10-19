Jan. 20, 2025 was a day for the Trump family to celebrate the launch of historic levels of corruption. (Photo by Shawn Thew/AFP via Getty Images)

Two bombshell reports have further exposed the corruption of Donald Trump and his family—and the scale is even more appalling than we knew. One, from the Not Above The Law Coalition, comprised of more than 150 organizations, examines the more than $2.9 billion in cash and gifts pocketed by the Trump family. The other is from The Washington Post, which gained access to a previously undisclosed list of 67 donors to Trump’s ballroom project who gave more than $330 million combined. The list is a “who’s who” from the oligarchy greasing the wheels of the Trump grift machine.

The data described is alarming, yet I suspect we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg. The corrupt exploitation of our government by Trump, his family and his cronies is likely far larger and more egregious than we know now—hidden in secret offshore accounts and reliant on corrupt intermediaries around the world. A former Treasury official, for example, noted in June that the Trump regime has taken control of some $8 billion in Venezuela oil revenue with “no transparency and minimal oversight” on the sale or where those funds have gone. Her article’s headline: “Where Has All the Money Gone?”

It’s encouraging that “corruption in government” topped voters’ concerns in a new poll—suggesting that this category of abuse will help fuel the anti-Trump anger at the ballot box. But it’s important that the electorate who cares about our democracy and ethical behavior also can understand how this corruption makes our world poorer and more unjust—and why it must be stopped.

Here’s how The Washington Post underscores its findings: The list of 67 donors includes “previously undisclosed contributors who have benefited from regulatory decisions, government contracts and, in one case, a pardon for a family member.”

This includes donors who’ve gotten an investigation dropped (EchoStar/Dish Network owner Charlie Ergen gave $25 million), were pursuing Venezuela oil investments ($10 million from two donors) and more. Unsurprisingly, the list is heavy on tech and financial services companies, such as Apple ($25 million), Nvidia ($25 million) as well as the largest defense contractor, Lockheed Martin ($10 million). These are individuals and enterprises looking out for themselves, not the good of our country.

In its report, the Not Above the Law Coalition goes farther in describing how the Trump grift hurts everyday Americans.

Its report, titled “Let Them Eat Cake: Cost of Corruption,” notes that the Trump family—including Donald, Melania, Don Jr. and Eric and not including Ivanka and Jared—has pocked more than $2.9 billion in cash and gifts. The list of sources—tracked by the Center for American Progress’ —includes crypto ventures, legal settlements, the Qatari jet and other corporate deals. That includes $2.4 billion after the administration deregulated the crypto industry, including $1.5 billion from World Liberty Financial token sales.

What are the consequences of corruption at this scale? Per the report:

The money the Trumps took could pay for a full year of SNAP food benefits for about 1.3 million people.

The “Big Ugly Bill” Trump signed that further enriches the wealthiest among us has already cut off 5.2 million people from receiving SNAP to pay for their groceries.

Trump’s pardons stripped away nearly $1.7 billion in restitution, fines and forfeitures that would have been paid to victims and taxpayers.

And the coalition’s conclusions:

“Donald Trump promised to bring down costs for American families. Instead, he turned the presidency into the most profitable venture of his career.”

“Under Trump, government decisions come with a price tag. Foreign governments, corporations, and allies seeking favors no longer need to lobby the United States government. They can pay the president’s family instead.”

“Trump promised relief for working families. His own family got it instead.”

“Trump's self-dealing goes beyond his family's bank accounts. He rewards loyalty over the law, while victims and taxpayers pick up the tab.”

The 2026 midterm elections finally arrive in two weeks. Nearly 10 million voters have already cast mail-in and in-person ballots. If the Democrats retake the House and the Senate, voters should expect combatting corruption at the top of the agenda. Imagine: members of Congress actively pursing an end to the illegal self-dealing and treachery.

As Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff declared at a campaign rally this weekend, "If you're involved in any of this [corruption], next year you'll be raising your right hand and swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth so help you God, in front of the United States Congress!"

Share

As we near the midterms, it’s more important than ever to support the survival of democracy. I remain committed to raising my voice as vividly and fiercely as I can. I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber for just $50 a year or $5 a month to show your support and enhance your engagement—to share your thoughts in the comments sections and access all content.