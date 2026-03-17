(CNN video screenshot)

The man sitting behind the Resolute Desk is out of his mind. This person possesses the title of Commander-in-Chief. This person is “deciding” how to conduct a war against Iran that he started. He does not know what he’s doing.

This is not just my opinion. I urge you to watch this short montage (one minute and 47 seconds) of Donald Trump’s mind-bending and deeply alarming contradictions showcased within a matter of minutes. It was assembled by CNN and shown by anchor Katie Hunt in an effort to make sense of his position on allies taking part in re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. His frustration over their sensible reluctance is obvious.

But what this clip really provides is fresh evidence of Trump’s scale of derangement, his inability to think or act strategically, and his utter lack of fitness to be sitting in our Oval Office. That’s been true for a long time, but it has become increasingly clear.

Trump:

12:19 p.m.: We want them to come and help us with the Strait. 12:21 p.m.: If we ever needed help, they won’t be there for us. I’ve just known that for a long period of time. 12:53 p.m.: We have some that are really enthusiastic. They’re coming already. 12:54 p.m.: This is a need, need would be one of the big boys. 12:55 p.m.: If we need their mine boats or if we need anything, any piece of apparatus that they may have because of a situation that they have, they should be jumping to help us. 12:56 p.m.: My attitude is, we don’t need anybody. We’re the strongest nation in the world. We have the strongest military by far in the world. We don’t need them.

The clip ends with Hunt asking, “Did you follow that?” No, we can’t. Nor can any of our allies who would be risking their soldiers’ lives to help Trump resolve the crisis he caused.

There are mechanisms to end this, including the 25th Amendment, for the purposes of removing a president who “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” But that would require a vice president and a majority of the cabinet to agree—and ultimately two-thirds of the House and Senate if a president were to contest this. Of course, enacting the 25th assumes there are actually patriotic Republicans who put the country over party or personal interests.

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