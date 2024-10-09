The vice president in Ripon, Wisconsin, on Oct. 3. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynksi/AFP via Getty Images)

I thought about holding off for a couple of days and sharing these data points as part of a broader discussion, but they are so interesting and uplifting that I’m spotlighting them now. I’m not talking about the overall polling by New York Times/Sienna College that currently has Kamala Harris edging out Donald Trump 49 to 46 percent nationally—which is a positive shift but still too nail-bitingly tight for comfort. Rather, I’m focused on some of the underlying indicators in this survey conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 that illustrate voters’ moods and attitudes.

Consider that among likely voters:

Harris is seen as the change candidate over Trump 46 to 44 percent. This is often an indicator that can determine an election’s outcome amongst a turbulent electorate—and no easy feat for Harris to achieve given that she is the sitting vice president.

Harris leads 49 to 41 percent over Trump on the question of who “cares about people like you.” Similarly, she leads 48 to 43 percent on the question of who “would help people like you.” This too is the kind of emotional response that can affect a voter’s decision and motivation beyond specific policies—and strengthen their commitment to get off the couch and go vote.

Harris dominates 48 to 37 percent about who is honest and trustworthy. Duh. The world would be even more off-kilter if a pathological liar, who lies as he breathes, were ahead on this indicator.

Harris also leads 43 to 35 percent on the question of who is fun. This might seem like a frivolous indicator. But think about how many voters consider who they want to spend the next four years “hanging around.” Is it the grim, hateful, carnage-loving and self-absorbed Trump or the joyful Democratic nominee who provides uplift and laughter—and attracts all of the most popular musicians and other performers?

The pollsters also note that while the two candidates were even at 47 percent in their last mid-September poll—prior to the presidential debate—the vice president has strengthened her support among older voters and even some Republicans. According to this latest poll, 9 percent of Republicans said they planned to vote for her, compared with 5 percent last month. I suspect that number will continue to grow during this month, as more and more Republicans digest the endorsements of the Cheneys and other high-profile Republicans who have created a permission structure to cast their ballot for Harris.

And as much as Trump portrays himself as an agent of change, this poll reveals that particular voting groups are energetically rejecting that bill of goods. Among non-white voters, Harris is seen as the change candidate by an overwhelming margin of 61 to 29 percent. The same is true for younger voters: They pick Harris as the change candidate 58 percent to 34 percent.

One good poll is not a reason to sit back and relax. We can be sure there will be more twists and turns in these final weeks before Nov. 5, especially with Trump and JD Vance tossing every possible lie they can conjure against Harris. But the trends—and the mood—showcased in this poll should be a source of nourishment. We can win this.

