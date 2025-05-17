“Raise your voices against authoritarianism,” Bruce Springsteen said this week in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images)

Several nights ago in Manchester, England, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band kicked off the European leg of a tour he’s titled “The Land of Hope and Dreams Tour.” He had powerful, fearless words to say about the country he loves and the danger America is facing. It reminded me about the profound voice that an artist can use and made me wonder about how many others need to speak out.

Springsteen opened like this: “The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, and music, and rock ’n’ roll in dangerous times! In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.

“Tonight,” he continued, “we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring.”

What Springsteen had to say was clearly planned. He even quieted the music so he could be heard. Allow me to share at length his vivid and ultimately hopeful comments as he sat down on stage to speak. (You can also watch him here.)

In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now. In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now. In my country, they are taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They are rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and plural society. They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom. They are defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands. They are removing residents off American streets and, without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons. This is all happening now. A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government. They have no concern or idea of what it means to be deeply American. The America l’ve sung to you about for 50 years is real and regardless of its faults is a great country with a great people. So we’ll survive this moment. Now, I have hope, because I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said. He said, “In this world, there isn’t as much humanity as one would like, but there’s enough.”

Inevitably, this led Donald Trump to condemn Springsteen yesterday in his typically ugly and childish ways, calling him an “obnoxious jerk” and “dumb as a rock” and “highly overrated.” He of course criticized his appearance and said, “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy.” And he also directly threatened him, saying he “OUGHT TO KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the country, that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him.”

Notice the reference to a previous (and timeworn) norm to not speak out against America while outside the country. You’ll recall the Dixie Chicks faced heavy backlash in 2003 when singer Natalie Maines criticized George Bush and the coming invasion of Iraq while in London. As if Donald Trump were entitled to demand that anyone follow norms. As if, especially in these times, we should believe patriotism demands silence when not in America.

“One of the artists’ jobs [is] to make sense of existence and to make sense of the current times that you live in, and to contextualize those times,” Springsteen said to Variety last month. “Every artist does it in a different way. So I’ve got that on my mind.”

Count me among those grateful that this legendary musician—who can never be authentically attacked for lacking patriotism or love of country—has chosen to speak out with clarity. He’s proven that he’s not about to soft-pedal his views to avoid the wrath of a hateful tyrant. I hope that it inspires other artists to use their voices in this time of grave urgency.

So what do you think? Must artists help turn the tide? Can they be more influential than elected officials in driving change? Beyond the track record of endorsing candidates, is this moment different in rallying the public? Can their speaking out help motivate and mobilize mass demonstrations? Are you surprised that many have been thus far reluctant and will Springsteen’s moral clarity inspire other artists now? Who would you like to hear from?

As always, I look forward to reading your observations and the opportunity for this community to learn from each other. Please do be respectful in your remarks. Trolling will not be tolerated.

