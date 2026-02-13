America, America

Ellen Deschatres
5h

So many Roy Cohns…so little time. She wasted none of it on fairness, restraint and decorum. She is the face of this administration unmasked, not in the least concerned with the fact that she herself is breaking the law by not adhering to the Epstein Transparence Act. Rule of law, you might ask…what’s that, would be her answer…over and over again.

The rage most of us feel watching her shred our Constitution, laws and norms on behalf of her handler is beyond description. There are no more words, try as I might to give my despair form. I’m doing a lousy job, because it’s all too much, their corruption and despicable attitudes and behavior toward Congress. This method of dishonoring Congress is, by association, a dishonoring of the people of this country. Do you blame me for my fury? We’ve been slapped by the proverbial glove and feel as if we should but cannot defend our collective honor. Protest we should, and protest, we must, but we need Congress to realize that Bondi’s affronts are slaps that are heard and felt by good and principled people everywhere.

America, the world is watching.

Kyle D Bickel
5h

Bondi and Trump continue to make one critical error in their “Lie, Obfuscate, Attack” strategy: They fail to recognize that the whole world is watching. They will find out the truth in the maxim “You can run, but you can’t hide.”

