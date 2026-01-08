At a memorial for Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Her name was Renee Nicole Good. She was 37 years old with a six-year-old child. In an Instagram account, she described herself as a “poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis, MN.”

Good’s mother described her like this: “Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Renee Nicole Good was murdered yesterday by a federal ICE agent, one of some 2,000 that have descended upon Minnesota in a profoundly unnecessary and performative show of force. She was an American citizen.

Multiple videos show Good’s SUV on a street with agents nearby. One is demanding she open her door. The car then backs up before slowly moving forward and starts to turn; Good was obviously trying to exit the scene. One agent at close range fires his gun multiple times into the car. The car drives forward and crashes into a parked vehicle.

We later learned that she was shot in the face and died. The agents refused to get her medical attention, claiming they have their own medics.

Good’s husband died several years ago at the age of 36. She was living with her new partner in Minneapolis—until yesterday.

One neighbor wrote this on social media: “I met Renee and her wife just a few weeks ago. She fed me tea and cookies at her house while we talked about school stuff.”

Donald Trump dismissed Good as “a professional agitator,” who was acting “violently, willfully, and viciously.” Homeland Security chief and dog killer Kristi Noem explained Good’s actions as “an act of domestic terrorism” by someone who “attempted to run a law enforcement officer over.”

These comments were delivered without investigation. They are lies, easily disproven with our own eyes. They are propaganda by a regime that rejects the rule of law and has shown once again they have no qualms killing innocent people to justify their hateful agenda.

They do so under the banner of the United States government. Trump, Noem, Stephen Miller and so many others in this regime are a poison and a desecration of the most basic human values required by a civilized society.

They shame our nation.

If they can kill a U.S. citizen in broad daylight who was exercising her right of free speech, they can kill any of us—and then lie they were responding to domestic terrorism.

In a sane world, Kristi Noem would be removed from office. In a sane world, Donald Trump would be removed from office.

Why isn’t every single Democratic congressperson standing together on the Capitol steps demanding the dissolution of Trump’s deadly and lawless ICE operation?

The Minneapolis Star Tribune quoted one neighbor describing Renee Good’s son. “He’s very sweet. He loves our dog…It is so painful to think about how he’s gonna fare in his life.”

This was all so unnecessary. It remains up to all of us to make it stop.

