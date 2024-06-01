America, America

Gerridoc
Gerridoc’s Substack
19 mins ago

I think that some of his supporters don’t recognize dysfunctional behavior because it may be part of their lives. So it’s no big deal for them.

Runfastandwin
27 mins ago

Is it normal for a miscreant convicted of felonies to just walk out of court? That seems off to me.

Political Constitutionalert
Constitutionalert
15 mins ago

He’s a man, white, and supposedly wealthy. That’s how it works. They walk free unencumbered not even by an ankle bracelet.

It’s disgusting and simply unacceptable.

I do hope the Democrats remind all of his real crimes. Repeat them with great frequency.

34.

Lynn Geri
13 mins ago

It would be ready to spread on toast if it wasn't so poisonous.

Toxic Melon Dropped

May 30, 2024

Small, round, soft, with spoiled spots,

a felon, a Patty Melon, splattered

on Centre Street. Splashing desiccated

seeds that were once viable. Scraped up,

these seeds are not put into the compost.

It is an invasive species, that can be deadly

to humans, horses, sheep, cattle, pigs.

To be safe, this Prickly Melon’s seeds

are sent to the waste treatment incinerator.

The people who bought this pretty face,

over-ripe squash, are free as scree—

while others clean up the mess

the rubble left from erosion of a mountain.

Mary C. Sadler
15 mins ago

I think that what we are failing to look at is the history making vote for Joe Biden in 2020. Although Biden has been an excellent president the vote in 2020 was decidedly anti Trump. The Democrats and Independents are antimated once again to come out in numbers that can’t be denied. Just because Republicans are loud does not mean they are winning.

Naima Shea (NM)
3 mins ago

And it's a good reminder that Democrats need to get loud and stay loud!

Sue Cohen
Sue’s Substack
17 mins ago

If it is true that 15-17% of his supporters say they will not vote for him IF he is convicted?

Then the GOP has only 2 choices. 1- Lose Lose Lose or stick with him & Lose Lose Lose

Seeing GOP exactly parrot Kremlin talking points - "Kremlin defends Trump, claims he is being politically targeted"

Journalists are still failing US by confronting the real question:

Is GOP really protecting Trump or themselves?

Answer-#kompromat

Lynn St. Georges
Lynn’s Substack
4 mins ago

I think we also need to be talking about the ridiculous letter initiated by Mike Lee and signed onto by seven other senators stating they will no longer do their jobs as elected officials because blah blah blah it’s so unfair. Find me one company in America that would tolerate that from its employees. They need to forfeit their salary and benefits and resign. To publicly state a refusal to work on behalf of We The People who (foolishly) elected you to the job? And even worse they’re trying to expand the numbers of congressional officials who agree to stop working for us. As it is the House is shut down over it with the Speaker absolutely negligent in his duties. Yeah … I’m pretty angry. Trump started this mess but the numbers of utterly shameless people jumping into the sewer with him is something to behold. I guess money and power really is that important to some people.

In Oregon, after repeated legislative sessions where republicans walked out because they didn’t like the proposed bills, we the people signed an initiative to pass a law stating any absences of more than 10 disqualified a member from running for reelection. The walkout republicans challenged it and lost. It’s time for this requirement in congress.

AVee
5 mins ago

Thank you for defining Tyrumpism as “desensitized sociopathy”.

It seems necessary to have more highly visible activism from citizens similar to the event the DeNiro and Capitol Police held outside the courthouse. Necessary to counter the 2-3 times daily Trump performances spewing lie after lie.

Perhaps, Somehow, we need to reach the Far Right Religious voters who seem to be confusing “Conservative Media” as followers of Christianity.

(I think of my family)💔

Steven Brubaker
7 mins ago

I imagine that Biden will not say much about the conviction, but everyone else below him will, incessantly. I find it hard to believe that folks needed more evidence that Trump was unqualified to be president after the first time around. Hopefully some fence sitters who were leaning R, will just be disgusted enough to stay home.

Deborah Lima
9 mins ago

I don’t think there are many potential voters out there that are swayed by this. If you supported him before, you think this is an injustice. If you weren’t sure about supporting him, that is the ultra low information person. Do they even know this happened? If they decide to become informed before the election, they won’t vote for him. And, of course the Never Trumpers don’t change their mind with this.

Kevin McDonald
Out-Takes and Sidebars
14 mins ago

Make no mistake...the current batch of Republican politicians have sold out to a Nazi fringe and will do whatever the Fuhrer demands to stay in the good graces of the Nazi mob.

JBR
22 mins ago

When you're on TV can you pls point out that 1. his anti Semitic followers are blaming a Jewish donor for supporting the DA, and that jurors were obviously pro T since they followed his blog, and 3: HE DIDNT CALL ANY WITNESSES TO SAY HIS CONDUCT WAS NOT CRIMINAL!!! His one witness was irrelevant. Blanche was a horrible lawyer he ruined his reputation. The legal press is castigating him. . . . And don't blame the Sup Ct. Name the individuals who are at fault. And who lied during confirmation proceedings. Don't let that be forgotten.

