America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbi Gonzalez's avatar
Debbi Gonzalez
11h

If trump thinks this WAR he started is “small potatoes,” then why did he sneak out of Turkey in a catering truck container with Natalie and leave his staff and journalists on a decoy plane as a target for Iran?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Steven Beschloss and others
A Pat's avatar
A Pat
11h

The whole thing angers me. Trump, the supporters in the photo, all the Radicalized Republicans … none of them care. They all support this crazy man. They are all responsible for the death and destruction of so many and so much.

Reply
Share
4 replies
114 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture