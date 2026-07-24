America, America

America, America

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
17hEdited

For months, I have been telling my friends and family to pay attention to Jon Ossoff because he is such a clear thinker and articulate speaker. I will admit that I did see similarities between him and Barack Obama in that regard. I guess I just found it refreshing that someone could speak with such moral clarity and quiet force of will. I found his speaking style compelling and clear. I was surprised that nobody seemed to know who he was. It appears that this may be, after a fashion, his time to shine. We need a voice of reason, compassion, and truth. That voice may be his…at least, at this moment. And at this moment, I’ll take what I can get. His voice speaking on behalf of our democracy isn’t just better than nobody. It’s better than just about everybody. He is one of those rare people who have democracy in their soul, and honesty and truth in their bones. Who knows what is next on the menu for him? He is the ‘full meal deal’…and I, for one, will have another helping, please.

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Charlotte Glessner's avatar
Charlotte Glessner
17h

It is very encouraging to see and hear from someone with a moral compass. Someone who is willing to stand up and fight for us. Someone who takes on the bullies and wins. Thanks Steven for highlighting him.

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