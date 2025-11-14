America, America

Discussion about this post

Robyn Boyer
In a sane world he would be impeached and removed from office and face charges for raping a 13-year old girl, be convicted and be sent to prison for the rest of his life. As a pedophile he would face harsh justice from the other inmates. All trace of his administration would be torn down and the White House restored to its original, modest splendor. The Qatari jet would be dropped far at sea, and our precious country would rebuild our alliances, science and research restored, and a better, service based government would be restored. Oligarchies would be taxed and regulated, the minimum wage would be raised to meet the needs of The People, and AI would be reined in and regulated. And the nation would begin to sleep well, eat well, and stop hating and unite after the storm and dread had passed.

A normal American President would own a dog. A normal American President would have friends from his or her young years. A normal American President would read books. And a normal American President would laugh and maybe tell jokes occasionally.

