America, America

America, America

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Buzz Roberts's avatar
Buzz Roberts
2h

Great post. Of all the horrors of trump 2, I am most shocked by the hypocrisy of the Republican Party. All the bellowing about Hillary’s emails, Hunter’s laptop, voter fraud, etc. was purely performative. Barely a peep about trump’s open criminality and his serial violations of the Constitution. The only unifying characteristics of the party are the enrichment of the wealthy at the expense of the rest of us, and clinging to power at any cost.

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Robyn Boyer's avatar
Robyn Boyer
2h

November is going to be a conflagration. A culmination of pent up anger and fear, against the chaos, the injustice, the inhumanity that is the essence of the regime. Watch them carefully. They are rigging the elections. They are casting Democrats and by extension anyone who is or votes against them, as Communists. We are called left-wing terrorists. They are establishing the predicate for a military coup...if we let them. We have to put our differences aside and unite around one true thing: the regime/Republicans are a clear and present danger to our liberties, our fortunes, our lives. We must organize, not just complain. Make it a point to engage at least 10 people, get them to commit to voting, take them to the polls if necessary. Ask them to find 10 more, and so on. We can do this, but we can't do this alone. Bring sanity back to America. Vote!

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