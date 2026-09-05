More bull: Donald Trump made his latest remarks while cattle ranchers and others looked on. (Photo by Kent Nishimura /AFP via Getty Images)

Eighteen American soldiers have died because of Donald Trump’s unauthorized war of choice with Iran. More than 750 American soldiers have been wounded as of Aug. 4. More than $113 billion of taxpayer funds have been spent by one overall assessment. At least 15 U.S. military bases and hundreds of structures in the Persian Gulf have been badly damaged or destroyed. Meanwhile, thousands of Iranians have been killed, more than 25,000 have been wounded and millions have been displaced.

But for Donald Trump, a sociopath who lacks the capacity to understand the pain and suffering he causes others, the war with Iran is “small potatoes.” Here’s the despicable thing he said from our Oval Office yesterday: “A lot of people don’t call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It’s not a big thing.”

Small potatoes. Not a big thing.

We’re supposed to not take it so seriously because “a lot of people don’t call it a war.” He’s repeatedly minimized it as an “excursion” or even "a little detour,” as if he can put a name on something and change its factual reality. Or he can just simply lie through his teeth as he constantly does.

Bothered about the price of gas, triggered by the Iran war which led to the closing of the Strait of Hormuz? Nope. Not a problem. Because he told us that affordability issues are a hoax, gas prices are actually coming down now and Scott Bessent, his sycophantic treasury secretary, has conveniently and ludicrously blamed gas prices on Ukraine attacking Russian energy sources.

Of course, if you compare the losses to Vietnam or World War II, the Iran war may seem less significant. But is this the appropriate way to interpret this military conflict, especially since Trump has no idea, no strategy, for ending it? Have we forgotten that taking a nation to war and putting men and women in harm’s way should be the gravest decision a real president ever makes? Should not the death of even one American be a reason to grieve rather than minimize the loss as small potatoes?

Trump’s latest attack on reality will likely be quickly skimmed over or ignored entirely by the legacy media. But I think it’s important to pause and recognize the human cost of elevating a sociopath and pathological liar to the nation’s highest office. And that cost heads higher when a Republican Congress abdicates its duty to ensure that a president must not abuse his power and take the nation into war without proper consultation and authorization.

Do you think the war with Iran is “small potatoes”? How morally broken and dangerous is it for the world’s largest military to be led by a man who treats war so carelessly? Perhaps you’d like to describe the kinds of leaders a healthy electorate would choose. Or maybe you’d like to comment on what impact you think the continuing war with Iran will have on the November midterms.

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for the America, America community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

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