America, America

User's avatar
Martha Franklin's avatar
Martha Franklin
3h

The economy is hot, all right. We've burned through more of our money during the felon's terms than usual.

He either lies or projects, always. The guy who incited January 6 is accusing Democrats of sedition?? Really??? If this were a movie, I'd laugh at the absurdity. However....

An aside: We've begun watching the Ken Burns documentary about the American Revolution. It is fascinating and heartbreaking all at the same time for many different reasons: the construction of our country and its government, but at tremendous cost to indigenous peoples. We're learning a lot, good and bad, about our roots. I hope everyone will watch this.

Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
2h

I am sure I am not alone in my longing to see this administration end, but sometimes I wonder HOW it will end, or IF it can end. Three more unendurable years of Trump is unimaginable. The road to peace and freedom is not by way of he who is leading us down the Highway of Hell. Each and every direction he takes has its own sign post; Chaos, this way, Cruelty, that way. It’s an endless roundabout on the road to our ruination both physically and morally.

I’m waiting for him to change the name of any city that sounds like it opposes him, or has the name of someone he hates. How about Norman(Norm Eisen), Oklahoma, or Clinton, Arkansas, or, better yet, Washington, DC?

We’re in Pottersville, Folks. In this holiday season, I’m wishing and hoping for some miracle of our collective mind to reimagine Bedford Falls where the citizenry stands united in truth and justice. My heart is longing for some modicum of civility, decency and compassion to return; for our Congress to do its duty without the hot breath of this authoritarian breathing down its neck. I pray for the restoration of the UNITED States of America.

