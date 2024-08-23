“In the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand and where the United States of America belongs,” Kamala Harris asserted in her acceptance speech as the Democratic nominee for president. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

Over the last four weeks, Kamala Harris and her campaign have offered Americans laughter and joy, releasing a bounty of optimistic, electrified exuberance about America and the future that many of us had wondered if we’d ever experience again. That joyfulness was on display last night when the vice president officially accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination. But this former prosecutor took a critical next step in making the argument as to why she should and must be the nation’s Commander-in-Chief—and she did it with authority and strength that was likely new for many listeners.

She began her speech by sharing her personal story as the daughter of a strong immigrant mother and the values she learned from both her parents of community, faith and treating others with respect. She told us about her career as a prosecutor, motivated by her desire to protect victims and serve the people. When she charged a case, she did so in the name of “the people,” she said. Why? “In our system of justice, a harm against one of us is a harm against all of us,” she explained.

Yes, Harris detailed the case against Donald Trump, describing “the chaos and calamity when he was in office,” his role in inciting violence on Jan. 6 to keep power and his being found guilty of fraud and found liable for committing sexual abuse. If he were to regain the White House, she said, he would use the “immense powers of the presidency…not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had: himself.”

Then she articulated her views about national security and the responsibilities of an American president, providing a fierce and fearless contrast with Trump and describing the scale of what’s at stake. “I will not cozy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim-Jong-Un, who are rooting for Trump because they know he is easy to manipulate with flattery and favors,” she said. “They know Trump won't hold autocrats accountable—because he wants to be an autocrat.”

“As President,” she continued with gravity and stunning intensity, “I will never waver in defense of America's security and ideals. Because, in the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand and where the United States of America belongs.”

In day four of the convention that devoted considerable attention to veterans, Harris made clear in no uncertain terms that she honors their service and their fundamental role in securing America. She not only described her own experience as vice president, but communicated her readiness to assume the presidency.

“America, we must also be steadfast in advancing our security and our values abroad,” she said . “As vice president, I have confronted threats to our security, negotiated with foreign leaders, strengthened our alliances and engaged with our brave troops overseas. As Commander-in-Chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world. I will fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families. And I will always honor—and never disparage—their service and their sacrifice.”

Forget all the moronic talk of Kamala Harris as some dangerous, wild-eyed radical. This was the serious voice of duty and stability. This was a reminder that she is already armed with considerable experience.

She highlighted what America she’s fighting for: “where we care for one another, look out for one another, and recognize that we have so much more in common than what separates us. That none of us has to fail for all of us to succeed. And that, in unity, there is strength.”

Harris also contrasted that with Trump and Vance (who she only referred to as “our opponents”) who are “out there, every day, denigrating America, talking about how terrible everything is.” Noting that her mother taught her to “never let anyone tell you who you are,” Harris urged Americans to “show who we are and what we stand for..” Her list: “Freedom, opportunity, compassion, dignity, fairness and endless possibilities.”

She concluded by both describing how important this moment is and how lucky Americans are to have the opportunity to fulfill their country’s promise. The words were inspiring and a call to action.

“We are the heirs to the greatest democracy in the history of the world,” she began. “And on behalf of our children and grandchildren, and all those who sacrificed so dearly for our freedom and liberty, we must be worthy of this moment. It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done.”

Like the immigrant daughter that she is, Kamala Harris’ closing laid waste to anyone who would doubt her patriotism or her belief in America’s greatness (providing a stark contrast to the guy who attacks America with tragic regularity).

The task ahead? “To fight for this country we love. To fight for the ideals we cherish. And to uphold the awesome responsibility that comes with the greatest privilege on Earth. The privilege and pride of being an American.” And the opportunity? “Together, let us write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told.”

Yes, this was a candidate’s speech—and a warm, captivating, multi-dimensional and tough one. But I suspect there will be plenty of Americans—Democrats, Independents and, yes, even some Republicans—who heard a sitting vice president speaking, one who is more than ready to be an effective president.

“I promise to be a president for all Americans,” she underlined to the politically diverse television audience. “You can always trust me to put country above party and self. To hold sacred America’s fundamental principles, from the rule of law, to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power.”

After this speech, delivered with authority and clarity, the whole idea of “Madam President” has never seemed more real. The future is coming fast. Time for all of us to heed Michelle Obama’s command: “Do something.”

Share

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keeps nearly all the content free for everyone and gives you full access to the comment sections.