We learned what billionaire cowardice looks like in the last few days. That’s because Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post and the second richest person in the world with wealth exceeding $200 billion, killed the paper’s commitment to endorsing a presidential candidate that dates back to 1976. So did Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times, who reportedly nixed the paper’s planned endorsement of Kamala Harris.

These decisions have roiled both papers, causing a number of high-level resignations, but the impact goes well beyond their own organizations. It tells Americans that even two of the world’s richest people are reluctant to cross a vengeful Donald Trump. In other words, they have told us they are more concerned about their own financial interests than standing up for press freedom and democratic values and against the danger of Trump. As if to clearly say even billions of dollars do not serve as a reliable bulwark against the possibility of a fascist president.

Robert Kagan, a Post editor-at-large and longtime columnist, said this following his resignation (in an article that the Post published): “It’s a sort of preemptive bending of the knee to who they may think is the probable winner.” The legendary Post duo of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein said this in a statement: “We respect the traditional independence of the editorial page, but this decision 12 days out from the 2024 presidential election ignores the Washington Post’s own overwhelming reportorial evidence on the threat Donald Trump poses to democracy.”

Former Post executive editor Marty Baron called the non-endorsement decision—which its publisher Will Lewis and other top editors chose to support— “spinelessness at an institution famed for courage.” And: “This is cowardice, a moment of darkness that will leave democracy as a casualty. Donald Trump will celebrate this as an invitation to further intimidate the Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos (and other media owners).”

Mariel Garza, the editorials editor at the Los Angeles Times, said, “I am resigning because I want to make it clear that I am not OK with us being silent. In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I’m standing up.”

In the days ahead, acting with courage will be demonstrated in ways both large and small. We should not miss the courage it took Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, to speak out about his former boss’ alarming fascism and Hitler admiration. Trump responded by calling him “a total degenerate” and claimed he was lying, but you can be sure that the attacks and threats Kelly has received came from throughout the MAGA world. The same is likely true for the hundreds of high-profile Republicans who have publicly endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. These are all people who have chosen to not obey in advance, as Yale historian and On Tyranny author Timothy Snyder has advised in one of his book’s central lessons.

But whether you are publicly speaking out, working to get out the vote, serving as a poll worker or simply committing a democratic citizen’s fundamental and sacred act of voting, there may well be a moment when you are required to make a choice. Do you go or do you stay home? Do you shy away from talking to a neighbor or a stranger because you fear their possible Trump-fueled hostility? Do you choose not to risk your safety if there are threatening MAGA cultists trying to intimidate and scare voters and others performing their responsibilities?

These are understandable responses, but it’s important for each of us to be conscious that the goal of Trump and his enablers is to break down our courage and our commitment to civil discourse and full participation in democracy and the election process. And it should be said: I’m surely not the only one who’s had conversations with Trump critics who wonder and worry about their safety, not only if Trump were to win, but also in the coming weeks after the election when Trump and his enablers work aggressively to deny a likely Harris win.

So what do you think? How important is courage? Am I overstating the point here? Is this something that has crossed your mind in terms of your own decision-making and plans for the coming weeks and months? Do you agree that it’s critical not to obey in advance—and to be conscious of the myriad ways that can happen?

As always, I look forward to reading your thoughts and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments. Trolling will not be tolerated.

One other note: I am planning a one-hour live chat for paid subscribers tomorrow at 1PM ET focused on the state of the election in these final days. I hope you’ll join us.

*Photo illustration by Catalin205 via Getty Images.