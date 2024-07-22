(Photo by Photosomnia via Getty Images)

Yesterday, a man who loves his county and worries for its future made the tough decision to withdraw from the presidential race and pass the torch to his vice president. In so doing, Joe Biden exemplified patriotism and told us that he believes that Kamala Harris has what it takes to be president, advance the mission of democracy and freedom, and defeat the Republican nominee bent on ending the centuries-old American democratic experiment.

The flood of endorsements from leading Democrats, including many of those pitched as potential rivals for the nomination, demonstrates both the desire to coalesce and unify around Harris, as well as the belief that she is best positioned to confront the felonious Trump. It will likely only be a matter of days before enough state party delegates to the Democratic Party Convention commit to pledge their support for the current vice president, solidifying Harris’ place as the presumptive nominee.

This passing of the torch in this profound and profoundly dangerous moment in our country’s history got me thinking about the notion of patriotism—both what that love of country looks like and also what the rejection of America and American values looks like. This seemed useful at a time when the Republican nominee falsely portrays himself as the true holder of the American flag and leader of the American cause.

What follows are 25 musings on the subject. I hope you’ll add more in the comments section.

Patriots are those who:

Love justice and honor the promise of free and fair elections. Know that a democracy can only fulfill its mission when no one is above the law. Grasp the difference between believing in democracy and kowtowing to autocrats and cult leaders who yearn for dictatorship. Breathe freely when they know there’s religious liberty and no one faith is exalted over all others. Support leaders of compassion and intellect who believe in the fundamental principle of equality. Suffer over the stain of slavery and wonder whether its tragic history can ever be overcome. Realize the necessity of confronting the past, even when its painful, as the only way to free the nation for the future. Recognize that skin color should never have offered undue advantage in a society defined by the principle of equality. Believe in the potential of all people, not just white males, to hold high positions of leadership. Hold tight to the idea that the perfection of our union depends on the pursuit of justice and the expansion of rights. Recognize deeply that millions of Americans fought and died for democracy and freedom and against Nazis and Nazism—and vow to ensure that these evil ideas will not take sway in America. Reject with all their heart the idea that blood and soil are what define us and should shape America’s future. Honor the country’s history of immigration and celebrate the role that refugees have had and always will have in shaping America’s economic and cultural dynamism. Understand deep in their bones that while diversity may lead to conflict, it is also a critical way America has become smarter and stronger. Yearn for unity not division, yet will defend and work tirelessly to defeat the tyranny of a minority that rejects democracy and human decency. Grieve over closed minds that ban books as if denying ideas and freedom of expression make a society stronger, not weaker. Understand that opposing the desires of others to shape their own identities is a dangerous step in ending self-expression that differs from those in power. Confront the hostility toward women’s rights and reproductive freedom, as exemplified by J.D. Vance and the Supreme Court supermajority. Grieve for a Supreme Court that strips away rights, takes bribes from billionaires dressed up as gifts, and insists their views matter more than those of the people. Cry when the highest court in the land bows to the will of a convicted felon and rules to give him near-total immunity, as if he were king. Remember that the original patriots formed a new nation to free themselves from the unjust tyranny of a king. Do not obey in advance, especially when a grievance-filled autocrat inundates you with lies and demands your fealty. Speak out against the cruel, anti-democratic Project 2025, supported by Donald Trump. Do not fear threats of arrest and treason for standing up for the Constitution and the rule of law, especially when those threats are made by a convicted felon determined to avoid accountability. Will even withdraw from the race for the presidency if that’s what’s required to sustain democracy and defeat the march of fascism.

In the months ahead, the Democrats will need to clearly articulate both what they stand for and what are the stakes of the election. That’s true every four years, but this time that task possesses extraordinary urgency and gravity.

Their failure would mean that the increasingly authoritarian GOP will feel at liberty to erode free and fair elections, effectively ending American democracy as we know it. Their success would mean that the country has four more years to turn the page on this dark chapter.

It’s up to all of us to prove that love of country can triumph over the hunger for carnage and retribution. We can thank Joe Biden for providing us such a powerful model of patriotism.

Share

I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber for $50 a year or just $5 a month, if you’re not already. This helps sustain and expand the work of America, America, keep nearly all the content free for everyone and give you full access to the comments sections.