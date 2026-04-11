America, America

America, America

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Richard's avatar
Richard
3h

Yes, we are now joining forces with the baddies. But we can course-correct, beginning with the mid-terms.

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David's avatar
David
3h

Is he going to stump for Putin in Russias next election?

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