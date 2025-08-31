Dear Friend,

Thank you for being part of the America, America community. I want to ensure that the essays and other content I share here are as meaningful and valuable to you as possible. To help guide the direction of future writing, I’ve prepared a short survey.

It will only take several minutes, and your responses will be a great help to me in shaping the approach and focus of the work ahead.

Start Survey

Thank you for your readership and for your participation. It matters.

Warm Wishes,

Steven