America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
11h

The depravity is truly breathtaking.

We can do better. We will.

https://albellenchia.substack.com/p/calling-all-smiths?r=7wk5d

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
10h

It is hard to turn your attention to something else, when each and all of the people who write about Russia and foreign affairs for a living repeatedly return to the link between this administration and Putin. The evidence is piling up that Trump and his family’s alliance with Russia is strong and continues to gain strength (a new book comes out Monday about Jared Kushner’s deals with the Saudi’s and Russia through his hacked cell phone.) Russia IS listening…but so are our allies…and what they hear is not music to their ears.

Corruption is the name of the game. Like a tornado that inches closer to the heart of our democratic ideals, it increasingly appears that this administration and Russia have combined forces, gaining strength and sweeping up everything in their path with an aim of total destruction. Only our overwhelming vote against this pernicious authoritarianism will stop this storm. We have no choice but to vote…and vote to win. We must vanquish this threat and prove that democracy can survive and thrive.

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