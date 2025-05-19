America, America

Discussion about this post

Marina Oshana
6h

My sense is that too many of the people who did vote for Harris are now withdrawing into their lives and smaller communities, either out of a sense of helplessness or exhaustion. They aren't ignorant of the horror. They just don't want to or can't bear to muster the energy to fight. I find this frustrating and, yes, angering but I have no sense of how to combat it.

Susanna J. Sturgis
6h

All these generalizations about "voters" and "Americans" miss something important: the glaring disparity between how white people voted and how Black people (and to some extent other people of color) voted. More than 90% of Black women voted for Harris-Walz in 2024 and Biden-Harris in 2020, and this is not just because there was a woman of color on the ticket. Black people have consistently supported Democratic candidates while the Democratic Party has generally taken their support for granted and done little to earn it.

It shouldn't be hard to see why: Go back to the mid/late 1960s, when white Southern Democrats flooded into the GOP. In the decades since the GOP has become largely a white people's party. There are photos out there of the two parties' congressional delegations standing on the Capitol steps: the Republican delegation is always overwhelmingly white and the Democratic delegation looks more like the U.S.: strikingly more women and more people of color.

"Make America Great Again" means "Make America White Again." Since the Reagan administration "small government" has been code for "end DEI." Trump's base and Republicans more generally get it. Too many white liberals don't.

