Cathy Brugnone
7h

I’m dismayed that no one in Congress pushed for Putin’s arrest while he was on American soil. What a total sham this administration is. Truly terrifying!

PipandJoe
8h

Yes - sold out!

The whole thing makes us look weak. It was horrifying and disgusting.

The only reason Putin "has cards" is because Trump is showing him his hand and letting Putin win the game

A hand it seems like Trump wants Putin to put a "ring on"

Man crush for sure to the point of groveling and putting out the red carpet for a war criminal who has been murdering civilians and violently invaded its neighbor

Do violent dictators turn Trump on?

Remember Kim's "love letters?"

The truth is that Russia (not just Ukraine) is in dire straights from a lengthy war and all it would take would be for Trump to show some real backbone along side our NATO allies for Russia to have a whole different posture.

That is it.

I even bet if Ukraine were to actually join, Russia would find an excuse to bail.

It is the US along side our allies who "would" have all the cards - no one else.

But that would require Trump gaining a spine and not selling us down the river to make it seem like he got some sort of deal.

