America, America

America, America

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
13h

Thanks Steven! You wrote a winning campaign speech for those running in 2026 and 28. Anti corruption and accountability with consequences. Hold the receipts! 💙🌊

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Robyn Boyer's avatar
Robyn Boyer
13hEdited

Most post-election analyses of Hungary's astounding victory over fascism, show that Magyar's emphasis on the Orban regime's corruption turned the tide. That and the insistence that there be accountability in the wake of a win. Corruption. Accountability. Affordability. Any candidate for the midterms now and the presidency later must be willing to embrace these winning positions for their campaigns, for a promise of the New American Dream. All the mishigas of the Trump years has only made us stronger, more determined than ever to reform, renew and re-establish Constitutional primacy, rule of law, and the gift of the American Experiment.

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