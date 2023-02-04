I’ve always been an avid film person, not just loving to watch and study movies, but also devoting years of my life trying to get more than a few made. (I still use the word “film” out of reverence for the art form.) Even after the pandemic and advances in home viewing technology have discouraged plenty of us from going out to the movie theater, I still treat the experience as something special, sacred even, the “right” way to engage cinema. (That night watching Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times with a live orchestra? Magic.) I also, by the way, just love a large bag of movie theater popcorn that I usually eat quickly and with gusto, trying not to take too much of my wife’s share.
But here’s the thing: Way back around the time of HBO’s The Sopranos, which I started watching in the third season (in 2001), I began to understand the power of telling a story not just in a condensed three-act narrative that emphasizes peak moments, but letting a story and the development of characters unfold over many hours and many episodes. This can create nuance, quieter moments, and ultimately deeper storytelling that’s truer to life. Gradually, I was hooked by serials that don’t careen to a conclusion in 90 minutes or a couple of hours, let alone sitcoms that tie it all up with a fine moral lesson and a bow in less than 30 minutes. Once streaming arrived, making binge-watching possible, that was it for me.
It’s not that movies and movie theaters have lost their allure: It’s hard to overstate, for example, how much I relished the stunning Irish landscapes, the sweet melancholy and funny, tender mercies in Martin McDonagh’s beautifully written and acted The Banshees of Inisherin (yes, best witnessed on a big screen with other humans). But the stories that I find myself craving are ones like Severance (a psychological, sci-fi “what-if” thriller) or the first season of Babylon Berlin (handsomely set in 1927 Germany before all hell broke loose), which pull you into their alternate universes, hold you in their spell long after the normal length of a movie would have ended—even if they keep me at home.
That’s just me. But what about you? How have your viewing habits changed? Do movies still hold their luster? Does television possess extra excitement because a show is not one-and-done but keeps propelling forward like a freight train? Has the thrill of a night out at the movies been supplanted by the pleasure of your own couch and a home theater? Perhaps you’d like to confess you mostly watch on a laptop or even on your phone now and then.
At a time when the world is wracked with big questions and too often consumed by news, I’m hoping you enjoy as much as I do taking this Saturday to revel in a small question—and share your thoughts and experiences.
*Photo by Christina Reichl Photography via Getty Images.
I totally agree. In addition, during covid lockdown I discovered free YouTube and love going down a rabbit hole of one movie, documentary, musical presentation or TV program after another. Whatever algorithm YouTube uses, it offers me a fascinating, in depth and expansive "tour" of the visual arts that Netfilx can't come close to with its "because you watched" feature. I am continually amazed as to what people choose to upload. Visual democracy in action - for better or worse!
Interesting. Thanks.
It does seem TV watching is no longer is just pick a channel because the options are almost endless. Sometimes it is just easier to leave on YouTube. ￼
My 23 years as a crew member of Film & TV production (now retired) I imagine has caused me to see movies in a different way than the average person..That’s not to say that I can’t become absorbed in the story telling, be entertained and moved to tears or laughter, but I can’t help being aware of that which is going on behind the camera and out of frame..Not to mention all of the crafts that are brought to bare in the creation of what is happening in front of the lens at each moment..
I feel as though my affection for the movie going experience is akin to yours..And I usually save it for a highly anticipated release of a favorite..for example Star Wars, Star Trek, James Bond or Mission Impossible films will get me into the theater..More recently the new Top Gun: Maverick film I saw first on the big screen..
However, with streaming services becoming more available with high quality content and production value investment, I’m finding series television to be more and more inviting..I’m currently looking forward to new episodes of six different episodic offerings..
The telling of a story over six to ten episodes seems to be a more popular form of content distribution..Sort of the return of what we called the “Mini Series” back in the day..I am a fan..
Streaming has also made available those films from the past that we perhaps had not seen, due to a limited release or other reasons..And with the availability of all seasons of past tv shows there seems to be something for everyone..
As I see it, the creation and distribution of entertainment and the viewer experience is changing, films are now being made for streaming and the “Only in Theaters” advertising pitch is slowly being supplanted by the ever evolving technology..
I know exactly what you mean. It’s hard for me, for example, to watch a documentary with somebody entering a cave, and looking surprised, knowing that an entire film crew has preceded that person into the cave
I know the feeling. I was a tv producer in my career, I have learned to just keep my mouth shut when watching with the family.
LOL..Boy do I get it, this reminds me of a movie I saw a long time ago..The scene was a back and forth between someone in an upstairs apartment window and someone in the street below.."Bullets Over Broadway" I think it was..When the camera was on the window from the POV of the street I could see a piece of a C-stand holding a hanging lamp just behind the right shoulder of the actor in the window..At least that's how it looked..I think of this now and have to laugh..
I can't not look for continuity mistakes in any movie - beverage levels, drinking straws that move on their own, etc...
Doug, it's the old story of the Sheriffs badge in a Western that changes sides as the story unfolds..It sounds as though you are or were part of the Prop or Set Dressing Dept..
A still studio shooter for 40ish years, products and ads, but was close to the motion side of things via friends and the photo community (need any used Mole-Richardson lights/stands?:) Now I have to go watch Bullets Over Broadway.
There was a time when I might have taken a look at the Moles..I'm curious to know if I had seen it correctly, so if you do find the time to see that film..please let me know..I believe you can find me through my own Substack posting.. "Photos And Other Things.."
Cheers!
The limitations imposed by Covid were stringent here in Maritime Canada. Travel was discouraged, and in fact, at the height of the viral spread, we were prohibited from leaving the province, other than in emergency situations. I came to appreciate my alone time, as I was able to complete my freelance work from home. TV is my outlet for entertainment, and I look forward to CBC's 'Still Standing' which showcase the resilience of small Canadian towns, determined to prevail, despite economic challenges. Host Johnny Harris adds an element of down home humour, in his unique Newfoundlander style. I also watched the Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone, on Paramount. The allure of the big screen is still strong, but the local Movie Theatre closed during the pandemic, and has never re-opened.
I found Youtube music concerts, I can pick out two or three at the beginning of the week and then let the algorithm take over. Also we stopped going to theaters, it's been hard to pick up the habit again. Also I bought the best stereo I could afford and a digital jukebox.
I’m a “books” type. I have the BritBox app for my Mac and iPad. On this app I binged watched every single episode of Gardener’s World over & over again. There is beautiful videography, drone created video included. There are dogs, cats, birds, butterflies and even the occasional hedgehog. Inthe same app there is also “Escape to the Country” with bucolic scenes of the less populated British counties.
I watched George Stephanoulos for 6-7 horrifying hours on January 6, 2021. We subscribe to YouTubeTv. Here I can watch clips from MSNBC such as Ali Velshi’s weekly. Banned Books segment. On YouTube I watch the Politicon channel for “On the Move with Victor Shi (very interesting guests) and iGen Politics with Jill Wine-Banks and Victor. Lately they have been covering the rise of fascism. Also on YouTube: “Justice Matters” with Glenn Kirschner. Like many of us, he has strong opinions about the DOJ.
Remember having to "wait until next week"? Cliffhangers? I guess I would say we are spoiled in that we've gone from appointment TV, to the VCR, to the DVR, and now streaming entire seasons on a weekend whenever we feel like it. Movies are still best on the big screen. Our viewing habits have changed with the times except I (so far) have refused to watch on laptop or phone. As a photographer I was sad to hear that a few years back, filmmakers were altering their choices of lenses and scene depictions (more close-ups) so they would survive better when viewed on a small screen. Oh well, still an embarrassment of entertainment riches.
Growing up in New York City in the 50s and 60s, I had the privilege of watching A television program called “The Million Dollar Movie.“ The theme song was, of course, from Gone with the Wind.
Each day they showed the same movie twice, and sometimes for an entire week, such as around the Fourth of July. Then, they showed “Yankee Doodle Dandy“ twice a day for a week. I still know the words to all the songs.
Other times, they showed a week of movies with the same actor or actresses. I got to see all of Katherine Hepburn and Cary Grant, weeks of Mae West, and weeks of WC Fields.
Later, I lived near The Bleecker Street cinema where one could see two movies for a dollar. Sometimes there was a week of Ingmar Bergman movies. Other times all the films of Antonioni, or Wertmuller, or Wiseman. Occasionally the filmmakers gave a talk afterwards (one memorable talk was Frederick Wiseman after his film “Primate.“)
Then there was the Film Forum, with more esoteric selections such as Bertolucci and Rossellini. What a feast!
Now, I live in a rural area without internet access. My solution has been to request movies from my county library. I revisit the old greats, and keep up with newer releases, including series. When my county does not have a particular item, it is usually available through interlibrary loans.
While watching on a television screen is far from viewing in a theater, a major upside is that I can pause do use the bathroom without missing a beat :-)
Thanks for the reflection. I know all those theaters that took art cinema seriously!
I miss the morning and afternoon TV movies, too. Heaven Knows, Mr Allison, The Egg and I, The Boy with Green Hair and others were so great and the stories were part of my younger life.
Having grown up with limited TV, I loved the movies in the theaters, and still like the movie experience, although not as often. As you say, the big screen is still fascinating, especially with the new technologies. We fortunately have moved away from the major networks into the world of Netflix and Amazon Prime which allows for such a wide variety of viewing opportunities, it is almost overwhelming. Many of the new series are very good in the way of plots and acting (Yellowstone, 1883, 1923 and more), and it has been fun to go back to the hour long serials (Law and Order, Blue Bloods, etc.) that permit binge watching without commercials, and the opportunity to watch a lot of oldie goldies, movies and TV shows. We also have a son majoring in cinema studies who hopes to be a writer/director, so we have an additional interest in the screen - large and small.
I never dismiss any format, lest I miss a gem. I'm continually stumbling over new gems on streaming networks, some long after they were intially broadcast. I do find myself resenting when new streamers are posted episode by episode on a weekly basis. What's the point?
I have to admit I find HBO-Max and Disney's decisions to not only not renew ongoing streaming series, but also remove back and unseen episodes of those series from their online inventory, and was happy to see Roku pick up the never-seen final six or seven episodes of the Nevers, as well as the back episodes of Westworld. What TV executive in his or her right mind feels it appropriate to remove a hit series which could continue to earn them viewers? And, speaking of which, why in god's name would you cancel shows already in the can but never broadcast?
We now watch very few broadcast series in our home. The proliferation of procedurals, reality television, and game shows is a terrible waste of airspace.
We do enjoy two current comedic series: Home Improvement and the new version of Night Court. Both have us chuckling.
Watching Travelers and it’s riveting and so binge worthy. Definitely a stay at home with my coach but do enjoy the occasional big screen movies. Love the long narrative build up of characters in these episodes.
Travelers is a great series! It’s one of my favorites.
So good right?
I watch re-runs of The Twilight Zone. . .
No wait, it was CNN on Tues night.
And Wed. And Thurs. . . .
Seriously.
Like you, I've long enjoyed the thrill of seeing movies at a theater. For me, Apocalypse Now stands out. The sound quality and cinematography was incredible on the big screen. Also like you, I've adapted well to smaller screen viewing in the comforts of my home. I also love the series format that allows for story and character development over time. The Sopranos is a perfect example of that, along with Mad Men and Succession more recently.
I don't know what the future of movie theaters is but I am not going as often for many reasons and I think that's ok. I think great films will continue to be made and screened on streaming services once movie execs abandon the idea that they can hold back this trend in some way.
Thanks for posing a question that made me think of something I enjoy so much and is such a pleasant and enriching part of my life!
A couple of months ago, two friends and I went to the theater to see "Till." since it had been years -- even before Covid -- that I had gone to the movies, I was amazed at the upgrades in the movie house: reclining seats with leg rests, wine and cocktails, and wait service for other food and drinks. There's something about seeing a film with friends, especially one as searing as "Till," that tops binge-watching at home. I'm still streaming, mostly series like "Death in Paradise" and "Bosch," but next time I want something I can discuss with friends, I'll go to the newly-luxurious theater.
I have mostly abandoned long form video...TV or movies. No longer watch any regular TV news or entertainment shows. I really don’t know why. I find them mostly banal. I explore via YouTube or podcasts. And writing via Substack. And mostly via tablet, not my 65” UHD TV.
I just saw Steven's like..this is fun, we're having a real time discussion on this point..Fabulous!
I lived in China in 1981 -1982 it definitely affected me in many ways-￼ both positive and negative, one of those – I detest crowds! ￼ I can’t imagine what it would take to get me back to a movie theater. ￼ I’m turned off by seeing families lined up in seats scarfing down $80-$100 worth of junk food -gallons of soda -ridiculously expensive candy, pretzels etc. I do miss the smell of the popcorn . However,!Scottsdale has a terrific ￼ international movie festival annually. I admit to missing that.
Popcorn is half the fun! But you're right about soda, when I was a kid you could get a small which was maybe 8 ounces. Now a small is like 32.
I have not been in a movie theater since We Are Marshall. I tend to avoid crowds; remember a crazy shot up one. I loved the British Keeping Up Appearances programs with sisters Hyacinth, Daisy, Rose, and the one with the Mercedes, sauna and room for a pony, Violet. Repeats are still on. And there was Mr. Bean who pulled funny antics but never spoke. Andy Griffith was ongoing. I liked The Good Wife and of course, the Sopranos. It was filmed at a house 2 blocks from my daughter's in North Caldwell,NJ. I, too, dislike the 30 minute shows; read they are written so a third grader gets the story line. Most movies on TV are dumb with bad actors, and I am always sorry I watched one. Generally , I switch to My Cousin Vinny which I have watched a gazillion times or The American Heroes Channel which I call the Hitler channel. I do tune into Anderson Cooper, though. I like to hear him giggle ! When push comes to shove, there is always Alexa to play BB King or WBGO.org.
I always enjoyed going to the movies. I am former New Yorker it was a way of life. I now enjoy home movies for the most part, though I did recently go to the movie theater to see Avatar The Way of Water. Very much enjoyed the experience. I find that the multiple choices of movies from streaming companies very convenient. I now look for movies by the actors starring in them. I appreciate the work of several actors who generally do a great job with most scripts.
My preferred genres are period pieces, science fiction, drama, historical, documentaries and some comedy.
I don't watch television stopped doing that years ago.
I saw a lot of movies in the 1990s and life changed (for me) by 2000, so I've missed many. I think all movies have some value and I love seeing them in a theater, without distractions. My thought is that there is value due to the cost and hours of effort put into making them. However, nowadays many are too violent, dialog is full of "four letter words" and I miss the moments that were present in mid-century movies. I love the feeling of recognizing an "Oscar" level movie. At home, we watch one episode of shows at a time and it can take months to get through the whole collection by streaming. I do feel annoyed when a show I am tied to (Ie Yellowstone) goes to a subscription service we do not subscribe to.
I agree 100 percent with the binge watching experience. I’m retired so I’m not on a time schedule, which helps a great deal. The character developments--even in self contained episodes, such as Vienna Blood--is frequently more fascinating than the solving of a mystery. I think it all started with me personally when I caught glimpses of “Babylon Five” (I am definitely a sci-fi fan) and then had to buy the entire show on VHS. After I watched the whole thing from beginning to end, I made my husband (a poet!) sit through all five seasons too. He is a man of few words who likes skinny books, unlike me. Still. He tolerated it well enough. In a few years, I’ll watch it again. I have Netflix and Amazon Prime and Hulu and HBO and Disney+ all set on TV series, not movies. Two hours is not enough to tell the story of Jean Val Jean or Don Quixote, although it may be enough for Pádraic and Colm and Siobhán.
