America, America

Sue Cohen
Sue’s Substack
5 hrs ago

The Founding Fathers gave us a Constitution steeped in the laws for a democratic republic

As Ben Franklin stated, We have given you a republic, IF you can keep it.”

For 248 years even thru a Civil War, democracy has prevailed

However, today we face a true 'enemy within,' a GOP & it's march towards Fascism.

They are even bragging about via Project 2025 & they want Convicted Felon Trump to be it's leader...for now

We must vote them out in numbers too large for them to cheat about because they are planning to contest every election at every level of governance

"Your vote is your voice-Never silence it"

https://www.americanprogress.org/series/project-2025-exposing-the-far-right-assault-on-america/

Claire
4 hrs ago

Democracy to me means the right to vote, the majority rules, I can speak my mind, I can openly disagree with my President. No, I don’t believe there is an America without democracy. And the GOP is doing everything they can to take America away from the rest of us. We will survive the disaster that is the current SCOTUS. We will NOT survive another go-round with Orange Jesus at the wheel. We must vote, in numbers too large to doubt, and send this odious man and his sycophants to the garbage heap. Our democracy depends on it.

ric leczel
Compass Star Wordsmith
4 hrs ago

such a positive tone you strike - our founders would be so proud

Marycat2021
3 hrs ago

What is your problem?

Melody Carranza
Melody’s Substack
1 hr ago

She's a fool and so is anyone that votes republican. You throw out a token on newsmax and expect thinking people to sway their opinion of fools? If congress was Democratic by a big margin most of the crap that ppl bitch about would be solved. Of course you'd still be whining about ppl of color except to throw them out as tokens.

Good laws that would help people are trumped because of ignorant tripe and lies thrown out by folk Iike you. There is no goodness or joy in maga eyes you are all victims of your own lives and expect everyone else to swallow your grievances. But, not I or my family and friends, we see who you are.

Sara Bothsidesnow
21 mins ago

Uhm. As far as civil discourse goes I give this a D. The person who leans Trump here is being told that only a fool would vote republican. How does that help? Or did I miss provocation or unforgivable escalation somewhere? I’m on the Dem side to be clear.

ric leczel
Compass Star Wordsmith
3 hrs ago

I dont have a problem. not everyone voting for the bad orange likes him, but individuals make individual decisions. maybe some voters dont like being called names for exercising their civic duties

Karen Estby
3 hrs ago

If people are truly informed regarding the consequences of a second Trump presidency, and they still vote for him, they aren't doing their civic duty.

ric leczel
Compass Star Wordsmith
3 hrs ago

what does "truly informed" mean? are the black women - lifelong Democratic voters in Chicago, Brooklyn, etc - fed up with migrant crime and confiscation of diminishing resources not "truly informed" because they are voting for trump? can you understand for one second why someone might differ from you?

Marycat2021
3 hrs ago

Did someone call you a name?

ric leczel
Compass Star Wordsmith
3 hrs ago

Orange Jesus at the wheel. We must vote, in numbers too large to doubt, and send this odious man and his sycophants to the garbage heap.

why can't voters who choose differently than you just be voters? why sycophants?

Elizabeth Sugar
Elizabeth’s Substack
3 hrs ago

Because if you choose authoritarian fascists that's who you are.

Marycat2021
3 hrs ago·edited 3 hrs agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I fell in love with White when I was in high school, and my English class read and discussed his wonderful essay, "Once More to the Lake." In the 49 years since I graduated, I have owned 2 volumes of his essays, the books "Charlotte's Web" and "Stuart Little," and when Yankee Magazine printed a piece on his farm in Maine being up for sale several years ago, I saved that issue for ages. He and Wendell Berry are my literary idols and symbols of what it means to be an American writer. Thank you for this piece.

Matthew Young
2 hrs agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Republicans have for many years worked to elect a president who is not brilliant or particularly capable, but who could be manipulated through flattery and false subservience. (Dick Cheney more or less ran the George W. Bush show.) They thought Trump would be the perfect tool but badly miscalculated. Now they are the tools of a narcissistic psychopath who aims to be an autocrat.

Michael Maupin 🄾🄵 🅂🅃🄾🅁🅈🅂🄷🄴🄳
StoryShed
2 hrs agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Civility and caring for your neighbor!

Alexandra Barcus
AlexandraB’s Substack
3 hrs agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

I like the notion of the hole in the stuffed shirt. Or a dent in a high hat. This is a country for everyone—-not the uber-rich, not mafia bosses, but everyday people. Perhaps if the kind Trump says he could shoot on Fifth Avenue with impunity?

Garnet Holmes
4 hrs agoLiked by Steven Beschloss

Democracy is hope. Hope that I have power in my vote to make things better. It is all of us believing that individually and together we work for the hope of a more equal and peaceful world.

author
Steven Beschloss
2 hrs agoAuthor

Nice way to put it.

Jarrod Baniqued
Jarrod Baniqued’s Newsletter
4 hrs ago

I do recall that de Tocqueville, in his 1830s tour of America, looked with interest at the town halls and fraternal organizations that marked small-town life across the country, and appraised it as a testament to the omnipresence of democracy in everyday American life, in contrast to its hyper-individualistic tendencies he noticed and warned against.

I don’t think America is America without democracy. Of course, it has to be buttressed by a sense of freedom from “economic royalists”, as FDR called them.

At the time of de Tocqueville’s visit, Henry Clay and Albert Gallatin were midway through their careers and promoted a macroeconomic system that used moderately high tariff money in public banks to invest in infrastructure, resulting in more jobs and dynamic local economies. FDR kept the basics and added government-owned arms factories, aggressive antitrust enforcement, Social Security, and the right to form a union.

With today’s culture of unprecedented stock buybacks, a more powerful auto and real estate lobby, a bloated for-profit military-industrial complex, and oligopoly, we need more economic democracy--paired with a new collective faith in that old-timey Yankee civic nationalism. What could be more American than that?

Kay Hale
Kay’s Substack
4 hrs ago

When someone said the Constitution is hanging by a thread I had to think not very long on that popular statement. No, our Constitution holds fast. It is the written instructions of protection against those within and without who seek to destroy it and all of us. Yes, we must fight for the democracy the Constitution affords us. That parchment is not an army, it is not a court, it is not a Superman come to save us. It is a way of life, a way of freedom. It is a manifesto of all that is good and right in our country. It includes all of us and gives us a platform to keep all of us free. We save ourselves and we use the Constitution to define what we are saving and why. It is not a piece of fiction, nor a too high an ideal. It is what we are, what we have always strived for. It is our list we carry with us in our hearts and with us as we take to the secrecy and sacredness of the voting booth. It is the opportunity to make good our pledge as children to the United States of America. It is not a Holy Writ but a sacred journey to be the very best of what it is to live in this magnificent country.

As a result of the thoughtful ideals and instructions contained within the Constitution, we have a form of government, although battled bloody sometimes, that exists because men of foresight saw us as a true embodiment of freedom and industry in an impossibly big land. Our democracy is established and now will be kept by adhering to time honored ideals put forth in our Constitution. Therefore, I cannot and will not conceive of our country without democracy. Those who loudly proclaim our democracy is flawed and no longer worth keeping are wrong and they join the ranks of many in history whose names are merely a mention in their misguided attempts to grab power from the hands and hearts of our citizens. At this time, they seem strong and loud, but they too will fail as other before.

SPW
3 hrs ago

These are my feelings exactly. We may be flawed but we have the freedom to keep trying to do better; always. That defines my America.

Maria Chamberlain
3 hrs ago

Extremely well stated! Thank you! :)

Maria Chamberlain
3 hrs ago

I will read your Substack when you start it. :)

Jill Stoner
Fiction's Prophecy
4 hrs ago

God bless E. B. White, perhaps America's most sage, witty and humble philosopher.

I quote him (through Charlotte) often, when sharing thoughts on humility with my grandchildren.

"'Humble?' said Charlotte. ‘Humble’ has two meanings. It means ‘not proud’ and it means ‘near the ground.’ That’s Wilbur all over. He’s not proud and he’s near the ground.'"

Marycat2021
3 hrs ago

What a wonderful book for all ages!

Jill Stoner
Fiction's Prophecy
33 mins ago

So much so, I reread it every year.

charlene fitzpatrick
4 hrs ago

Democracy is a belief system that people have a common conscience of right vs. wrong and a belief in their ability to promote, through government, the will of the people to uphold the conscience of right along with consequences and accountability towards those who transgress it.

Marycat2021
3 hrs ago

It's simply a system of majority rule. If we have enough bad people voting for Trump, those lofty goals will be replaced by widespread corruption and unchecked power.

ric leczel
Compass Star Wordsmith
3 hrs ago

simply voting for a candidate makes those voters "bad people"?

AVee
4 hrs ago

Lovely just lovely words!

I was struck especially by this phrase of White’s:

Democracy …..”the feeling of vitality everywhere…”.

The Far Right cultivates dread and morbid predictions -the opposite of “Vitality”.

The knot and turbulence churning in my stomach is due to the attempted throttling of our Democracy and ALL that we know:

The opposite of Vitality.

I still embody Hope whenever I can. White’s words are helpful.

If only my blood pressure would drop!😵‍💫

Donald Lipkis
Donald’s Substack
4 hrs ago

Such a shame that such a large percentage of the public doesn’t believe or understand this. Moreover, they don’t seem to care or recognize that a storm is coming.

Marycat2021
3 hrs ago

And that is because, in large part, the news media thinks it's more fun and more lucrative to do stories on Trump and the far right. Democracy was never meant to be taken for granted, but here we are.

JB
JB’s Newsletter
4 hrs ago

Democracy is the bucket brigade that puts out the fire. It’s not talking over the answer. It’s knowing the government has your back in a crisis or someone rips you off. Democracy is what keeps the rich and violent from ruining our lives for money and kicks.

ric leczel
Compass Star Wordsmith
4 hrs ago

uh not really- it's 50% + 1

Thomas M.
26 mins ago

I was taught that it was my duty to support, as best I could, and vote for my choices of candidates for public office. If that candidate lost that was just the way it was. I had to either work harder or choose differently next time.

My wife and I were ticket splitters in every election until 2018. That was when it became evident that this Republican Party no longer believed in America.

I don't believe the Republicans will prevail in the 2024 election, but we, who oppose what the Republican Party has become must assume a posture of sheer and unabashed punishment at the ballot box. Their rejection of America and foray into theocratic oligarchy must become a lesson that won't soon be forgotten.

So, no, should we reject democracy, this will no longer be America.

Robert Mihaly
48 mins ago

Democracy is the ability of every citizen and non-citizen to express their will without fear of being arrested. Russia has no such tradition, so they accepted a monster who makes war on Russia and the rest of the world. We do not accept such leaders in democracy, and if one gains power, America is done. Beware! One is approaching the door of the White House.

Paula Dunn
49 mins ago

Thanks Steven Beschloss….

My thoughts…

Democracy means that in our United States we can vote.

My vote counts even when the majority votes differently.

Through the years our imperfect democracy has decided that:

*All men regardless of their ethnicity or prior slavery status obtained the right to vote (February 3, 1870)

* Women obtained the right to vote

(August 18, 1920)

Women & Men:

*can own property,

*choose their work profession,

*choose their spouse,

*choose divorce,

*sometimes make the same salary as the opposite sex.

* could make decisions about their healthcare in consultation with their local medical providers. Since the Dobbs decision that has changed for women who live in certain States.

Our future democracy….

I’m hopeful that the majority of Americans will choose to support a democracy that includes equality of both benefits and responsibilities.

elizabeth benyi
49 mins ago

Otherwise we would just be Russia

Bob Kovitz
Bob’s Substack
56 mins ago

Democracy, as it’s now practiced, has become completely fungible depending on who’s defining it. The so-called democratic republics around the world are anything but. A framework of voting and representative government does always translate into a democratic system. Virtually any act by the government or its leaders can be cloaked in “democracy.” It’s become good ad copy to include “democratic principles” in your mission statement, even if you have no intent to adhere to them.

What kind of parable would EB White write today, or would he be dismissed as another lib-tard trolling for “likes” on X?

Rita Richards Newhouse
1 hr ago

Has America ever attained the lofty goals of pure democracy? I think not. From the beginning to the present, women's rights have been unjustly tramped upon by dominating males. Restricted voting rights, property owners only, are now continued through state gerrymandering and threats to voters, poll workers and continued accusations of fraud. The deterioration of public education which once taught principles of democracy, civics, history has given way to technology training, ignorance, people unable to choose representatives knowledgeable in leadership and government for the people. Winners are often those who have attained large money amounts from rich supporters who want favors in return. And those chosen are desperate to hold onto power forever, a lifetime job with perks others can only dream of. We are a nation that now worships celebrities once mocked by Capote, we are no longer a united people but a divided nation, half of which support representatives who concoct conspiracy theories and spend all their time on committees to investigate their opposition. Decisions made favor the rich, justice is unequal, there are more prisoners in the US than other countries, racism exists, we are involved with chaos in other countries, have lost two wars, no longer care for the elderly, veterans, the poor, hungry children, spend instead, billions for military build up when we already have the biggest arsenal in the world. Mao's long march to dictatorship is trump's 8 year trek.

Burke
Thoughts from the edge
3 hrs ago

The Constitution isn't perfect. Patrick Henry thought it gives too much power to the minority. But it was the best document (with the Amendments) that could be achieved, politically, at the time. And we have to live with it, until change becomes obvious to the majority.

He warned that the protection of individual freedom from intrusion by an overreaching government, and the survival of a self-ruled nation, depended on Honorable Men. That a Bad Man could win the Presidency without majority vote, and become a king. And there would be no checks to stop him. Here's his speech at the Constitutional Convention.

https://www.redhill.org/primary-sources/liberty-or-empire/

Practically? This is a nation of 258 million free adults. Who will fight to keep a tyrant from taking their rights away. Force? Donald and his little Trump World gang and his 147 Objectors vs 258 million freedom loving Americans. Even Bad King John had to bend to the will of his subjects.

Susan Linehan
Auldtwa's Substack
4 hrs ago·edited 4 hrs ago

It would still be the northern part of the continents named for Amerigo Vespucci. That's about it.

