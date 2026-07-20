America, America

America, America

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
4h

Lately, I’ve seen more articles about people leaving the country, or wanting to leave and I’ll admit to having that thought, especially since my husband has dual citizenship. We have talked about it at length and, at this point, have come to the conclusion that if a mass exodus of all dems and independents occurred, hundreds of millions of people could leave. Yet, as a thought experiment, what purpose would be served by upending our lives and emptying out the country if everyone (hypothetically) left? Would it defang this government? Probably. But not only would it be an impossible task, it would empty out more than the population. We would all be leaving behind this amazing experiment; this bond to our ideals, forged by hands we never met and defended by same, to say nothing of the economy. Still, I don’t mind saying that it entertains me as a revenge fantasy.

But you are correct. Just as this regime cannot, in Orwellian fashion, delete the “inconvenient truths”, neither can we delete the years of bravery and struggle of worn-out souls. We cannot delete what time has wrought, just as they cannot. Truth is something with which they cannot survive, but for us, it is the very essence of our survival.

We have to guard it against every foe. This is the lesson of our time. This is the well-tread path of the past and the warning for the future. As this regime builds permanent fencing to keep it out, we must build bridges to expand its reach.

Thank you, Steven, for all that you do to help us all do this!

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AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
4h

105 days

This was one of my initial fears: the obliteration of history.

I never anticipated the overt elimination of tracking vital statistics, or dismantling weather tracking or hiding the locations of harmful chemicals industry locations.

I never anticipated the crusade of assaulting Truth to such an incredible extent it it would result in risking the health and safety of our people.

I never anticipated this level of cruelty from any leader and especially in the US.

Thank you. We need the information. Dark as it is.

Resolve to vote

💙🇺🇸💙

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