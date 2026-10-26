At a rally in Detroit on Saturday, former President Barack Obama joined hands with Abdul El-Sayed and Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s Democratic candidates for Senate and governor, respectively. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/AFP via Getty Images)

We’re making hundreds and hundreds of billions, trillions, of dollars…we’re making money like this country has never made before. [People will say} ‘he’s bragging about making all that money while people are suffering at the pump.’…I don’t give a damn. I’m going to say it: We’re making a fricking fortune. —Donald Trump on Saturday

In just eight days, the American people will make clear which party and which candidates should lead us into the future. America is on a precipice, and the decision voters make will decide whether we will pull back from the edge and toward something better or accelerate over the cliff.

The binary choice is not particularly nuanced. Stick with the Republicans who have chosen cruelty and chaos, corruption and incompetence. Or vote in Democrats—the only remaining American party—who recognize the crisis facing our democracy, can hold the criminals accountable and are motivated to pursue a more equitable and affordable future.

Let’s rewind to underscore what’s at stake. The preamble to the U.S. Constitution, signed in 1787, begins with “We the People” followed by a succinct mission statement:

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Those words, “We the People,” and the question of who “We” includes have been at the center of our nation’s complicated history, including America’s bloodiest war. When the Civil War launched on April 12, 1861, Black people were still defined as property in many states.

Slaveholders took strength from the infamous Dred Scott decision of 1857, which asserted that Black people of African ancestry possessed “no rights which the white man was bound to respect” and can claim “none of the rights and privileges which [the Constitution] provides for and secures to citizens of the United States.”

The great Frederick Douglass’ refutation of this argument, written by Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, dissected who “We the People” referred to in the Constitution’s opening words:

‘We, the people’—not we, the white people—not we, the citizens, or the legal voters—not we, the privileged class, and excluding all other classes but we, the people; not we, the horses and cattle, but we the people—the men and women, the human inhabitants of the United States.

This decision, which former slave Douglass denounced as a “vile and shocking abomination,” was made by the nation’s highest court “while four millions of our fellow countrymen are in chains—while men, women, and children are bought and sold on the auction-block with horses, sheep and swine—while the remorseless slave-whip draws the warm blood of our common humanity.”

Soon, the nation took up arms and more than 600,000 Americans died in a four-year war that contested who counts as “We the People.” This led to constitutional amendments to end slavery (13th) and assert who has the rights of citizenship (14th). It would take until 1919 for Congress to pass the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote, that is, to include women in the preamble’s opening words.

Which brings us to today. At a campaign rally for losing GOP Senate candidate Mike Collins, Trump spewed these grotesque words which I quoted above: “We’re making hundreds and hundreds of billions, trillions, of dollars…We’re making money like this country has never made before…We’re making a fricking fortune.”

And who is this “we” to which he refers? “We” is he. “We” is the Trump family. “We” are his billionaire cronies profiting off of the corruption and crime. “We” are the oil and gas executives who gave millions and millions to his campaign with the promise that he would serve their interests once he was re-elected. This is the “we” who Donald J. Trump cares about—always has, always will.

The struggles of ordinary Americans clearly bores him. He keeps telling people—and showing—that he will not act in Americans’ best interest.

And forming a more perfect union? Establishing Justice? Insuring domestic Tranquility? Promoting the general Welfare? Securing the Blessings of Liberty?

These fundamental concerns of our founders, expressed in the prized territory of the Constitution’s preamble? If there’s any chance that Trump ever read it, we can be sure these words bounced right off him, possessed of no meaning to him, simply a distraction from his depraved and bottomless hunger to exploit our country on the ruins of public liberty.

In a matter of days, we can learn that this reality finally sunk in with a tsunami-level of Americans.

As of yesterday evening, more than 28 million Americans had cast their ballots either in person or by mail. This pace is well ahead of the 2022 midterms. And the breakdown by party registration: 45.1 percent Democrat and 30.7 percent Republican. As The Guardian observed, “The party gap is particularly pronounced in North Carolina, Kansas and Iowa—all states that traditionally favor Republicans.”

In eight days, Americans have the chance to say in a loud and resounding voice that enough is enough. This is the moment when Americans can make clear that “We the People” demand respect, demand to be heard, demand to be excluded no more by a man and his party that are singularly focused on serving themselves.

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