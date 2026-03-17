America, America

America, America

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
8h

“To argue with a man who has renounced the use and authority of reason, and whose philosophy consists in holding humanity in contempt, is like administering medicine to the dead, or endeavoring to convert an atheist by scripture.” - Thomas Paine

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2 replies by Steven Beschloss and others
AVee. (Alexia)'s avatar
AVee. (Alexia)
8h

Yes Steven thank you

He is completely “gone”

We hold the key.

Demonstrate

Vote

Donate

Hope

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