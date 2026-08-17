America, America

America, America

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Jo Burns's avatar
Jo Burns
2h

Looking through the glass darkly.

I wonder what our wellbeing meter sits at in 2025. Everything has gotten worse in one year's time.

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AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
44m

Steven, I remember enjoying the discussions of Finland’s endearing and sensible approaches to attaining a safe and positive civilization.

In particular: the singing birds elicited a wide smile.

I hold dear your words:

“When we succeed in overcoming the current madness in America…. “

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