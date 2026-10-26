America, America

America, America

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Cicada's avatar
Cicada
3h

Well stated, Steven, thank you. It is Truly a Hopeful sign to read that many Americans, especially in such historically red states such as Kansas, are experiencing a conversion of mindfulness. Such that a “more perfect Union” will be realized.

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Ellen Deschatres's avatar
Ellen Deschatres
3h

You betcha, Steven…and if Brazil can show the far right the exit, so can we. We can reverse this authoritarian slide and we don’t have to destroy each other in this process. On the contrary, we should have faith in each other and know that the rule of law WILL prevail. The ballot box is the great equalizer. Long live the vote!!

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