This ant-government concert and protest yesterday was organized by a group called Civil Resistance. (Photo by Janos Kummer via Getty Images)

I hope you’ve seen the inspiring images from Heroes’ Square in Budapest, Hungary. Over a hundred thousand Hungarians—seeking the end of Viktor Orbán’s anti-democratic, authoritarian rule after 16 years in power—were standing together for an anti-government concert to express their opposition before Sunday’s elections. Every American should celebrate this expression of democracy by Hungarians who no longer want to live in what has been described as “a petri dish for illiberalism.”

But not JD Vance, who was standing side-by-side with Orbán this week in Budapest. “We have to get Viktor Orbán re-elected as prime minister of Hungary, don’t we?” Vance said. He was there to “help as much as I possibly can help” with Orbán’s re-election. This was after hypocritically complaining about European Union interference in the election.

And, of course, there was Donald Trump, tapped in on speakerphone by Vance. Trump praised Orbán as “a fantastic man” who “kept your country good.” He “did not allow people to storm your country and invade your country like the people have and ruined other countries.” This came after a Trump post promoting the Hungarian strongman who is losing in the polls: “GET OUT AND VOTE FOR VIKTOR ORBÁN. He is a true friend, fighter, and WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Hungary.”

That’s not all. Trump followed that praise with this attempt to swing the election just a day before Hungarians go to the polls: “My Administration stands ready to use the full Economic Might of the United States to strengthen Hungary’s Economy, as we have done for our Great Allies in the past, if Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian People ever need it.”

So much for the principle of staying out of another country’s elections. So much for standing up for democracy. After all, white nationalist Orbán is a Trump and MAGA world favorite who has visited Mar-a-Lago multiple times and proudly touts his aggressive efforts to restrict immigration and LGBTQ+ rights and to crack down on the judiciary and a free press. Orbán’s Fidesz Party controls some 80 percent of the nation’s media.

But Hungarians have tired of Orban’s illiberalism and corruption and of the country’s economic stagnation. Demonstrators also rejected Orbán’s pro-Putin stance, showcased in a newly revealed call to Moscow last October. “I am at your service,” Orbán pledged to Putin and described himself as “a mouse” that helps “a lion.” The response by anti-Orbán protestors in the last few days: “Ruszkik haza!” they chanted. ("Russians, go home.)

Polls indicate that Orbán and his Fidesz party are behind 50 to 39 percent to the center-right Tisza Party and its opposition leader, Péter Magyar, offering strong signs that Orbán’s rule might be finally coming to an end. This despite the efforts of Orban’s illiberal American backers—or possibly even because of their efforts.

Tomorrow we’ll see whether Hungarians pursue a different future by standing against the growth of the far-right movement and Orbán’s antagonism toward the European Union. “We don't want to live in fear anymore,” Magyar has told supporters. “This country belongs to all of us, not just those in power.”

Is the Trump and Vance romance with authoritarian Viktor Orbán about to end? What do you think of these two loudly supporting Orbán? What do you think of them interfering in Hungary’s election? How disturbing is it to see American leaders, ostensibly serving a democracy, siding with this hostile authoritarian? Will it backfire? And finally, what can we learn from Hungary?

As always, I look forward to your observations and the opportunity for the America, America community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

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