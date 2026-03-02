America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
11h

“You will never find justice in a world where criminals make the rules.” - Bob Marley

Reply
Share
Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
11h

Please keep writing, keep speaking, keep holding up the mirror to each and all of us. I’ve said it before and will say it again. G-D help us. This is so much bigger and more overwhelming than anything we’ve had to face as a nation. As usual, it’s not only about the act of war itself, but the much bigger question about what this portends. It’s about a dictator’s embrace of war as not evil but sublime. That’s what I see…the thrill seeker using the United States military to scramble to the top of the heap, leaving all the debris that has resulted for others to remove…while the trophies of war that are his mercenary objectives await. He has torn us asunder. He plunders and he loots. He smites and he lays low…and the innocents who are now dead in a girls school are only the beginning. This is biblical in its scope and scale…and it is now on us. ‘Round and around and around he goes, and what is next…nobody knows.

Reply
Share
2 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steven Beschloss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture