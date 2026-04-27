America, America

America, America

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Martha Franklin's avatar
Martha Franklin
13h

You know, I was never a believer in conspiracy theories before this sick regime came into power, but I distrust anything that is spewed by any of its cruel, self-serving members.

I find that this has the potential to diminish my ability to feel empathy and compassion, and I don't want that to happen. It has become a daily struggle.

No, this is no way to live.

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Pattie's avatar
Pattie
12h

I can't even begin to express how badly I want that orange stain out of our White House. He has done so much damage already in the 15 months of his second term, that I fear we will not have a country left if he's able to somehow survive for the next 33 months.

Truthfully, I am one overwhelmed, stressed out American citizen who urgently needs to be able to sleep through the night like I used to when President Uncle Joe was in charge.

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