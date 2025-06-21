Protestors at “No Kings” in Los Angeles on June 14. (Photo by Mario Tama via Getty Images)

Yesterday I published “A Letter to Republicans,” not because I believe they are about to suddenly change from sycophantic, knee-bending supporters of Trump, but because it’s necessary not to let these Republicans off the hook for their rejection of the rule of law, separation of powers, the Constitution and basic human decency. I do remain hopeful that when we see our way through this dark chapter that at least some of these enablers will be held accountable for their complicity.

I would like to think we could focus on the Democrats as both the bulwark and the spear that enables American democracy to defend itself and overcome the authoritarian surge. But it’s been discouraging to see too many Democrats behaving as if we are not in a state of emergency or proving that they lack the tools to fight back against the daily transgressions, both large and small.

Where is the clear, systematic response to an anti-American regime that has unleashed masked men (who it claims are federal agents) grabbing people off the streets and taking them away in unmarked cars? Why aren’t all Democratic members of Congress rising up in unison to condemn the assault and handcuffing of Sen. Alex Padilla, especially after Vice President JD Vance traveled to Los Angeles yesterday and mocked what happened to California’s senator and grossly referred to him as “Jose” Padilla, which is the name of a convicted al-Qaida terrorism plotter? Do they doubt that there will be more of these attacks on elected officials, a list that already includes a senator, a judge, a mayor, a Congresswoman and a New York mayoral candidate and chief financial officer?

Yes, the courts and hundreds of lawsuits have slowed the full-on assault to dismantle our democratic government and constitutional system. So have individual people and organizations refused to surrender, including Harvard and a number of law firms and proud Americans who have stepped in between ICE agents and endangered migrants. I suspect we can all point to individual elected Democrats who have provided moments of genuine uplift or organizations like the L.A. Dodgers that refused to allow ICE agents to enter their stadium grounds yesterday.

But if I scan the horizon for inspiration during the five months of Trump’s sickening second term, I am most encouraged by the growing public protests, especially last week’s “No Kings” protest. The millions of indignant Americans who took to the streets tells me that there is a rising recognition that it’s not enough in this period to be a spectator—to stand on the sidelines and look to others to save our country. We are all now learning—that is, everyone who remains committed to sustaining self-governance, due process and the rule of law—what the responsibilities of citizenship are. And while this people-powered movement is building, I think we have only begun to see what the scale of it can and must be in the months ahead.

To be sure, there’s no silver bullet that will simply or quickly resolve our current tragedy. Even if Trump were to exit the stage today, we’d be faced with JD Vance and a GOP-led Congress that has shown their obedience to and support of authoritarian, oligarchic rule. Every time I hear someone say that it’s “only” 17 months until the midterms, I think about how much irreparable damage can be caused between now and then—and how such thoughts intended to be consoling and hopeful can be counterproductive by convincing people to ignore the fierce urgency of now.

So what do you think? Do you believe in people power? Do you see public protest as the necessary antidote to this hostile regime? Are you more motivated to participate than you previously were? Or are you still inclined to stay on the sidelines in hopes that more elected Democrats will escalate the fight? Perhaps you see signs that I’m missing in your own communities or on the national stage that give you reason for hope?

As always, I look forward to reading your thoughts and the opportunity for the America, America community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments. Trolling will not be tolerated.

