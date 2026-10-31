America, America

America, America

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Ralph T's avatar
Ralph T
21h

I will enjoy a Democrat win, but no celebrating until Trump is gone- however he goes.

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Bill Clontz's avatar
Bill Clontz
21h

Three thoughts:

1. All really, really looks promising, but we have been burned before. Hopeful more than optimistic. I am impressed with the depth and quality of so many Democratic candidates and possible presidential contenders.

2. I am more focused on the 10 weeks between NOV 3 and JAN 3. The most dangerous time in our history on so many fronts.

3. Nov 4 is the first day of Campaign 2028. Only 703 days to go.....

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