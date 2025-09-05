America, America

America, America

Kay Duren
13h

Watching the news with the Epstein girls, now women, reminded me of Miss America, Marilyn Van Derbur. That courageous woman disclosed in 1991 that her father had molested her for years. Her disclosure started a movement among those of us who had been molested ourselves. It was an energetic time of deep healing and moved me forward in my own journey. I was fairly active in the recovery community during my time in Wisconsin. That was before it was even called recovery. The work I did as an activist back then knocked me out; and It took me years to recover. I've learned a lot along the way. The process is long and arduous and deserves to be honored. I hope that our congressional leaders will rise to the occasion in support of those who were personally impacted by the current child trafficking. And kudos to the brave survivors who dare to speak out. Courage continues to exist in our culture.

AVee. (Alexia)
12h

Thank you, Steven, for again justifiably honoring the Epstein victims and underscoring yet again the need for Truth, all of the Truth.

If Trump is/was truly innocent as he claims, and had a morsel of humanity, he would have invited those 100 courageous women, their attorneys and the Press inside to meet with him. Instead, he left them out in the hot sun, while he insulted them while inside claimingl it all is a hoax.

This horror, now appears to envelope the scope of an international criminal enterprise.

RICO??

https://www.justia.com/criminal/docs/rico/#:~:text=Criminal%20RICO,are%20included%20on%20the%20list.

