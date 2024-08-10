What a week. At the Phoenix-area rally yesterday, which I attended, VP Kamala Harris reminded the boisterous crowd of more than 15,000 Arizonans that she was just officially confirmed as the Democratic nominee on Monday and she picked her running mate Tim Walz on Tuesday. Then began a series of increasingly large events in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and now Arizona. New polling in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan—conducted this week—now has Harris ahead of Donald Trump by four points, 50 to 46 percent. (Trump was previously either leading or tied with President Joe Biden.) Incredibly, the president announced his decision to withdraw from the race and endorse his vice president just three weeks ago as of tomorrow.
You would be right to call it a political earthquake, a jolt of enthusiasm and release of pent-up energy unlike anything we have seen in modern history. This seismic shift illuminates the depth of frustration and fear that Democrats were feeling about the prospects for victory in November. But more than that, the emergence of a joyful Kamala Harris and now her happy warrior running mate has permitted voters to imagine a positive future with excitement and optimism. Dystopia—fueled by Trump’s desire for retribution and carnage—no longer looks inevitable. For the tens of thousands of Americans who have packed into arenas and other venues hungry for an in-person look at the Democratic ticket and to share their enthusiasm, the fate of the nation has changed. Perhaps no chant was louder or more determined in Arizona’s Diamond Desert Arena yesterday than “We are not going back!”
In recent days, Trump has surely looked diminished, that is, when he’s chosen to go out in public at all. His thinly-veiled anger, cognitively challenged incoherence and fragile ego were on full display at his so-called press conference Thursday at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. The aura of a loser was unmissable, as I noted in yesterday’s essay, “You Can See the Fear.” The torrent of lies, while toxic, lacked their usual capacity to intimidate worried listeners, exhausted by the sheer quantity and the inability of a press corps to push back and differentiate fact from fiction.
But at a moment when there’s mounting optimism that the next 87 days can result in a Harris presidency and the assurance that Donald Trump will never set foot in the White House again, both Harris and Walz have made a point of reminding voters of the hard work ahead. Indeed, the VP has repeatedly insisted that she and Walz are underdogs and success depends on maximum effort. But “hard work,” she notes encouragingly, “is good work.”
As for her VP, he’s ready to give it his all. “I’ll sleep when I’m dead,” he says with a laugh. Enthused by the size of the crowd in Arizona yesterday, what he said might be the largest political gathering in Arizona history, he urged, “Let’s just win big, people. We can do anything for 87 days.” And then this: “I know I’m preaching to the choir—a big and beautiful choir—but practice is over. It’s time to sing.”
In just nine days, the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, providing four more days to rally the troops and build enthusiasm. We have every reason to assume that this momentum can grow, likely intensified by the inevitable false and bigoted attacks that Trump and J.D. Vance believe will motivate their supporters and depress the opposition. An endorsement by Taylor Swift and her massive army of fans is one bump likely to provide a fresh surge of momentum. So will a successful debate scheduled on September 10 on ABC.
But what else? How can the momentum be sustained? What would you like to see happen as this early wave of euphoria evolves into a more sober acknowledgement of the immense task still ahead? As her policy agenda becomes more detailed, do you worry that this will reveal familiar fractures within the Democratic Party? Do you think new swaths of voters will emerge as even a growing number of white Republican suburban moms decide they are tired of Trump’s degradation and want stability and the survival of the rule of law? (“I do not recognize my party,” said John Giles, the GOP mayor of Mesa, Arizona, who is backing Harris. “We need to elect a ticket who will be the adults in the room.”) Or, in turn, do you think this shortened campaign will not struggle to sustain its momentum as the pro-democracy movement is embraced by the ticket barnstorming across the country? Lastly, how do you see your own efforts as part of what can sustain the energy straight to November 5?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
Share
Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comment sections.
*Photo: The new Democratic ticket in their first campaign event on Tuesday in Philadelphia. Photo by Andrew Harnik via Getty Images.
If MAGA has been able to maintain its anger and loathing for 4 years, we should be able to maintain optimism and positivity for the next 88 days.
Ha!
& love will always, always & always trump hate!
Yes! Light always obliterates darkness! Always!
Sadly, the rise of trumpism has shown, however, that fear and loathing politics are pretty powerful. This new enthusiasm for the brighter days ahead is encouraging.
Please if you have any contacts with the Harris-Walz campaign office. Tell them to use this regarding Walz military record attacks: "For 24 years I got up on Saturday and Sundays morning and put on my uniform, boots and dog tags while Donald Trump was putting on his golf shoes for a round of golf. Who is he to talk about my service?" (FYI - My husband served in the Army Reserve for 28 years so I know what I am talking about. It is was more than just one weekend a month.
I doubt very seriously that this enthusiasm and joy will diminish. People feel like they are now freed of a bleak and horrid future. Like a POW freed at last. I am 80yo and will work til I drop to keep the momentum alive and see victory in November. I must because of the survival of the country that I love.
Thank you, Mary! 💙
This 85 yo says you go girl! And me too. Helping out locally with Dems...
Every hour of every day until Nov.5th
We have joyfully boarded the freedom express & we’re not getting off until Kamala Harris & Tim Walz win & are inaugurated on 1/20/25
Bring on the joy
Bring on the hope
Bring on democracy
Bring US all our rights
Bring US freedom
https://x.com/matthewjdowd/status/1822234846250287248
Sue, I love “boarding the freedom express” and thank you for sharing Matthew Dowd’s hopeful article.
I laughed whn I saw your Meemaw because I am “Meema” to 6 grands
AZ was thrilled to host Kamala & Tim. In airconditioned splendor.
Not some creepy parking lot without shade or water. Dems pay our bills. Unlike Trump 🌵🌵🌵💙💙💙🌵🌵🌵💙💙💙
Sharon, wasn’t that rally amazing! I’m on such a high! 💙
Kamala's extreme popularity and the enthusiasm for her candidacy sure have sent Trump and MAGA world into extreme desperation. The Big Blue Wave can no longer be stopped.
Trump is in trouble, he thought after the Joe Biden’s poor debate performance he was crusing to an easy victory with Dems in deep depression. Now with his little world of malignant narcissism up ended by Joe’s heroic step away and endorsement of Harris who is surpassing him in energy and enthusiasm! Donald looks, smells and exudes loserism and down right jealousy.
Kamala is gaining popularity and she’s getting real good on the stump. MAGAs don’t know what to do!
A few days ago someone posted this "Kamala removes stubborn orange stains" shirt in the comments section 👇
https://libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/votek
So I ordered that shirt and it arrived yesterday! I’m going to wear it out by November 5 🤣
Whoever made this, thank you! 👍
It's so wonderful to enjoy politics again. Joy is the exact opposite of twitler’s campaign and the perfect response!
We’re NOT going back. We’re going FORWARD.
Twitler. That's hysterical!
I hate Musk's descent into open fascism and deleted my Twitler app
Me, too.
Me too
Twitler may stick, like the TP to his heel.
I just ordered four!! Thank you!! 👏👏
Great!
You’re welcome 😉
It's a movement.. more than a campaign
We need to hear policy. Over and over. Delivered with honesty, conviction and integrity. Champion accomplishments. Strong border plan. Watch her back.
You said in far more concisely than I do. Hope someone is listening.
I think the energy we're seeing can be maintained through election day, especially if the Harris - Walz campaign addresses two things: (1) The need for the American people to feel this will truly be an administration that serves them and their future and not serve the wealthy, donors who demand they get to set the agenda to serve their personal interests. For example: Yesterday I read that Harris quietly has given up her position that Fracking should be banned. I pushed back on the maker of this claim (an environmental activist I'm connected to on LinkedIn by saying "Let's see what she says at the DNC firsts. Let's let her get elected... then she'll make policy decisions". But I am concerned that there are issues like Fracking where she might not "walk the talk". So, we need to get clarity in her policy platform (which I do not yet see on the Harris - Walz website).
(2) The need for the American people to know this administration will not fall into the "We will save you. Just let us be mommy and daddy" mindset the Democrats have exhibited in the past. Barack Obama created Organizing For America (sometimes called Obama For America) during his 2008 campaign. I participating in this network, which his team said would continue after the election as a "citizens support system that would funnel our ideas into his administration, while also helping ordinary people support his policy proposals". Imagine my dismay when just after the election a big meeting was held at a theatre space in Manhattan to announce that OFA was being taken over by the Democratic National Committee... an announcement that was followed not long after by the closing down of OFA. I would like to see Harris - Walz launch a true "Team America" initiative at the DNC (after all, Tim Walz was a very successful football coach). This initiative would be designed to keep all of us involved in the political system after the election... to help power the Administration's ability to resist those wealthy people (like the Koch Brothers, who have literally taken over key research functions at MIT) who want to control the Administration's policies on things like the climate crisis.
These two issues: Policy Transparency and Citizens Involvement Long-Term would, I believe, boost the momentum to the point where a true blow out election result would become possible.
Thanks for listening!
Involved with the One Campaign in Michigan. Knocking doors every day possible. We will not go back!!!
“Put one foot in front of the other… 🎶🎶🎶”
I'm writing postcards to voters and will likely do more in the new few weeks. I especially want to support Democrats down the ticket, so that we can keep the Senate and sweep the house. I think we need to count on staying involved over the next few years to continue to demand policy changes in states and in Congress. We have a big mess to clean up. Oh, and I want to see four more Justices on the bench. The number of Justices should match the number of District Courts, 13. FDR wanted 15 in 1937.
Everyone can play a role in building even more momentum!
Educate yourself on Project 2025.
Talk to your family and neighbors, politely and intelligently. Focus on the issues, be positive and strong.
Demand that the press cover trump’s cognitive decline, lies, hatred and threats with the same level of fervor they did when they tried to destroy President Biden’s campaign. Call them, email them, post on them social media sites.
Donate if you can afford. Volunteer. Send post cards. Make phone calls. Go door to door.
Write your Senators and Representatives.
Be prepared for the hell that the GOP will unleash on America - the lies, the personal attacks, the threats. Stay positive and never lose hope.
We need to expose Elon Musk for his tactics using X to personally spread lies and misinformation. Write the advertisers on Fox and X.
Authoritarianism dies in shining sunlight. It sure does feel good to be hopeful, doesn't it?
I think we will continue to gain momentum. There are a lot of people complaining about the media giving Trump airtime. I think they should give him all the airtime he wants. The more people see his unhinged rhetoric the better. My problem with the media is the lack of substance to their questions and the lack of calling him out when he lies. I think the majority of people in this country are sick of his doom and gloom. They are sick of him calling our amazing country a disgrace. I firmly believe that there will be many republicans who may claim to support Trump but when they go to the polls will vote for VP Harris and come out saying “Trump 2024”. I do not believe Trump can expand his base. VP Harris absolutely can. One of the best moves she made was setting up Republicans for Harris! That was brilliant. We just need to make sure people do not become complacent and they get out and vote! The only party truly offering freedom is the democratic party!!! Let’s do this!!! ❤️🤍💙
I like the powerful messaging of campaign surrogates like Gov. Shapiro and Sen. Kelly and Gabby Giffords. Their articulation of the themes of personal freedom is extremely important. For far too long, the right wing has gaslit the public and usurped the words "freedom" and "liberty" even as their party's agenda has curtailed them, except for the idea of unlimited personal weaponry. Keep hitting that theme hard, that Kamala and Tim will safeguard personal choice and true liberty
If the Fed lowers interest rates it's all over for the orange monster. And it looks like it could happen.
A very exciting moment in our country’s history. Joy and light will always win over darkness. I have full faith we will win and this time Biden is in the White House so any repeat of Jan 6 will be crushed.
Ever wary of too much celebrating too soon, I nevertheless remain optimistic that the new Democratic ticket can be victorious. Suddenly, hope for the future is in vogue once again. And why shouldn't we engage in hope? On the other side of the equation, I put nothing past Trump and Co. Nothing. That frightens me as they become more desperate and entrenched in their grievances. We need to stay calm, classy, and vigilant.
I fully agree. There needs to be some level of concentration on vision and policy. Sooner rather than later the other guys will begin taking potshots and proclaim that Kamala Harris is no more than Joe Biden reincarnated. They’ll blame her for everything they blamed Biden for, particularly immigration. They’ll call her the “immigration czar” without admitting that the Republicans bailed on a viable immigration bill or that Trump put the stop on it to make it a campaign issue. Whether Trump is able to deliver these potshots is debatable but Vance is like a train wreck waiting to happen and his negativity may stick with voters. Crap like the issue with Walz’ military service is a temporary abstraction compared to heavyweight onslaughts of hateful rhetoric that’s on the horizon. Being happy and joyful is great but it will only go so far in changing people’s minds and getting them to vote blue.
I think, barring some major negative revelation, Harris-Walz will win. If there's concern about intra-party fracturing, one tactic would be for Harris to adopt an unequivocal hard line against Netanyahu, and stick with it. As I saw it, the biggest loss of Biden voters was going to occur over the carnage in Gaza.
At the same time, the campaign needs to immediately prepare messaging to counter the ocean of dark money pouring into the tRump campaign.
Kamala should make a deal with the NYT or WP. I will give you an interview as soon as you do a serious front page article about my opponent's cognitive decline.
I am in rural Nebraska as I write this. There are Tim Walz-like people all over here. Trump is still popular in these parts (popularity fueled by misinformation, it seems to me), but I have heard several people say they will now easily be voting for Harris/Walz. Several even know him from when he was a teacher here and are putting his pictures with them up on Facebook!
I am overjoyed at what is happening at all the rallies throughout the country. It is about time. But we have been working for some time to make this possible. What we all can do to sustain the momentum is to keep working. In the last 4 months I have sent out 300+ messages a day to my followers and many have reposted my messages. Due to the reposts I have reached 30,000,000 impressions. Well over 1,000,000 people have read one or more of my messages and some multiple times. Our networking proves that OUR VOICES MATTER. So let's keep it up. We are Mighty Mice come to Save the Day!
I am enjoying the momentum and enthusiasm, I think, she does need to do a sit down interview about policy. I think she needs to make clear to the interviewer she won't respond to "horse race" questions.
The Harris-Walz campaign is executing their plan perfectly. Allowing Trump & Vance to embarrass themselves while Harris and Walz focus on boosting enthusiasm at rallies, quickly addressing lies and running ads is working. Harris and Walz should schedule a news conference when it suits them. The media has been more focused on treating this election like a horse race instead of presenting impartial facts and calling out lies. They haven’t earned the right to insist on interviews. A platform will emerge during the Democratic Convention. Right now introducing Harris and Walz is the first order of business.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat who is a professor of history and Italian studies at BYU writes about fascism and authoritarianism and suggest that we look at the country of Chile as a study in resistance to autocracy. In 1988, after 17 years under the iron rule of General Augusto Pinochet, the country rose to shrug off the dictatorship through nonviolent mass protests and civil-society mobilization. After a major effort to register voters and restore electoral procedures, Chile achieved a peaceful return to democracy. JOY was a major factor/emotion that motivated people to get involved. All political campaigns will experience an ebb and flow. Kamala/Walz should get a bounce from the DNC convention starting in 9 days. If everyone reading this would just take one action, from donating money, writing postcards, phone bank, text, volunteer to work at the polls, write a letter to the editor, host debate watch parties, create a zoom event, wear a pin, post a yard sign, become an online activist, create a visibility event, we will continue to the enthusiasm, joy and momentum till November 5th. As President Barack Obama said: "“It's only when you hitch your wagon to something larger than yourself that you realize your true potential.” In solidarity, Ken
Not a problem. We have money, volunteers, two incredible candidates versus a silver spoon baby who is a rapist, fraudster, felon, racist and traitor. I like our odds to win big. Counting on 100M+ voting for Harris-Walz.
The way to build on the momentum is to make it clear this is an historic moment and people have a chance to be part of something they will tell their grandchildren about. The first woman president. And a multiracial one as well. It was similar with Obama. It was history being made and we knew it and wanted to be part of it.
I feel a sea change in the making. Staying angry and mean 24/7 is hard work and I think (hope) that moderate republicans are tired of the effort. They want stability as much as we do. I think we want to move forward from the constant division. It’s exhausting. I believe we can maintain the momentum because it’s imperative that we do. We must prevail or all will be lost.
In my local county, I feel more optimism. Our local Democratic office is experiencing more foot traffic, our social media accounts have seen jumps in interactions. I think the timing is good with the convention 9 days out, let us rest & catch our breath, between now and then, we will amp up again. After that, Harris/Walz will be able to keep the momentum going. We will win.
Unlike the Republican apparatchiks who parrot their dictator's crazed innuendos, Democrats have always felt free to agree or disagree with party policies, but will, in the end , vote cohesively, i.e. I do not favor student debt forgiveness but do support free community college. But soon, the red, white and blue "PROUD DEMOCRAT" yard sign will go up. I wear my sparkly little donkey pin everywhere -except not allowed at work -understandable, but too, company is Republican with heir giving oodles of $ to trump in the past.
I like Harris' speech cadence. Each word is spoken singularly and with spirit, plus a little smile always peeks through. I like Walz' homilies that resonate with most people. I know he is more sophisticated , but I think of The Farmer in the Dell, an appealing American. In the end, trump will be the cheese that stands alone (cheddar , rich in beta carotene making it orange !).
trump, desperate for attention will really lose it during the hoopla of the Democrat convention. His handlers cannot contain his crazy talk, and I think even some of his fans must be getting tired of it. To think that he who knows more than generals, federal reserve members, and (ha) draws more people than Dr. King is being belittled by a mixed race woman. He will jump up and down on his bed, hitting his big head on the ceiling having fits of jealousy beyond his endurance. No doubt he will throw some of his aides under the bus, blaming them, never himself. Good. The nuttier he becomes, the better our chances.
It might also help if exceptional accomplishments by Democrat administrations are mentioned: defeat of fascism of WW II, the Great Society, civil rights, a health care program that has benefited millions, a pandemic policy that saved lives as opposed to Watergate, the Iraq War, trickle down economics and trump's proposals that will increase the nat'l debt and taxes for middle class.
"If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress" - Barack Obama. Right now, Democrats are RUNNING !!
Joy and optimism after 9 years of Trumpism feels so good it’s almost like a epiphany! We have turned a corner and we’re not going back!
The revelations of what the GOP gleefully has in store for us with Project 2025 is now an albatross around Trump and Putin’s neck.
But, this is about Kamala! It’s like the clouds parted and a new day began with the hope we were desperate to feel shown through!
Much good work will be done to keep our democracy from the tyranny that it came so close to becoming this time around. A harrowing reminder to be forever vigilant.
When we work together, country over party we raise every American up.
Harris-Walz is a lot like Trump 2016. In each case it’s a movement, not merely a campaign. It’s a cultural movement as much as political. I think that people are going to be buoyed up and enthusiastic about the ticket till the end. The country hasn’t been treated to this outpouring of support for a new dispensation in a while — since Obama 08. I think we’re going to be very hard to beat.
God bless Joe Biden for stepping down and doing the right thing for our country…..not staying in to massage his ego. I haven’t been this excited about an election since 2008.
Almost every country in the world has a campaign that last maybe three months. But we have to go on for 3 1/2 years so seeing this campaign it let’s say 90 days is a good thing. It keeps everybody on their toes. Nobody gets bored. it just charge in and keep it going. At some point she is going to have to make some policy speeches so we know what the hell she stands for.
Steven, I believe we are CAN sustain the momentum and energy and enthusiasm and - the seismic shift political earthquake-as you described. (Lovely words Steven).
We must realize we still have to be diligent and work to shed light on the lies and dangerous MAGA policies but can do so without loosing our Hope and Joy over the opportunity we have to protect our futures with Harris’s and Walz. As you quoted Walz, saying, “Practice is over. It’s time to sing”.
I interpret this to mean we can still be joyous and enthusiastic as we repeatedly expose the Truth about what Trump, MAGA and Republicans in control again will mean to our existence. And that takes work and much “singing”! We have I believe the energy to keep “Singing” the Truth!
I have to include your well thought words here.
“You would be right to call it a political earthquake, a jolt of enthusiasm and release of pent-up energy unlike anything we have seen in modern history. This seismic shift illuminates the depth of frustration and fear that Democrats were feeling about the prospects for victory in November. But more than that, the emergence of a joyful Kamala Harris and now her happy warrior running mate has permitted voters to imagine a positive future with excitement and optimism. Dystopia—fueled by Trump’s desire for retribution and carnage—no longer looks inevitable. For the tens of thousands of Americans who have packed into arenas and other venues hungry for an in-person look at the Democratic ticket and to share their enthusiasm, the fate of the nation has changed. Perhaps no chant was louder or more determined in Arizona’s Diamond Desert Arena yesterday than “We are not going back!”
Thank you for hanging in here with us and for your writing!
💙💙🇺🇸💙💙👏
Because I read several very motivated substack authors I feel assured especially via commenters that beyond their enthusiasm they are sharing so much info and ways to keep the momentum going. Personally thanks to substack I have a whole file of orgs. that I can work with and support. Most important to me are the number of Gen Z orgs that have been organized for many months and it is a priority of mine to support them. Despite my advanced age I can and do contribute and how can I not support a group called “Leaders we deserve”.
From despair, I am filled with hope!! But Kamala needs to move to the center a bit more. There is a vile hatred for her out there that will not go quietly.
Saw this cartoon by Mark Allred
“ All I’m saying is that the difference between humans and animals is that animals would never allow
The dumbest of the herd to lead them”. This needs to be posted on Billboards through out the Country
I plan to volunteer in Minneapolis after I return from Chicago after Labor Day. Exciting fall ahead, best in my memory. Here’s to victory in November!
I love reminding folks that the other guy is currently out on bail !!! And the fact that Harris/Walz will certainly not bully or degrade the other side as those people are soon to be Harris' & Walz's constituents. Go Kamala!!!
Look out magats. Big MO has arrived.
I’m looking forward to some fun fundraisers.
At what may have been the largest political gathering in Arizona history, Tim Walz urged, “Let’s just win big, people. We can do anything for 87 days.” And then this: “I know I’m preaching to the choir—a big and beautiful choir—but practice is over. It’s time to sing.”
So let's all raise some JOYFUL NOISE the next few weeks and keep our country moving forward to a more perfect union...
We are NOT going back! WE are NOT going BACK!!
Steven, please analyze the impact that the issue of abortion protection will have on turnout of millions of new young voters AND suburban Republican husbands, boyfriends, moms, dads and even grandparents of 18 to 34 age women! MSM have either ignored it or stuck it somewhere in a list of issues? I submit media do not recognize that restoration of Roe by a Democratic President and Congress is THE ISSUE which will turn at least 20% of Republicans to vote for Harris in the final analysis because it is a personal issue of individual healthcare, not just a general policy issue?
Thank you as the political impact of reproductive rights has not taken center stage yet by MSM!
It is very possible that our citizens on the fringe of the MAGA movement are tired of the doom, gloom and nastiness and wanting to see some hope for a free future. My concern is for those die hard members will go to even more extreme measurers to take the presidency including a war to put the orange man in the white house. There was a similar sentiment before the CIVIL WAR when rebels were plotting to stop the VP from counting the ballots to keep Lincoln from winning that election. I did not know about this until reading Erik Larson's new book "The DEAMON of UNREST". The rebels would go to extreme measures to assure that slavery was safe in the SOUTH which Lincoln had promised to abolish. That was done but the cost was 620,000 and 850,00 soldiers, all AMERICANS.
I hold the same concern about the right and what they are willing to do to put Trump in office I have to remind myself that even they are not dumb enough to try to have a civil war against the United States military. That would be absolutely ridiculous.
Well said!
How Can the Momentum Be Sustained?
How Can the Momentum Be Sustained?
How Can the Momentum Be Sustained?
What a week. At the Phoenix-area rally yesterday, which I attended, VP Kamala Harris reminded the boisterous crowd of more than 15,000 Arizonans that she was just officially confirmed as the Democratic nominee on Monday and she picked her running mate Tim Walz on Tuesday. Then began a series of increasingly large events in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and now Arizona. New polling in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan—conducted this week—now has Harris ahead of Donald Trump by four points, 50 to 46 percent. (Trump was previously either leading or tied with President Joe Biden.) Incredibly, the president announced his decision to withdraw from the race and endorse his vice president just three weeks ago as of tomorrow.
You would be right to call it a political earthquake, a jolt of enthusiasm and release of pent-up energy unlike anything we have seen in modern history. This seismic shift illuminates the depth of frustration and fear that Democrats were feeling about the prospects for victory in November. But more than that, the emergence of a joyful Kamala Harris and now her happy warrior running mate has permitted voters to imagine a positive future with excitement and optimism. Dystopia—fueled by Trump’s desire for retribution and carnage—no longer looks inevitable. For the tens of thousands of Americans who have packed into arenas and other venues hungry for an in-person look at the Democratic ticket and to share their enthusiasm, the fate of the nation has changed. Perhaps no chant was louder or more determined in Arizona’s Diamond Desert Arena yesterday than “We are not going back!”
In recent days, Trump has surely looked diminished, that is, when he’s chosen to go out in public at all. His thinly-veiled anger, cognitively challenged incoherence and fragile ego were on full display at his so-called press conference Thursday at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. The aura of a loser was unmissable, as I noted in yesterday’s essay, “You Can See the Fear.” The torrent of lies, while toxic, lacked their usual capacity to intimidate worried listeners, exhausted by the sheer quantity and the inability of a press corps to push back and differentiate fact from fiction.
But at a moment when there’s mounting optimism that the next 87 days can result in a Harris presidency and the assurance that Donald Trump will never set foot in the White House again, both Harris and Walz have made a point of reminding voters of the hard work ahead. Indeed, the VP has repeatedly insisted that she and Walz are underdogs and success depends on maximum effort. But “hard work,” she notes encouragingly, “is good work.”
As for her VP, he’s ready to give it his all. “I’ll sleep when I’m dead,” he says with a laugh. Enthused by the size of the crowd in Arizona yesterday, what he said might be the largest political gathering in Arizona history, he urged, “Let’s just win big, people. We can do anything for 87 days.” And then this: “I know I’m preaching to the choir—a big and beautiful choir—but practice is over. It’s time to sing.”
In just nine days, the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, providing four more days to rally the troops and build enthusiasm. We have every reason to assume that this momentum can grow, likely intensified by the inevitable false and bigoted attacks that Trump and J.D. Vance believe will motivate their supporters and depress the opposition. An endorsement by Taylor Swift and her massive army of fans is one bump likely to provide a fresh surge of momentum. So will a successful debate scheduled on September 10 on ABC.
But what else? How can the momentum be sustained? What would you like to see happen as this early wave of euphoria evolves into a more sober acknowledgement of the immense task still ahead? As her policy agenda becomes more detailed, do you worry that this will reveal familiar fractures within the Democratic Party? Do you think new swaths of voters will emerge as even a growing number of white Republican suburban moms decide they are tired of Trump’s degradation and want stability and the survival of the rule of law? (“I do not recognize my party,” said John Giles, the GOP mayor of Mesa, Arizona, who is backing Harris. “We need to elect a ticket who will be the adults in the room.”) Or, in turn, do you think this shortened campaign will not struggle to sustain its momentum as the pro-democracy movement is embraced by the ticket barnstorming across the country? Lastly, how do you see your own efforts as part of what can sustain the energy straight to November 5?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.
Share
Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comment sections.
*Photo: The new Democratic ticket in their first campaign event on Tuesday in Philadelphia. Photo by Andrew Harnik via Getty Images.
If MAGA has been able to maintain its anger and loathing for 4 years, we should be able to maintain optimism and positivity for the next 88 days.
Ha!
& love will always, always & always trump hate!
Yes! Light always obliterates darkness! Always!
Sadly, the rise of trumpism has shown, however, that fear and loathing politics are pretty powerful. This new enthusiasm for the brighter days ahead is encouraging.
Please if you have any contacts with the Harris-Walz campaign office. Tell them to use this regarding Walz military record attacks: "For 24 years I got up on Saturday and Sundays morning and put on my uniform, boots and dog tags while Donald Trump was putting on his golf shoes for a round of golf. Who is he to talk about my service?" (FYI - My husband served in the Army Reserve for 28 years so I know what I am talking about. It is was more than just one weekend a month.
I doubt very seriously that this enthusiasm and joy will diminish. People feel like they are now freed of a bleak and horrid future. Like a POW freed at last. I am 80yo and will work til I drop to keep the momentum alive and see victory in November. I must because of the survival of the country that I love.
Thank you, Mary! 💙
This 85 yo says you go girl! And me too. Helping out locally with Dems...
Every hour of every day until Nov.5th
We have joyfully boarded the freedom express & we’re not getting off until Kamala Harris & Tim Walz win & are inaugurated on 1/20/25
Bring on the joy
Bring on the hope
Bring on democracy
Bring US all our rights
Bring US freedom
https://x.com/matthewjdowd/status/1822234846250287248
Sue, I love “boarding the freedom express” and thank you for sharing Matthew Dowd’s hopeful article.
I laughed whn I saw your Meemaw because I am “Meema” to 6 grands
AZ was thrilled to host Kamala & Tim. In airconditioned splendor.
Not some creepy parking lot without shade or water. Dems pay our bills. Unlike Trump 🌵🌵🌵💙💙💙🌵🌵🌵💙💙💙
Sharon, wasn’t that rally amazing! I’m on such a high! 💙
Kamala's extreme popularity and the enthusiasm for her candidacy sure have sent Trump and MAGA world into extreme desperation. The Big Blue Wave can no longer be stopped.
Trump is in trouble, he thought after the Joe Biden’s poor debate performance he was crusing to an easy victory with Dems in deep depression. Now with his little world of malignant narcissism up ended by Joe’s heroic step away and endorsement of Harris who is surpassing him in energy and enthusiasm! Donald looks, smells and exudes loserism and down right jealousy.
Kamala is gaining popularity and she’s getting real good on the stump. MAGAs don’t know what to do!
A few days ago someone posted this "Kamala removes stubborn orange stains" shirt in the comments section 👇
https://libtees-2.creator-spring.com/listing/votek
So I ordered that shirt and it arrived yesterday! I’m going to wear it out by November 5 🤣
Whoever made this, thank you! 👍
It's so wonderful to enjoy politics again. Joy is the exact opposite of twitler’s campaign and the perfect response!
We’re NOT going back. We’re going FORWARD.
Twitler. That's hysterical!
I hate Musk's descent into open fascism and deleted my Twitler app
Me, too.
Me too
Twitler may stick, like the TP to his heel.
I just ordered four!! Thank you!! 👏👏
Great!
You’re welcome 😉
It's a movement.. more than a campaign
We need to hear policy. Over and over. Delivered with honesty, conviction and integrity. Champion accomplishments. Strong border plan. Watch her back.
You said in far more concisely than I do. Hope someone is listening.
I think the energy we're seeing can be maintained through election day, especially if the Harris - Walz campaign addresses two things: (1) The need for the American people to feel this will truly be an administration that serves them and their future and not serve the wealthy, donors who demand they get to set the agenda to serve their personal interests. For example: Yesterday I read that Harris quietly has given up her position that Fracking should be banned. I pushed back on the maker of this claim (an environmental activist I'm connected to on LinkedIn by saying "Let's see what she says at the DNC firsts. Let's let her get elected... then she'll make policy decisions". But I am concerned that there are issues like Fracking where she might not "walk the talk". So, we need to get clarity in her policy platform (which I do not yet see on the Harris - Walz website).
(2) The need for the American people to know this administration will not fall into the "We will save you. Just let us be mommy and daddy" mindset the Democrats have exhibited in the past. Barack Obama created Organizing For America (sometimes called Obama For America) during his 2008 campaign. I participating in this network, which his team said would continue after the election as a "citizens support system that would funnel our ideas into his administration, while also helping ordinary people support his policy proposals". Imagine my dismay when just after the election a big meeting was held at a theatre space in Manhattan to announce that OFA was being taken over by the Democratic National Committee... an announcement that was followed not long after by the closing down of OFA. I would like to see Harris - Walz launch a true "Team America" initiative at the DNC (after all, Tim Walz was a very successful football coach). This initiative would be designed to keep all of us involved in the political system after the election... to help power the Administration's ability to resist those wealthy people (like the Koch Brothers, who have literally taken over key research functions at MIT) who want to control the Administration's policies on things like the climate crisis.
These two issues: Policy Transparency and Citizens Involvement Long-Term would, I believe, boost the momentum to the point where a true blow out election result would become possible.
Thanks for listening!
Involved with the One Campaign in Michigan. Knocking doors every day possible. We will not go back!!!
“Put one foot in front of the other… 🎶🎶🎶”
I'm writing postcards to voters and will likely do more in the new few weeks. I especially want to support Democrats down the ticket, so that we can keep the Senate and sweep the house. I think we need to count on staying involved over the next few years to continue to demand policy changes in states and in Congress. We have a big mess to clean up. Oh, and I want to see four more Justices on the bench. The number of Justices should match the number of District Courts, 13. FDR wanted 15 in 1937.
Everyone can play a role in building even more momentum!
Educate yourself on Project 2025.
Talk to your family and neighbors, politely and intelligently. Focus on the issues, be positive and strong.
Demand that the press cover trump’s cognitive decline, lies, hatred and threats with the same level of fervor they did when they tried to destroy President Biden’s campaign. Call them, email them, post on them social media sites.
Donate if you can afford. Volunteer. Send post cards. Make phone calls. Go door to door.
Write your Senators and Representatives.
Be prepared for the hell that the GOP will unleash on America - the lies, the personal attacks, the threats. Stay positive and never lose hope.
We need to expose Elon Musk for his tactics using X to personally spread lies and misinformation. Write the advertisers on Fox and X.
Authoritarianism dies in shining sunlight. It sure does feel good to be hopeful, doesn't it?
I think we will continue to gain momentum. There are a lot of people complaining about the media giving Trump airtime. I think they should give him all the airtime he wants. The more people see his unhinged rhetoric the better. My problem with the media is the lack of substance to their questions and the lack of calling him out when he lies. I think the majority of people in this country are sick of his doom and gloom. They are sick of him calling our amazing country a disgrace. I firmly believe that there will be many republicans who may claim to support Trump but when they go to the polls will vote for VP Harris and come out saying “Trump 2024”. I do not believe Trump can expand his base. VP Harris absolutely can. One of the best moves she made was setting up Republicans for Harris! That was brilliant. We just need to make sure people do not become complacent and they get out and vote! The only party truly offering freedom is the democratic party!!! Let’s do this!!! ❤️🤍💙
I like the powerful messaging of campaign surrogates like Gov. Shapiro and Sen. Kelly and Gabby Giffords. Their articulation of the themes of personal freedom is extremely important. For far too long, the right wing has gaslit the public and usurped the words "freedom" and "liberty" even as their party's agenda has curtailed them, except for the idea of unlimited personal weaponry. Keep hitting that theme hard, that Kamala and Tim will safeguard personal choice and true liberty
If the Fed lowers interest rates it's all over for the orange monster. And it looks like it could happen.
A very exciting moment in our country’s history. Joy and light will always win over darkness. I have full faith we will win and this time Biden is in the White House so any repeat of Jan 6 will be crushed.
Ever wary of too much celebrating too soon, I nevertheless remain optimistic that the new Democratic ticket can be victorious. Suddenly, hope for the future is in vogue once again. And why shouldn't we engage in hope? On the other side of the equation, I put nothing past Trump and Co. Nothing. That frightens me as they become more desperate and entrenched in their grievances. We need to stay calm, classy, and vigilant.
I fully agree. There needs to be some level of concentration on vision and policy. Sooner rather than later the other guys will begin taking potshots and proclaim that Kamala Harris is no more than Joe Biden reincarnated. They’ll blame her for everything they blamed Biden for, particularly immigration. They’ll call her the “immigration czar” without admitting that the Republicans bailed on a viable immigration bill or that Trump put the stop on it to make it a campaign issue. Whether Trump is able to deliver these potshots is debatable but Vance is like a train wreck waiting to happen and his negativity may stick with voters. Crap like the issue with Walz’ military service is a temporary abstraction compared to heavyweight onslaughts of hateful rhetoric that’s on the horizon. Being happy and joyful is great but it will only go so far in changing people’s minds and getting them to vote blue.
I think, barring some major negative revelation, Harris-Walz will win. If there's concern about intra-party fracturing, one tactic would be for Harris to adopt an unequivocal hard line against Netanyahu, and stick with it. As I saw it, the biggest loss of Biden voters was going to occur over the carnage in Gaza.
At the same time, the campaign needs to immediately prepare messaging to counter the ocean of dark money pouring into the tRump campaign.
Kamala should make a deal with the NYT or WP. I will give you an interview as soon as you do a serious front page article about my opponent's cognitive decline.
I am in rural Nebraska as I write this. There are Tim Walz-like people all over here. Trump is still popular in these parts (popularity fueled by misinformation, it seems to me), but I have heard several people say they will now easily be voting for Harris/Walz. Several even know him from when he was a teacher here and are putting his pictures with them up on Facebook!
I am overjoyed at what is happening at all the rallies throughout the country. It is about time. But we have been working for some time to make this possible. What we all can do to sustain the momentum is to keep working. In the last 4 months I have sent out 300+ messages a day to my followers and many have reposted my messages. Due to the reposts I have reached 30,000,000 impressions. Well over 1,000,000 people have read one or more of my messages and some multiple times. Our networking proves that OUR VOICES MATTER. So let's keep it up. We are Mighty Mice come to Save the Day!
I am enjoying the momentum and enthusiasm, I think, she does need to do a sit down interview about policy. I think she needs to make clear to the interviewer she won't respond to "horse race" questions.
The Harris-Walz campaign is executing their plan perfectly. Allowing Trump & Vance to embarrass themselves while Harris and Walz focus on boosting enthusiasm at rallies, quickly addressing lies and running ads is working. Harris and Walz should schedule a news conference when it suits them. The media has been more focused on treating this election like a horse race instead of presenting impartial facts and calling out lies. They haven’t earned the right to insist on interviews. A platform will emerge during the Democratic Convention. Right now introducing Harris and Walz is the first order of business.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat who is a professor of history and Italian studies at BYU writes about fascism and authoritarianism and suggest that we look at the country of Chile as a study in resistance to autocracy. In 1988, after 17 years under the iron rule of General Augusto Pinochet, the country rose to shrug off the dictatorship through nonviolent mass protests and civil-society mobilization. After a major effort to register voters and restore electoral procedures, Chile achieved a peaceful return to democracy. JOY was a major factor/emotion that motivated people to get involved. All political campaigns will experience an ebb and flow. Kamala/Walz should get a bounce from the DNC convention starting in 9 days. If everyone reading this would just take one action, from donating money, writing postcards, phone bank, text, volunteer to work at the polls, write a letter to the editor, host debate watch parties, create a zoom event, wear a pin, post a yard sign, become an online activist, create a visibility event, we will continue to the enthusiasm, joy and momentum till November 5th. As President Barack Obama said: "“It's only when you hitch your wagon to something larger than yourself that you realize your true potential.” In solidarity, Ken
Not a problem. We have money, volunteers, two incredible candidates versus a silver spoon baby who is a rapist, fraudster, felon, racist and traitor. I like our odds to win big. Counting on 100M+ voting for Harris-Walz.
The way to build on the momentum is to make it clear this is an historic moment and people have a chance to be part of something they will tell their grandchildren about. The first woman president. And a multiracial one as well. It was similar with Obama. It was history being made and we knew it and wanted to be part of it.
I feel a sea change in the making. Staying angry and mean 24/7 is hard work and I think (hope) that moderate republicans are tired of the effort. They want stability as much as we do. I think we want to move forward from the constant division. It’s exhausting. I believe we can maintain the momentum because it’s imperative that we do. We must prevail or all will be lost.
In my local county, I feel more optimism. Our local Democratic office is experiencing more foot traffic, our social media accounts have seen jumps in interactions. I think the timing is good with the convention 9 days out, let us rest & catch our breath, between now and then, we will amp up again. After that, Harris/Walz will be able to keep the momentum going. We will win.
Unlike the Republican apparatchiks who parrot their dictator's crazed innuendos, Democrats have always felt free to agree or disagree with party policies, but will, in the end , vote cohesively, i.e. I do not favor student debt forgiveness but do support free community college. But soon, the red, white and blue "PROUD DEMOCRAT" yard sign will go up. I wear my sparkly little donkey pin everywhere -except not allowed at work -understandable, but too, company is Republican with heir giving oodles of $ to trump in the past.
I like Harris' speech cadence. Each word is spoken singularly and with spirit, plus a little smile always peeks through. I like Walz' homilies that resonate with most people. I know he is more sophisticated , but I think of The Farmer in the Dell, an appealing American. In the end, trump will be the cheese that stands alone (cheddar , rich in beta carotene making it orange !).
trump, desperate for attention will really lose it during the hoopla of the Democrat convention. His handlers cannot contain his crazy talk, and I think even some of his fans must be getting tired of it. To think that he who knows more than generals, federal reserve members, and (ha) draws more people than Dr. King is being belittled by a mixed race woman. He will jump up and down on his bed, hitting his big head on the ceiling having fits of jealousy beyond his endurance. No doubt he will throw some of his aides under the bus, blaming them, never himself. Good. The nuttier he becomes, the better our chances.
It might also help if exceptional accomplishments by Democrat administrations are mentioned: defeat of fascism of WW II, the Great Society, civil rights, a health care program that has benefited millions, a pandemic policy that saved lives as opposed to Watergate, the Iraq War, trickle down economics and trump's proposals that will increase the nat'l debt and taxes for middle class.
"If you're walking down the right path and you're willing to keep walking, eventually you'll make progress" - Barack Obama. Right now, Democrats are RUNNING !!
Joy and optimism after 9 years of Trumpism feels so good it’s almost like a epiphany! We have turned a corner and we’re not going back!
The revelations of what the GOP gleefully has in store for us with Project 2025 is now an albatross around Trump and Putin’s neck.
But, this is about Kamala! It’s like the clouds parted and a new day began with the hope we were desperate to feel shown through!
Much good work will be done to keep our democracy from the tyranny that it came so close to becoming this time around. A harrowing reminder to be forever vigilant.
When we work together, country over party we raise every American up.
Harris-Walz is a lot like Trump 2016. In each case it’s a movement, not merely a campaign. It’s a cultural movement as much as political. I think that people are going to be buoyed up and enthusiastic about the ticket till the end. The country hasn’t been treated to this outpouring of support for a new dispensation in a while — since Obama 08. I think we’re going to be very hard to beat.
God bless Joe Biden for stepping down and doing the right thing for our country…..not staying in to massage his ego. I haven’t been this excited about an election since 2008.
Almost every country in the world has a campaign that last maybe three months. But we have to go on for 3 1/2 years so seeing this campaign it let’s say 90 days is a good thing. It keeps everybody on their toes. Nobody gets bored. it just charge in and keep it going. At some point she is going to have to make some policy speeches so we know what the hell she stands for.
Steven, I believe we are CAN sustain the momentum and energy and enthusiasm and - the seismic shift political earthquake-as you described. (Lovely words Steven).
We must realize we still have to be diligent and work to shed light on the lies and dangerous MAGA policies but can do so without loosing our Hope and Joy over the opportunity we have to protect our futures with Harris’s and Walz. As you quoted Walz, saying, “Practice is over. It’s time to sing”.
I interpret this to mean we can still be joyous and enthusiastic as we repeatedly expose the Truth about what Trump, MAGA and Republicans in control again will mean to our existence. And that takes work and much “singing”! We have I believe the energy to keep “Singing” the Truth!
I have to include your well thought words here.
“You would be right to call it a political earthquake, a jolt of enthusiasm and release of pent-up energy unlike anything we have seen in modern history. This seismic shift illuminates the depth of frustration and fear that Democrats were feeling about the prospects for victory in November. But more than that, the emergence of a joyful Kamala Harris and now her happy warrior running mate has permitted voters to imagine a positive future with excitement and optimism. Dystopia—fueled by Trump’s desire for retribution and carnage—no longer looks inevitable. For the tens of thousands of Americans who have packed into arenas and other venues hungry for an in-person look at the Democratic ticket and to share their enthusiasm, the fate of the nation has changed. Perhaps no chant was louder or more determined in Arizona’s Diamond Desert Arena yesterday than “We are not going back!”
Thank you for hanging in here with us and for your writing!
💙💙🇺🇸💙💙👏
Because I read several very motivated substack authors I feel assured especially via commenters that beyond their enthusiasm they are sharing so much info and ways to keep the momentum going. Personally thanks to substack I have a whole file of orgs. that I can work with and support. Most important to me are the number of Gen Z orgs that have been organized for many months and it is a priority of mine to support them. Despite my advanced age I can and do contribute and how can I not support a group called “Leaders we deserve”.
From despair, I am filled with hope!! But Kamala needs to move to the center a bit more. There is a vile hatred for her out there that will not go quietly.
Saw this cartoon by Mark Allred
“ All I’m saying is that the difference between humans and animals is that animals would never allow
The dumbest of the herd to lead them”. This needs to be posted on Billboards through out the Country
I plan to volunteer in Minneapolis after I return from Chicago after Labor Day. Exciting fall ahead, best in my memory. Here’s to victory in November!
I love reminding folks that the other guy is currently out on bail !!! And the fact that Harris/Walz will certainly not bully or degrade the other side as those people are soon to be Harris' & Walz's constituents. Go Kamala!!!
Look out magats. Big MO has arrived.
I’m looking forward to some fun fundraisers.
At what may have been the largest political gathering in Arizona history, Tim Walz urged, “Let’s just win big, people. We can do anything for 87 days.” And then this: “I know I’m preaching to the choir—a big and beautiful choir—but practice is over. It’s time to sing.”
So let's all raise some JOYFUL NOISE the next few weeks and keep our country moving forward to a more perfect union...
We are NOT going back! WE are NOT going BACK!!
Steven, please analyze the impact that the issue of abortion protection will have on turnout of millions of new young voters AND suburban Republican husbands, boyfriends, moms, dads and even grandparents of 18 to 34 age women! MSM have either ignored it or stuck it somewhere in a list of issues? I submit media do not recognize that restoration of Roe by a Democratic President and Congress is THE ISSUE which will turn at least 20% of Republicans to vote for Harris in the final analysis because it is a personal issue of individual healthcare, not just a general policy issue?
Thank you as the political impact of reproductive rights has not taken center stage yet by MSM!
It is very possible that our citizens on the fringe of the MAGA movement are tired of the doom, gloom and nastiness and wanting to see some hope for a free future. My concern is for those die hard members will go to even more extreme measurers to take the presidency including a war to put the orange man in the white house. There was a similar sentiment before the CIVIL WAR when rebels were plotting to stop the VP from counting the ballots to keep Lincoln from winning that election. I did not know about this until reading Erik Larson's new book "The DEAMON of UNREST". The rebels would go to extreme measures to assure that slavery was safe in the SOUTH which Lincoln had promised to abolish. That was done but the cost was 620,000 and 850,00 soldiers, all AMERICANS.
I hold the same concern about the right and what they are willing to do to put Trump in office I have to remind myself that even they are not dumb enough to try to have a civil war against the United States military. That would be absolutely ridiculous.
Well said!