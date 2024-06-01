In the morning after twelve jurors found Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony charges, he stood in front of the stars and stripes of American flags and called his jury trial “rigged,” the judge a “tyrant,” witness Michael Cohen a “sleazebag” and the criminal case itself “a hoax” and a “scam.” It was a terrible sight to watch this convicted felon lash out against the judicial system while employing the symbols of American democracy and freedom behind him.
His sour, rambling, low-energy and angry monologue was filled with lies, of course, and both ridiculous and hateful claims. That started with his first words less than a day after being found guilty on all counts involving the falsification of business records to hide hush money payments in order to affect the outcome of the 2016 election. "If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone," Trump began. "These are bad people. These are, in many cases, I believe, sick people."
Here’s how President Biden responded yesterday: "It's reckless. It's dangerous. It's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict…The justice system should be respected and we should never allow anyone to tear it down. It's as simple as that.”
Yet Trump’s despicable display was made worse by the growing collection of United States senators and other high-level Republican enablers immediately supporting his criminality by echoing his attacks on the American judicial system and the rule of law. “This was never about justice,” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who yearns to be Trump’s VP, said on CNN. “The only thing that Donald Trump is guilty of is being in the courtroom of a political sham trial.” On Fox “News,” House Speaker and Trump sycophant Mike Johnson said, ”He’s a symbol of fighting back against this government corruption, the deep state, the bureaucracy and all the rest.”
This appalling and predictable response is just a warm-up for the coming onslaught. The announcement by the Trump campaign that they had raised $52.8 million in the 24 hours after the criminal conviction—closing the gap with the Biden campaign’s fundraising—underscores the certainty that they will not run from Trump’s crimes but lean into them as proof of political persecution. If the language has already been incendiary, bent on burning it all down, we should brace ourselves for a once-legitimate political party to further exploit its power to condemn our system of justice, a bedrock of democracy.
While a Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted after Thursday’s’ verdict found that only 1 of every 10 Republicans said the jury decision made them “somewhat less likely” to vote for Trump, other polling found equal or greater numbers who said the guilty verdict made them more likely to vote for Trump. But the more important observation at this early stage may be what New Republic staff writer Greg Sargent wrote after the verdict. “One of the most bizarre things about the Donald Trump era has been the persistence of his aura of invincibility,” he wrote. The guilty verdict “upends that dynamic.” Or, as the headline puts it, “shatters” that aura.
Maybe. We will see. I suspect Trump’s own sad and sordid self-pity will wear on voters, as will his tired repetitions of political persecution. If the last few days are any indication, it’s also possible that recent weeks may have finally taken a toll on the physical and mental capacities of this man whose previous ability to keep moving forward despite his myriad troubles underscored his desensitized sociopathy. What we can be sure of is he will use the months ahead to do everything in his power to further undermine our system of government and the public’s belief in our institutions in the most grotesque ways.
But how will his newfound status as a convicted felon, facing possible prison in his July 11 sentencing just days before the Republican National Convention kicks off, change the dynamic? How do you think Trump’s criminal conviction will affect the election? And do you think Democrats will aggressively address Trump’s proven crimes or downplay them, even as Republicans embrace his mob boss persona and attacks?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments. Trolling will not be tolerated.
Share
I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections (not just on Saturdays).
*Photo of convicted felon Donald Trump at Trump Tower on May 31, the morning after being found guilty. Photo by David Dee Delgado via Getty Images.
I think that some of his supporters don’t recognize dysfunctional behavior because it may be part of their lives. So it’s no big deal for them.
Is it normal for a miscreant convicted of felonies to just walk out of court? That seems off to me.
He’s a man, white, and supposedly wealthy. That’s how it works. They walk free unencumbered not even by an ankle bracelet.
It’s disgusting and simply unacceptable.
I do hope the Democrats remind all of his real crimes. Repeat them with great frequency.
34.
It would be ready to spread on toast if it wasn't so poisonous.
Toxic Melon Dropped
May 30, 2024
Small, round, soft, with spoiled spots,
a felon, a Patty Melon, splattered
on Centre Street. Splashing desiccated
seeds that were once viable. Scraped up,
these seeds are not put into the compost.
It is an invasive species, that can be deadly
to humans, horses, sheep, cattle, pigs.
To be safe, this Prickly Melon’s seeds
are sent to the waste treatment incinerator.
The people who bought this pretty face,
over-ripe squash, are free as scree—
while others clean up the mess
the rubble left from erosion of a mountain.
I think that what we are failing to look at is the history making vote for Joe Biden in 2020. Although Biden has been an excellent president the vote in 2020 was decidedly anti Trump. The Democrats and Independents are antimated once again to come out in numbers that can’t be denied. Just because Republicans are loud does not mean they are winning.
And it's a good reminder that Democrats need to get loud and stay loud!
If it is true that 15-17% of his supporters say they will not vote for him IF he is convicted?
Then the GOP has only 2 choices. 1- Lose Lose Lose or stick with him & Lose Lose Lose
Seeing GOP exactly parrot Kremlin talking points - "Kremlin defends Trump, claims he is being politically targeted"
Journalists are still failing US by confronting the real question:
Is GOP really protecting Trump or themselves?
Answer-#kompromat
I think we also need to be talking about the ridiculous letter initiated by Mike Lee and signed onto by seven other senators stating they will no longer do their jobs as elected officials because blah blah blah it’s so unfair. Find me one company in America that would tolerate that from its employees. They need to forfeit their salary and benefits and resign. To publicly state a refusal to work on behalf of We The People who (foolishly) elected you to the job? And even worse they’re trying to expand the numbers of congressional officials who agree to stop working for us. As it is the House is shut down over it with the Speaker absolutely negligent in his duties. Yeah … I’m pretty angry. Trump started this mess but the numbers of utterly shameless people jumping into the sewer with him is something to behold. I guess money and power really is that important to some people.
In Oregon, after repeated legislative sessions where republicans walked out because they didn’t like the proposed bills, we the people signed an initiative to pass a law stating any absences of more than 10 disqualified a member from running for reelection. The walkout republicans challenged it and lost. It’s time for this requirement in congress.
Thank you for defining Tyrumpism as “desensitized sociopathy”.
It seems necessary to have more highly visible activism from citizens similar to the event the DeNiro and Capitol Police held outside the courthouse. Necessary to counter the 2-3 times daily Trump performances spewing lie after lie.
Perhaps, Somehow, we need to reach the Far Right Religious voters who seem to be confusing “Conservative Media” as followers of Christianity.
(I think of my family)💔
I imagine that Biden will not say much about the conviction, but everyone else below him will, incessantly. I find it hard to believe that folks needed more evidence that Trump was unqualified to be president after the first time around. Hopefully some fence sitters who were leaning R, will just be disgusted enough to stay home.
I don’t think there are many potential voters out there that are swayed by this. If you supported him before, you think this is an injustice. If you weren’t sure about supporting him, that is the ultra low information person. Do they even know this happened? If they decide to become informed before the election, they won’t vote for him. And, of course the Never Trumpers don’t change their mind with this.
Make no mistake...the current batch of Republican politicians have sold out to a Nazi fringe and will do whatever the Fuhrer demands to stay in the good graces of the Nazi mob.
When you're on TV can you pls point out that 1. his anti Semitic followers are blaming a Jewish donor for supporting the DA, and that jurors were obviously pro T since they followed his blog, and 3: HE DIDNT CALL ANY WITNESSES TO SAY HIS CONDUCT WAS NOT CRIMINAL!!! His one witness was irrelevant. Blanche was a horrible lawyer he ruined his reputation. The legal press is castigating him. . . . And don't blame the Sup Ct. Name the individuals who are at fault. And who lied during confirmation proceedings. Don't let that be forgotten.
How Will the Trump Conviction Affect the Election?
How Will the Trump Conviction Affect the Election?
How Will the Trump Conviction Affect the Election?
In the morning after twelve jurors found Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony charges, he stood in front of the stars and stripes of American flags and called his jury trial “rigged,” the judge a “tyrant,” witness Michael Cohen a “sleazebag” and the criminal case itself “a hoax” and a “scam.” It was a terrible sight to watch this convicted felon lash out against the judicial system while employing the symbols of American democracy and freedom behind him.
His sour, rambling, low-energy and angry monologue was filled with lies, of course, and both ridiculous and hateful claims. That started with his first words less than a day after being found guilty on all counts involving the falsification of business records to hide hush money payments in order to affect the outcome of the 2016 election. "If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone," Trump began. "These are bad people. These are, in many cases, I believe, sick people."
Here’s how President Biden responded yesterday: "It's reckless. It's dangerous. It's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict…The justice system should be respected and we should never allow anyone to tear it down. It's as simple as that.”
Yet Trump’s despicable display was made worse by the growing collection of United States senators and other high-level Republican enablers immediately supporting his criminality by echoing his attacks on the American judicial system and the rule of law. “This was never about justice,” Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who yearns to be Trump’s VP, said on CNN. “The only thing that Donald Trump is guilty of is being in the courtroom of a political sham trial.” On Fox “News,” House Speaker and Trump sycophant Mike Johnson said, ”He’s a symbol of fighting back against this government corruption, the deep state, the bureaucracy and all the rest.”
This appalling and predictable response is just a warm-up for the coming onslaught. The announcement by the Trump campaign that they had raised $52.8 million in the 24 hours after the criminal conviction—closing the gap with the Biden campaign’s fundraising—underscores the certainty that they will not run from Trump’s crimes but lean into them as proof of political persecution. If the language has already been incendiary, bent on burning it all down, we should brace ourselves for a once-legitimate political party to further exploit its power to condemn our system of justice, a bedrock of democracy.
While a Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted after Thursday’s’ verdict found that only 1 of every 10 Republicans said the jury decision made them “somewhat less likely” to vote for Trump, other polling found equal or greater numbers who said the guilty verdict made them more likely to vote for Trump. But the more important observation at this early stage may be what New Republic staff writer Greg Sargent wrote after the verdict. “One of the most bizarre things about the Donald Trump era has been the persistence of his aura of invincibility,” he wrote. The guilty verdict “upends that dynamic.” Or, as the headline puts it, “shatters” that aura.
Maybe. We will see. I suspect Trump’s own sad and sordid self-pity will wear on voters, as will his tired repetitions of political persecution. If the last few days are any indication, it’s also possible that recent weeks may have finally taken a toll on the physical and mental capacities of this man whose previous ability to keep moving forward despite his myriad troubles underscored his desensitized sociopathy. What we can be sure of is he will use the months ahead to do everything in his power to further undermine our system of government and the public’s belief in our institutions in the most grotesque ways.
But how will his newfound status as a convicted felon, facing possible prison in his July 11 sentencing just days before the Republican National Convention kicks off, change the dynamic? How do you think Trump’s criminal conviction will affect the election? And do you think Democrats will aggressively address Trump’s proven crimes or downplay them, even as Republicans embrace his mob boss persona and attacks?
As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your comments. Trolling will not be tolerated.
Share
I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections (not just on Saturdays).
*Photo of convicted felon Donald Trump at Trump Tower on May 31, the morning after being found guilty. Photo by David Dee Delgado via Getty Images.
I think that some of his supporters don’t recognize dysfunctional behavior because it may be part of their lives. So it’s no big deal for them.
Is it normal for a miscreant convicted of felonies to just walk out of court? That seems off to me.
He’s a man, white, and supposedly wealthy. That’s how it works. They walk free unencumbered not even by an ankle bracelet.
It’s disgusting and simply unacceptable.
I do hope the Democrats remind all of his real crimes. Repeat them with great frequency.
34.
It would be ready to spread on toast if it wasn't so poisonous.
Toxic Melon Dropped
May 30, 2024
Small, round, soft, with spoiled spots,
a felon, a Patty Melon, splattered
on Centre Street. Splashing desiccated
seeds that were once viable. Scraped up,
these seeds are not put into the compost.
It is an invasive species, that can be deadly
to humans, horses, sheep, cattle, pigs.
To be safe, this Prickly Melon’s seeds
are sent to the waste treatment incinerator.
The people who bought this pretty face,
over-ripe squash, are free as scree—
while others clean up the mess
the rubble left from erosion of a mountain.
I think that what we are failing to look at is the history making vote for Joe Biden in 2020. Although Biden has been an excellent president the vote in 2020 was decidedly anti Trump. The Democrats and Independents are antimated once again to come out in numbers that can’t be denied. Just because Republicans are loud does not mean they are winning.
And it's a good reminder that Democrats need to get loud and stay loud!
If it is true that 15-17% of his supporters say they will not vote for him IF he is convicted?
Then the GOP has only 2 choices. 1- Lose Lose Lose or stick with him & Lose Lose Lose
Seeing GOP exactly parrot Kremlin talking points - "Kremlin defends Trump, claims he is being politically targeted"
Journalists are still failing US by confronting the real question:
Is GOP really protecting Trump or themselves?
Answer-#kompromat
I think we also need to be talking about the ridiculous letter initiated by Mike Lee and signed onto by seven other senators stating they will no longer do their jobs as elected officials because blah blah blah it’s so unfair. Find me one company in America that would tolerate that from its employees. They need to forfeit their salary and benefits and resign. To publicly state a refusal to work on behalf of We The People who (foolishly) elected you to the job? And even worse they’re trying to expand the numbers of congressional officials who agree to stop working for us. As it is the House is shut down over it with the Speaker absolutely negligent in his duties. Yeah … I’m pretty angry. Trump started this mess but the numbers of utterly shameless people jumping into the sewer with him is something to behold. I guess money and power really is that important to some people.
In Oregon, after repeated legislative sessions where republicans walked out because they didn’t like the proposed bills, we the people signed an initiative to pass a law stating any absences of more than 10 disqualified a member from running for reelection. The walkout republicans challenged it and lost. It’s time for this requirement in congress.
Thank you for defining Tyrumpism as “desensitized sociopathy”.
It seems necessary to have more highly visible activism from citizens similar to the event the DeNiro and Capitol Police held outside the courthouse. Necessary to counter the 2-3 times daily Trump performances spewing lie after lie.
Perhaps, Somehow, we need to reach the Far Right Religious voters who seem to be confusing “Conservative Media” as followers of Christianity.
(I think of my family)💔
I imagine that Biden will not say much about the conviction, but everyone else below him will, incessantly. I find it hard to believe that folks needed more evidence that Trump was unqualified to be president after the first time around. Hopefully some fence sitters who were leaning R, will just be disgusted enough to stay home.
I don’t think there are many potential voters out there that are swayed by this. If you supported him before, you think this is an injustice. If you weren’t sure about supporting him, that is the ultra low information person. Do they even know this happened? If they decide to become informed before the election, they won’t vote for him. And, of course the Never Trumpers don’t change their mind with this.
Make no mistake...the current batch of Republican politicians have sold out to a Nazi fringe and will do whatever the Fuhrer demands to stay in the good graces of the Nazi mob.
When you're on TV can you pls point out that 1. his anti Semitic followers are blaming a Jewish donor for supporting the DA, and that jurors were obviously pro T since they followed his blog, and 3: HE DIDNT CALL ANY WITNESSES TO SAY HIS CONDUCT WAS NOT CRIMINAL!!! His one witness was irrelevant. Blanche was a horrible lawyer he ruined his reputation. The legal press is castigating him. . . . And don't blame the Sup Ct. Name the individuals who are at fault. And who lied during confirmation proceedings. Don't let that be forgotten.