America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
13h

Full stop. No longer even debatable, except for the cultists.

"The only people who are mad at you for speaking the truth are those who are living a lie." - Frida Kahlo

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
12h

If you pull the thread even a microscopic amount, it is plain that Trump’s support of Russia in its latest iteration is a direct through line to Iran. Trump buys enough Russian oil to keep him in Putin’s good graces so that Putin can give Iran the weapons it needs to attack us. Sweet. Traitor 101. What I don’t understand is that, even if someone is pro-Putin, those sentiments do not erase, as you said, Steven, the traitorous aspect of all this. We may not be technically at war with Russia but we are certainly at war with Iran.

It amazes me that any President of this great nation could ‘1984’ us about who our enemies are. Democrats, journalists, immigrants…the list goes on and on…but Russia? No. Poor little mistreated Putin, who has plundered and murdered and invaded Ukraine. Poor little mistreated Putin, who has interfered with our elections non-stop and spoon-fed propaganda to this country’s propaganda-hungry citizens on behalf of Trump. Poor little mistreated Putin, who is helping to fund a war in Iran that should never have been started. And “the beat goes on”.

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