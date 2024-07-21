(Photo by Win McNamee via Getty Images)

This will be a day that we remember for a long, long time. Even as the possibility of President Joe Biden dropping out of the race has been increasing, the actual news of his decision to withdraw—a decision of enormous magnitude—is stunning, heartbreaking and hard to fully comprehend.

It’s news that you don’t just digest intellectually, but feel emotionally. I can tell you that I gasped when I heard it; it literally took my breath away.

Rarely in our nation’s history has an incumbent president made such a decision. The last time was over half a century ago when Lyndon Johnson announced in 1968 that he would not seek re-election.

In my estimation, Joe Biden’s historic decision to withdraw is an act of extraordinary patriotism, honor and selflessness by one of the country’s great presidents. This is a man of remarkable character—and I think his decision represents his profound dedication to his country, to public service and to the need to secure democracy.

While I know many feel angry and bitter by the pressure from elected Democrats, the media and wealthy donors to motivate the president’s decision, I think it’s important to focus on what the president is telling us. "While it has been my intention to seek reelection,” he said in a written statement, “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

This is a man whose every fiber likely told him that he should keep fighting. That makes this difficult decision both more painful and more noble. As historian and Biden friend Jon Meacham put it earlier today, “He’s put the life of the nation above his own political, individual ambition —and I think that is a remarkable thing that we should acknowledge and honor.”

It is ironic that the same man responsible for executing a plan that overcame the worst pandemic since 1918 is now battling with COVID himself. It is possible that the weakening affects of the virus influenced his decision now. But let’s not doubt that he understood that stepping down is for the good of the country.

I suspect in the coming weeks President Biden will only become more beloved and appreciated for his accomplishments since taking office in 2021. I am particularly thankful for having in the White House a president of empathy and compassion, decency and intelligence who succeeded in anchoring the country again after a deadly insurrection incited by a former president bent on ending the American democratic experiment. It’s hard to overstate how sorely the country needed this after the chaos, lies and hate that defined Donald Trump’s presidency.

By Biden’s own accounting, his achievements include the strongest economy in the world, rebuilding infrastructure, expanding affordable health care, lowering prescription drug prices for seniors, passing the first gun safety law in 30 years, appointing the first African American woman to the Supreme Court and passing the most significant climate legislation “in the history of the world.” He also rightly noted overcoming “a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression,” as well as preserving democracy and revitalizing alliances around the world.

In so doing, he thanked Vice President Kamala Harris, who he endorsed for president today, “for being an extraordinary partner in all this work.” While we have yet to learn exactly what the process will be for deciding on the nominee—VP Harris said today she intends to “earn and win” the nomination—I strongly suspect that leading Democrats will coalesce around the vice president and demonstrate extraordinary unity in ways that they have failed to do in recent weeks. At another time, we’ll explore possible vice-presidential prospects and likely strategies to prosecute the case against and defeat the felonious Republican nominee and a GOP ticket hostile toward women.

But I do want to underscore that, while I know many are deeply disappointed by the president’s decision and angry over the pressure from various quarters to drive him out, I urge all of you to take the president’s lead and stand with Kamala Harris in the battle against Trump. President Biden has sacrificed for his country and we should honor his decision by looking forward to the race ahead and working for the Democrats’ success.

Responding to Biden’s announcement, former President Barack Obama described Joe Biden, his former vice president, as “one of America’s most consequential presidents” and “a patriot of the highest order.”

Today, Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., proved it. Thank you, Mr. President.

