America, America

America, America

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Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
5h

Adam Mockler showed this live, and I was infuriated by the audience members who were jeering at a reporter who asked a question. Then that pos Vance said "That's ok, there are biased reporters in every state." Then someone fainted and pos Vance used that as an excuse to get out of there. Who are these morons still supporting this regime?

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
5h

“The greatest mistake a people can make is to hesitate even for a single second to overthrow a greedy government that cares only about its own welfare and not the welfare of the people, through non-violent civil disobedience methods!”- Mehmet Murat Ildan

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