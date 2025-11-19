America, America

America, America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robyn Boyer's avatar
Robyn Boyer
4h

Here's some good news: Trump is losing his mind, literally. His father died of dementia; his mother of Alzheimer's. You can see and hear the toll it's taking, especially as the Epstein Files debacle closes in on him. He speaks jibberish, no longer the "weave." Just straight up crazy talk. Which will make it harder to convict him of treason for selling 48 F-35's to the Saudi's, who will more than likely offload the tech to China. [Why do they need all those planes?] All so that Trump and Sons can make out like piggy bandits in the Middle East. MBS is a scourge and the honors bestowed on him Tuesday, plus the awful gaud of the Oval Office, made me sick to my stomach. How far America has fallen under this regime. When he is finally gone, we must all join hands in a massive demonstration nation-wide and ask the world for forgiveness for what so low a man has done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
3h

Nothing can erase the awful taste in my mouth after the REAL “Piggy” dismissed Khashoggi’s murder as “things happen”. I think that quote describes his entire presidency. He is the “Things Happen” president. He stumbles around, obfuscating and blustering. Child rape? “Things happen.” Millions thrown off Medicaid and insurance costs skyrocketing? “Things happen.” Children going without food and medicine and dying without our AID program? “Things happen.” Corruption rampant with his self-dealing and self-enrichment without a peep from Republicans? “Things happen.” Ice agents being paid to arrest people indiscriminately? “Things happen.” Pardons to insurrectionists from January 6? “Things happen.” Investigating and harassing his political enemies? “Things happen.” And on, and on…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steven Beschloss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture