America, America

Margaret MacKenzie
After the death of my 24 year old son nearly 9 years ago, I was understandably devastated. The loving kindness my family received from friends and acquaintances, old and new, was a soothing, gentle balm. As I began to venture out, to take walks or go to the grocery store, I realized that the people I encountered had no idea I was a grieving mother, no clue of the pain I was experiencing. But then I realized I knew nothing of what that woman in the canned goods aisle was going through nor that of the gentleman walking his dog. I decided to smile at folks, to make eye contact and just smile. If I received a smile in return, which I did with great frequency, I not only felt better but knew they did, too. That brief interaction was a small act of kindness for us both.

My grief is less acute these days but nonetheless a daily part of my life. I have embraced kindness by sharing it others and also with myself. My mantra as I meditate is “love and kindness…health and hope.” I have my first sips of morning coffee in my garden and I ask God to “ allow me to walk today with kindness, love, peace, faith, gratitude, and hope.” I smile up at the neighboring redwood tree where I imagine my son’s spirit resides and tell him I love him. And I miss him.

Angel Mary
My belief is that love and kindness always matters. I walk in love each day and hopefully all I meet can feel this. I love turning a disgruntled cashier into interaction that creates smiles. It matters! Our world needs more kindness!

