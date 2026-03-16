America, America

America, America

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Robyn Boyer's avatar
Robyn Boyer
7h

You forgot one bully quality that undergirds all the rest: stupidity. This is an incurious and therefore dangerous man, who was granted the vote of the people to do right by us. I have had to reconcile myself to the fact that of that 77 million, and of those who didn't vote, they are not high information voters. They may be disengaged from the corrupt assaults on media, law, academia, grace and truth. But I've got to believe that once gas hits $6.00/gallon and food soars even higher than it is, and many won't be able to make the rent/mortgage, and an ungodly number will have lost their healthcare...then that reality will pierce their safe bubbles, awaken them to what this low man has done to this nation, and vote like the future depended on it. Because it does. Maybe one of the only positive things that might come out of this god-forsaken war is that the majority of Americans will unite to stop it, to condemn its perpetrators, to demand change for the better angels of our nature.

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
7h

"All men suffer. Not all men pity themselves." - Marcus Aurelius.

Whiner in chief. Loser in chief.

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