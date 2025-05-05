America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula Dunn's avatar
Paula Dunn
8h

Inspirational Judicial words hopefully will prompt courage

Thanks StevenBeschloss…

“The Constitution does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders—especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it.”

Judge James Boasberg

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
8h

“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice by pretending to be even more stupid than nature made them.” - Bertrand Russell

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture