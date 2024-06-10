(Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

As Donald Trump is interviewed virtually today by a probation officer following his conviction on 34 felony charges (in preparation for his July 11 sentencing), I wanted to share this post originally published on August 15, 2022. You’ll see that it’s written in a kind of stream-of-consciousness style, relying on Trump’s own fraudulent words and point of view, to underscore his compulsive inability to hold himself responsible for his actions. That remains true.

Poor Donald. It’s the deep state. It’s Antifa. It’s racist prosecutors. It’s Robert Mueller. It’s a witch hunt, a hoax, fake news. It’s Democrats and RINOs and now the FBI. It’s always someone else’s fault, always unfair, always rigged. The call was perfect. The document was planted. The election was stolen.

He is—he always is—a target of political persecution. It was a raid. It was unannounced. It was an attack by Radical Left Democrats. It was an army of agents. It was a weaponized Justice Department, and his beautiful Florida home was under siege, occupied, an example of prosecutorial misconduct that only takes place in broken, corrupt Third World countries. They even broke into his safe!

And what about Barack Obama and his 30 million documents? What about Hillary’s emails? What about Hunter Biden’s laptop? It’s always Russia Russia Russia. Joe Biden is so old.

It’s only me because I am the 45th president (he would say). They see my dominance. They don’t want me to run in 2024. Have you seen the great polls? I never do anything wrong. They’re always out to get me. I am the most vilified president in American history. And do you remember who is the enemy of the people?

I released the warrant unredacted so you can see the names of the federal agents. I provided transparency. It’s not my fault if they now need security and the death threats are piling up. That guy killed after firing on the FBI field office? Don’t blame me. Didn’t I tell you this is a dark stain on the nation? My people—I love them, they’re special— they are not going to take it anymore. If we just stand by, if we don’t fight, if we are weak, we’re not going to have a country anymore. America first. The lawlessness must be exposed. It will be wild.

I took the documents because I was doing homework. I declassified everything. I gave them all back months ago. I didn’t do anything wrong. We need a wall. They’re rapists and criminals. They’re vermin. There are caravans of them. Ban those books. Stop teaching slavery. They want you to feel guilty for being white. Our phone calls are perfect. Brad just needed to find more votes. We didn’t lose this election. In fact , we won it.

MBS, I saved his ass. What’s one dead journalist when we got billions selling the Saudis weapons? They love my golf courses. They gave Jared $2 billion to invest. No one has ever gotten to the bottom of 9/11. Putin is a killer? You know, we’re not so innocent. And he said he didn’t do anything wrong. I believe him. He’s not weak like Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden.

Bill Barr is my guy until he isn’t. I love the generals until they don’t do what I want. You take the 5th when you’re not so innocent, until I do it over 440 times because radical, vicious, racist prosecutors are out to get me and I have no choice. Cassidy Hutchinson? Did she bring the coffee? Never heard of her. Mar-a-Lago is the winter White House with the best breakfast buffet. The election was stolen. I am the 45th president. I am immune. If the president does it, it’s legal. This is our country and we’re not going to take it anymore.

