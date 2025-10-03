America, America

Sharon C Storm
7h

This assault is a clear violation of those people’s 4th Amendment rights. I am incensed at the lack of care for all of them, especially the children. They have suffered trauma, and may suffer PTSD. I hope there are attorneys willing to do some pro bono work to assist these people in filing charges against the thugs who carried out this atrocity.

Miriam Maxwell
6h

This attack should be on the front page of the NY Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe and all the other major US newspapers, as well as on all the major TV channels, and PBS, CNN, etc. In 9 months of outrageous actions by this regime, this is by far and the worst of them all, and shows everyone exactly where this country is headed. Shame on all the major news outlets if they don't carry this front and center.

