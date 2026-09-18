America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Pat's avatar
A Pat
8h

These are but a few (albeit important examples) of the serious reckless harmful destructive behavior of the current administration. It does not need to continue. It cannot continue. We can effect change by voting out the rot. Vote! Have a plan! Help others. Vote!

Reply
Share
Robyn Boyer's avatar
Robyn Boyer
7h

I watched the entirety of Mark Carney's speech yesterday to the EU Assembly. It was both gratifying and heart breaking. Gratifying because it reminded me that there are fine, competent, compassionate, strategic and wise leaders in this world who will not be bullied, who value and nurture democracy and who heed the will of their electorate. Heart breaking because I could see how far trump has felled this nation. Without directly condemning trump he was still the elephant in the room and the assembled group was having none of it. Carney spoke of an oak grove planted by Goethe in Germany before WWI. He spoke of how a Canadian soldier gathered up some of those acorns and planted them in Canada. And how those oaks are now a canopy, protecting Europe and Canada, grown from the same roots. It was beautiful, a tour de force of oratory. I've no doubt we will staunch the bleeding this November, but I also have no doubt that we are now a weaker nation, scorned by many, a joke to some. The fever dream will begin to cool in November but we have a long, hard recovery ahead of us. Let us all redouble our efforts to find our footing and our place, although diminished, in this world.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Steven Beschloss
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture