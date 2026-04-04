America, America

America, America

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Dan Sescleifer's avatar
Dan Sescleifer
1d

Incompetence is intimidated by expertise. That’s what is going on in the DOD, and only the GOP Congress has the power to correct the inane actions before the next election. Very sad and dangerous situation. The bill is accumulating and will come due.

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Kay Duren's avatar
Kay Duren
1d

In this horrible time of this horrible epoch you were able to create this brilliant expression "the confederacy of dunces that surrounds Trump." Magnifique.

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