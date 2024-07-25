President Joe Biden tonight, behind the Resolute desk. (Photo by Evan Vucci/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden made me proud to be an American tonight. He reminded me what it means to be an American, no matter whether you are an everyday citizen or hold the highest office in the land.

This speech from the Oval Office was about his decision to end his candidacy for president and “pass the torch to a new generation” as “the best way to unite our nation.” But it was much more: This was his profound articulation of what’s at stake that supersedes his personal ambition.

He began with these words that will be read and remembered long after we are all gone: “I revere this office, but I love my country more. It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title.”

Then he described the “inflection point” facing our country and the decision at hand: “On those rare moments in history, when the decisions we make now determine our fate of our nation and the world for decades to come, America is going to have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division.”

He went on:

We have to decide: Do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy?…Does character in public life still matter? I believe you know the answer to these questions because I know you, the American people, and I know this: We are a great nation because we are a good people. When you elected me to this office, I promised to always level with you, to tell you the truth. And the truth, the sacred cause of this country, is larger than any one of us...The cause of American democracy itself. We must unite to protect it.

Toward the end of his remarks, the president got specific about the woman he has endorsed for president:

In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America’s future. I made my choice. I’ve made my views known. I would like to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people.

And he concluded with a compelling—indeed, emotionally stirring—reminder of both what it means to be American and the danger that we face if a majority of Americans fail to heed this moment:

The great thing about America is: Here, kings and dictators do not rule—the people do. History is in your hands. The power’s in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. You just have to keep faith — keep the faith — and remember who we are..So let’s act together, preserve our democracy.

Here, kings and dictators do not rule…History is in your hands.

In the days ahead, the spotlight will continue to focus intensely on the campaign ahead. There will be much to say—and much to do. But on this night, a grateful nation should savor the good fortune of having a man like Joe Biden behind the Resolute desk—a man who has given us all a lesson in the meaning of sacrifice and patriotism.

